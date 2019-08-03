Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  De Grey Mining Limited    DEG   AU000000DEG6

DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/02
0.054 AUD   --.--%
07:30aDE GREY MINING : DEG Bell Potter Placement Presentation
PU
07/29DE GREY MINING LTD : - Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
AQ
07/28DE GREY MINING : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

De Grey Mining : DEG Bell Potter Placement Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 07:30am EDT

EXPLORING A WORLD SCALE GOLD PROVINCE

Fully Underwritten Capital Raising to:

  • complete 100% ownership of the 1.7Moz Pilbara Gold Project;

  • commence exploration targeting world class Tier 1 Resources; and

  • continue rapid resource growth

Not for Release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

Summary

Exciting 1.7Moz Australian gold growth project100% control of an emerging gold province

+200 km of underexplored mineralized shear zones

Drilling aiming to grow existing resources to + 3.0Moz

Drilling targeting new large gold discoveries

Economic studies ongoing - results to date favourable

Our Vision

"Our vision is very simple; we have our foot on a significant new gold province, actively drilling, aiming to grow resources to greater than 3.0Moz and ultimately transition De Grey into a

new Australian gold producer."

- Simon Lill, Executive Chairman

Emerging Archaean Gold Province

  • Gold resources hosted in similar shear zones and intrusions as seen in other major world class goldfields.

    • Rapid growth in known resources areas planned through aggressive drilling programs to increase resources to > 3.0Moz

  • Large exploration potential and systematic exploration just starting in Pilbara relative to other major world class gold provinces

  • Drilling targeting new large discoveries at numerous priority regional shear zone and intrusion hosted targets

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 03 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2019 11:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED
07:30aDE GREY MINING : DEG Bell Potter Placement Presentation
PU
07/29DE GREY MINING LTD : - Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
AQ
07/28DE GREY MINING : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
PU
07/23DE GREY MINING LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.05 AUD for 1.28 existing ..
FA
07/19DE GREY MINING : Underwritten $22M Capital Raising
AQ
07/19DE GREY MINING : NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
AQ
07/18DE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Cleansing Notice
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Offer Document
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 26,3 M
Chart DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
De Grey Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35  AUD
Last Close Price 0,05  AUD
Spread / Highest target 548%
Spread / Average Target 548%
Spread / Lowest Target 548%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Lill Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Beckwith Executive Director & Technical Director
Craig Nelmes CFO, Joint-Secretary, Head-Accounting & Finance
Steven Morris Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Thomas Lambert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE GREY MINING LIMITED-50.11%18
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION7.22%30 262
BARRICK GOLD CORP21.16%29 589
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED68.17%19 113
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 272
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD29.67%12 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group