De Grey Mining : DEG Bell Potter Placement Presentation

EXPLORING A WORLD SCALE GOLD PROVINCE
Fully Underwritten Capital Raising to:
-
• complete 100% ownership of the 1.7Moz Pilbara Gold Project;
-
• commence exploration targeting world class Tier 1 Resources; and
-
• continue rapid resource growth
Summary
Exciting 1.7Moz Australian gold growth project100% control of an emerging gold province
+200 km of underexplored mineralized shear zones
Drilling aiming to grow existing resources to + 3.0Moz
Drilling targeting new large gold discoveries
Economic studies ongoing - results to date favourable
Our Vision
"Our vision is very simple; we have our foot on a significant new gold province, actively drilling, aiming to grow resources to greater than 3.0Moz and ultimately transition De Grey into a
new Australian gold producer."
- Simon Lill, Executive Chairman
Emerging Archaean Gold Province
-
• Gold resources hosted in similar shear zones and intrusions as seen in other major world class goldfields.
-
• Large exploration potential and systematic exploration just starting in Pilbara relative to other major world class gold provinces
