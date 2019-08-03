De Grey Mining : DEG Bell Potter Placement Presentation

EXPLORING A WORLD SCALE GOLD PROVINCE

Fully Underwritten Capital Raising to:

• complete 100% ownership of the 1.7Moz Pilbara Gold Project;

• commence exploration targeting world class Tier 1 Resources; and

• continue rapid resource growth

Not for Release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

Summary

Exciting 1.7Moz Australian gold growth project100% control of an emerging gold province

+200 km of underexplored mineralized shear zones

Drilling aiming to grow existing resources to + 3.0Moz

Drilling targeting new large gold discoveries

Economic studies ongoing - results to date favourable

Our Vision

"Our vision is very simple; we have our foot on a significant new gold province, actively drilling, aiming to grow resources to greater than 3.0Moz and ultimately transition De Grey into a

new Australian gold producer."

- Simon Lill, Executive Chairman

Emerging Archaean Gold Province

• Gold resources hosted in similar shear zones and intrusions as seen in other major world class goldfields. • Rapid growth in known resources areas planned through aggressive drilling programs to increase resources to > 3.0Moz

• Large exploration potential and systematic exploration just starting in Pilbara relative to other major world class gold provinces