De Grey Mining : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document

ASX Announcement

29 July 2019

Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document

De Grey Mining Ltd ("DEG" or "Company") advises that the Offer Document together with personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the Pro-rata Renounceable Entitlement Offer announced on 18 July 2019 have been dispatched to Eligible Shareholders (as defined in the Offer Document).

As detailed in the indicative timetable included in the Offer Document, the closing date for receipt of applications under the Offer is 5:00pm (AEST) on 7 August 2019.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or

Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au