De Grey Mining : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document

ASX Announcement
29 July 2019
Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
De Grey Mining Ltd ("DEG" or "Company") advises that the Offer Document together with personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the Pro-rata Renounceable Entitlement Offer announced on 18 July 2019 have been dispatched to Eligible Shareholders (as defined in the Offer Document).
As detailed in the indicative timetable included in the Offer Document, the closing date for receipt of applications under the Offer is 5:00pm (AEST) on 7 August 2019.
For further information:
Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or
Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)
De Grey Mining Ltd
Phone +61 8 6117 9328
admin@degreymining.com.au
|
De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)
|
|
ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879
|
Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd
|
PO Box 2023
|
T: +61 8 6117 9328
|
E: admin@degreymining.com.au
|
Subiaco WA 6008, Australia
|
Subiaco WA 6904
|
F: +61 8 6117 9330
|
W: www.degreymining.com.au
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 01:49:09 UTC