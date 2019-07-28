Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  De Grey Mining Limited    DEG   AU000000DEG6

DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/26
0.054 AUD   -1.82%
09:50pDE GREY MINING : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
PU
07/23DE GREY MINING LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.05 AUD for 1.28 existing shares
FA
07/19DE GREY MINING : Underwritten $22M Capital Raising
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

De Grey Mining : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

ASX Announcement

29 July 2019

Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document

De Grey Mining Ltd ("DEG" or "Company") advises that the Offer Document together with personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the Pro-rata Renounceable Entitlement Offer announced on 18 July 2019 have been dispatched to Eligible Shareholders (as defined in the Offer Document).

As detailed in the indicative timetable included in the Offer Document, the closing date for receipt of applications under the Offer is 5:00pm (AEST) on 7 August 2019.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or

Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au

De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)

ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879

Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd

PO Box 2023

T: +61 8 6117 9328

E: admin@degreymining.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

Subiaco WA 6904

F: +61 8 6117 9330

W: www.degreymining.com.au

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 01:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED
09:50pDE GREY MINING : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
PU
07/23DE GREY MINING LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.05 AUD for 1.28 existing ..
FA
07/19DE GREY MINING : Underwritten $22M Capital Raising
AQ
07/19DE GREY MINING : NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
AQ
07/18DE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Cleansing Notice
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Offer Document
PU
07/17DE GREY MINING : Underwritten $22M Capital Raising
PU
07/12DE GREY MINING : Withnell drilling continues to delineate high grade gold lodes
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 26,3 M
Chart DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
De Grey Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35  AUD
Last Close Price 0,05  AUD
Spread / Highest target 548%
Spread / Average Target 548%
Spread / Lowest Target 548%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Lill Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Beckwith Executive Director & Technical Director
Craig Nelmes CFO, Joint-Secretary, Head-Accounting & Finance
Steven Morris Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Thomas Lambert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE GREY MINING LIMITED-49.19%18
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION7.59%30 566
BARRICK GOLD CORP21.70%29 824
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED55.00%17 829
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 459
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD28.11%12 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group