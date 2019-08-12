Log in
DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
0.062 AUD   -3.13%
0.062 AUD   -3.13%
DE GREY MINING : Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice
PU
08/03DE GREY MINING : DEG Bell Potter Placement Presentation
PU
07/29DE GREY MINING LTD : - Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
AQ
De Grey Mining : Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice

08/12/2019

ASX Announcement

12 August 2019

Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice

De Grey Mining Ltd ("DEG" or "Company") advises that the Pro-rata Renounceable entitlement offer announced on 18 July 2019 (Entitlement Offer) closed on 7 August 2019.

The Entitlement Offer was fully underwritten by Bell Potter Securities Ltd (Underwriter).

The Entitlement Offer offered eligible shareholders registered on 24 July 2019 (Record Date) the ability to subscribe for 1 ordinary share (New Share) for every 1.28 existing shares held by Eligible Shareholders on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share to raise approximately $19,059,921 (before costs)

The results of the Entitlement Offer are as follows:

New Shares

Funds (AU$)

Total number of New Shares offered/underwritten

381,198,414

19,059,921

Entitlements & shortfall applications accepted

233,158,782

11,657,939

Shortfall to be placed with the Underwriter

148,039,632

7,401,982

The shortfall of 148,039,632 New Shares (Shortfall Shares) will be placed with the Underwriter. The Company has notified the Underwriter of the shortfall to the Entitlement Offer and it is expected that the Shortfall Shares and New Shares will be issued on 14 August 2019, once funds have been received.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or

Craig Nelmes (Company Secretary)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au

De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)

ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879

Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd

PO Box 2023

T: +61 8 6117 9328

E: admin@degreymining.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

Subiaco WA 6904

F: +61 8 6117 9330

W: www.degreymining.com.au

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 04:45:00 UTC
