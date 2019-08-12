De Grey Mining : Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice

ASX Announcement

12 August 2019

Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice

De Grey Mining Ltd ("DEG" or "Company") advises that the Pro-rata Renounceable entitlement offer announced on 18 July 2019 (Entitlement Offer) closed on 7 August 2019.

The Entitlement Offer was fully underwritten by Bell Potter Securities Ltd (Underwriter).

The Entitlement Offer offered eligible shareholders registered on 24 July 2019 (Record Date) the ability to subscribe for 1 ordinary share (New Share) for every 1.28 existing shares held by Eligible Shareholders on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share to raise approximately $19,059,921 (before costs)

The results of the Entitlement Offer are as follows: New Shares Funds (AU$) Total number of New Shares offered/underwritten 381,198,414 19,059,921 Entitlements & shortfall applications accepted 233,158,782 11,657,939 Shortfall to be placed with the Underwriter 148,039,632 7,401,982

The shortfall of 148,039,632 New Shares (Shortfall Shares) will be placed with the Underwriter. The Company has notified the Underwriter of the shortfall to the Entitlement Offer and it is expected that the Shortfall Shares and New Shares will be issued on 14 August 2019, once funds have been received.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or

Craig Nelmes (Company Secretary)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au