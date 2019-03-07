Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  De Grey Mining Limited    DEG   AU000000DEG6

DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/07
0.09 AUD   -10.00%
07:29pDE GREY MINING : Extensions confirmed at Wingina and Amanda
PU
03/01DE GREY MINING : Mallina gold mineralisation continues to deliver
PU
02/28DE GREY MINING : Investor Presentation - Discovery Development Production
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

De Grey Mining : Extensions confirmed at Wingina and Amanda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:29pm EST

ASX Announcement

08 March 2019

Extensions confirmed at Wingina and Amanda

  • Extensions beyond existing resource model defined at both Wingina and Amanda

  • Potential to expand resources with further drilling

  • Host +60km long Tabba Tabba Thrust considered highly prospective for future discoveries

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to announce new drilling results at the

Wingina and Amanda gold deposits that form part of the 1.4Moz Pilbara Gold Project, located near Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. (ASX release "2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz", 3 October 2018)

The gold mineralisation, at Wingina and Amanda, is hosted by the north east trending and large regional scale Tabba Tabba Thrust. Both the Wingina and Amanda deposits remain open along strike and at depth plus the +60km long thrust is considered highly prospective for further discoveries.

Wingina

At Wingina, the shallow near surface mineralisation has previously been well drilled on a nominal 20m x 20m basis over more than 1km of strike length and generally down to ~200m depth. The current resource (5.49Mt @ 1.6g/t for 287,700oz) has greater than 75% of the resource in the measured and indicated categories and is expected to form one of the larger open pits in the 2019 2.0Mtpa PFS. Two higher grade plunging shoots are defined in this previous resource drilling (Figure 1). Recent drilling has successfully targeted extension to the mineralisation at depth and to the north east along strike.

  • Down dip extension confirmed to ~300m below surface and 150m north east of resource.

  • Significant new results include:

    6.35m @ 3.37g/t Au in WDH015 including 0.75m @ 12.2g/t Au

    12.66m @ 1.75g/t Au in WDH016 including 0.81m @ 10.95g/t Au

  • High-grade intercepts within the broader gold lode include:

0.75m @ 12.2g/t Au

0.81m @ 10.95g/t Au

4.0m @ 5.57g/t Au

2.0m @ 2.7g/t Au

4.0m @ 2.6g/t Au

De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)

ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879

Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd

PO Box 2023

T: +61 8 6117 9328

E:admin@degreymining.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

Subiaco WA 6904

F: +61 8 6117 9330

W:www.degreymining.com.au

Further step out drilling is being planned to test down dip extensions below the resource.

Limited diamond drilling completed back in 2016, targeted the northern most plunging shoot and extended mineralisation at depth. The recent drill program comprising 933m RC and 718m of diamond core further extends this eastern zone of mineralisation. Six additional precollars have been drilled in readiness to test further down dip extensions below the resource along strike.

The recent drilling results continue to define extensive zones of wide alteration (up to 50m) associated with the thrust defining an excellent host structure. The dominant gold occurs in a discrete lode (at > 0.5g/t cutoff) within the larger alteration zone and wider dispersed lower grade anomalous gold mineralisation over large portions of alteration zone. The scale of the alteration zone and structural controls provides scope to discover further high grade plunging shoots and extension at depth and along strike beneath the thin sand cover.

Results are provided in Table 1 and shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 Wingina long section

Table 1

Wingina significant intercepts (>2gm)

HoleID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Downhole Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Collar East (GDA94)

Collar North (GDA94)

Collar RL (GDA94)

Dip (degrees)

Azimuth (GDA94)

WDH015

240.8

241.8

1

2.01

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

WDH015

257.8

259

1.2

5.41

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

WDH015

268.1

274.45

6.35

3.37

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

incl

273.7

274.45

0.75

12.20

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

WDH016

264.2

264.55

0.35

4.46

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

WDH016

295.32

297.7

2.38

1.75

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

WDH016

302.36

315.02

12.66

1.75

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

incl

306.85

307.66

0.81

10.95

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

WDH016

320.96

323.8

2.84

1.22

664847

7694552

84

-65

142

Amanda

Mineralisation extended and remains open along strike and at depth Significant new results (>10gram x metres) include:

14m @ 1.06g/t Au from 29m in AMRC042 including 9m @ 1.38g/t Au from 32m

6m @ 1.65g/t Au from 56m in AMRC046

11m @ 0.97g/t Au from 33m in AMRC049

14m @ 0.77g/t Au from 30m in AMRC050

15m @ 0.69g/t Au from 73m in AMRC053

17m @ 0.76g/t Au from 47m in AMRC054

A program of 25 RC holes for an advance of 1598m has been completed with a specialised RC drill rig capable of drilling shallow angle RC holes in sloping terrain. This drilling has successfully extended mineralisation beyond the resource model and selected holes were drilled to infill portions of the resources model where the previous rig could not gain access. Overall, the results indicate mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth and further resource increases can be expected with further drilling. Follow up drilling programs at Amanda are currently being assessed. Full results are provided in Table 2 and a summary of significant results >5 gram metres are presented in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Amanda drilling locations and recent results (>5gm x m)

Table 2

Amanda significant intercepts (>2gm x m)

HoleID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Downhole Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Collar

East (GDA94)

Collar North (GDA94)

Collar RL (GDA94)

Dip (degrees)

Azimuth (GDA94)

AMRC040

15

17

2

1.12

671195

7698273

102.9

-30

13

AMRC041

3

6

3

0.66

671248

7698286

104.6

-29

339

AMRC041

17

23

6

0.70

671248

7698286

104.6

-29

339

Incl

22

23

1

2.23

671248

7698286

104.6

-29

339

AMRC042

29

43

14

1.06

671288

7698292

105.2

-30

339

Incl

32

41

9

1.38

671288

7698292

105.2

-30

339

AMRC043

38

44

6

0.51

671328

7698298

104.2

-27

339

AMRC043

53

58

5

0.77

671328

7698298

104.2

-27

339

AMRC044

10

20

10

0.63

671368

7698308

104.2

-59

339

Incl

15

17

2

1.48

671368

7698308

104.2

-59

339

AMRC044

30

34

4

0.53

671368

7698308

104.2

-59

339

AMRC045

6

12

6

0.60

671366

7698309

105.3

-22

339

AMRC045

25

28

3

0.75

671366

7698309

105.3

-22

339

AMRC045

54

58

4

0.80

671366

7698309

105.3

-22

339

AMRC046

7

11

4

1.09

671406

7698324

104.3

-23

338

Incl

8

10

2

1.62

671406

7698324

104.3

-23

338

AMRC046

20

26

6

0.75

671406

7698324

104.3

-23

338

AMRC046

56

62

6

1.65

671406

7698324

104.3

-23

338

AMRC047

56

61

5

0.51

671288

7698254

96.2

-44

356

AMRC048

26

36

10

0.57

671076

7698189

84.8

-52

339

Incl

31

33

2

1.94

671076

7698189

84.8

-52

339

AMRC048

48

54

6

0.65

671076

7698189

84.8

-52

339

AMRC049

33

44

11

0.97

671075

7698191

85.1

-29

338

Incl

36

37

1

4.99

671075

7698191

85.1

-29

338

AMRC050

30

44

14

0.77

671106

7698207

87.9

-30

339

Incl

31

34

3

1.72

671106

7698207

87.9

-30

339

AMRC051

59

66

7

0.83

671145

7698220

89.9

-56

339

Incl

63

65

2

1.78

671145

7698220

89.9

-56

339

AMRC052

38

51

13

0.52

671144

7698222

90.2

-29

339

AMRC053

47

51

4

0.86

671181

7698237

92.9

-57

338

Incl

47

49

2

1.44

671181

7698237

92.9

-57

338

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 00:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED
07:29pDE GREY MINING : Extensions confirmed at Wingina and Amanda
PU
03/01DE GREY MINING : Mallina gold mineralisation continues to deliver
PU
02/28DE GREY MINING : Investor Presentation - Discovery Development Production
PU
02/27DE GREY MINING : Further coarse gold in bulk sampling at Loudens Patch
PU
02/22DE GREY MINING : Retraction of study expansion production targets and exonomic a..
PU
02/22DE GREY MINING : increases study scale to 2Mtpa
PU
02/20DE GREY MINING : Recoveries & Resource Potential support 2Mtpa Study Scale
PU
02/12DE GREY MINING : Positive gold recoveries enhance Pilbara Gold Project potential
PU
01/14DE GREY MINING : Change of share registry details
AQ
01/13DE GREY MINING : Change of Share Registry Details
PU
More news
Chart DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
De Grey Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Lill Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Beckwith Executive Director & Technical Director
Craig Nelmes CFO, Joint-Secretary, Head-Accounting & Finance
Steven Morris Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Thomas Lambert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE GREY MINING LIMITED-20.00%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.66%21 698
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-0.43%17 653
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED11.33%13 112
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 549
SHANDONG GOLD MINING9.19%10 085
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.