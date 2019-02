ASX Announcement

27 February 2019

Further coarse gold in bulk sampling at Loudens Patch

Visible coarse gold extended in trial trenching and bulk sampling.

➢ Gravity gold concentrates average 3g/t within the conglomerate unit when crushed to <1.2mm with potential for grade increases when the fine fraction is analysed.

➢ Gold grades recorded to date suggest the conglomerate gold mineralisation could potentially provide an additional source of high grade feed to the proposed 2Mtpa plant De Grey is currently evaluating to treat the conventional shear zone hosted resources at the PGP, although they will not form part of the studies currently underway.

De Grey Mining Ltd (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide a further update on conglomerate gold exploration activities and the continuation of positive results from the trial bulk sampling at Loudens Patch within the Pilbara Gold Project, located near Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Continued trenching and bulk sampling has extended visible coarse gold within the first trench ("LTR001") now over a total strike length of 20m, as well as along the first 4m of the second trench ("LTR002").

Loudens Trench LTR001

Sample LB250-007 - 1.502gms Au concentrate from 250kg sample

The continuation of trenching at LTR001 has now exposed 20m of conglomerate along strike with bulk sampling defining further visible coarse gold (Figure 1) along the entire trench, except for approximately a one metre interval where there is no conglomerate in the exposure (Figure 3).

Trenching and bulk sampling was also completed at LTR002, with bulk sampling also defining visible coarse gravity gold (Figure 2 and 4). LTR002 is located along the same creek line approximately 60m to the south of LTR001 and adjacent to an old prospecting shaft where De Grey had previously detected various gold nuggets associated with rock debris around the shaft.

• Gravity gold concentrate average grades range : 3.34g/t in LTR001 and 2.36g/t in LTR002

• Conglomerate averages between 1-2m thickness at Loudens West.

• Results only assess the coarse gravity separated gold in the sample after crushing to minus 1.2mm with the fine residue fraction remaining to be analysed.

• Further sampling planned to extend LTR002 prior to moving to Loudens South

The sampling of this second trench has been divided into an upper and lower conglomerate horizons sample. Four (4) samples have been completed along this trench to date with additional sampling to extend this trench expected to recommence during Q1 CY2019. Results only assess the coarse gravity separated gold (>1.2mm) fraction of the sample with the fine fraction (<1.2mm) remaining to be analysed.

Loudens Trench LTR002

Sample LB250-021 - 1.083gms Au concentrate from 250kg sample

Results of trenches LTR001 and LTR002 are presented in Table 1 and conglomerate sample concentrates in Appendix 1.

Overall the results from the Loudens West trial bulk sampling indicate the average coarse gold concentrate is around 3g/t average. These results do not account for the fines tails gold content which remains to be assayed.

Further sampling is to be completed along the LTR002 trench at Loudens West after which trial trenching will then move to Loudens South (Figure 5.)

Loudens Patch - Trench LTR001 6m-20m Bulk sample results

Loudens - Trench LTR002 0m-4m Bulk sample resultsFigure 5

Loudens - Target area location plan

Loudens - Trench sample results in conglomerate sequence