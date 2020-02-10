De Grey Mining : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi 0 02/10/2020 | 06:18pm EST Send by mail :

11 February 2020 ASX Release Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi Additional thick and high-grade gold mineralisation intersected on Section A consolidates a significant 30m wide gold zone to 130m depth, open in all directions. 44m @ 5.1g/t Au from 40m in BWAC320, including 13m @ 8.8g/t 46m @ 6.6g/t Au from 92m in BWAC321, including 21m @ 8.3g/t Results correlate strongly with previously announced results on 6 Feb 2020, including: 24m @ 7.5g/t Au from 126m in BWAC315, including 18m @ 8.6g/t (EOH) 49m @ 3.7g/t Au from 65m in BWAC309, including 18m @ 6.6g/t 36m @ 4.0g/t from 39m in BWAC245, including 11m @ 8.9g/t Figure 1 Hemi Prospect - Section A Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented: "These are stunning results - high grade, thick and consistent. Clearly, drilling below this zone and the mineralisation on Section B are two key high priority RC targets. We are looking forward to receiving the remaining aircore drilling results and re-commencing drilling activities now the cyclone has dissipated." De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292) ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879 Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd PO Box 2023 T: +61 8 6117 9328 E: admin@degreymining.com.au Subiaco WA 6008, Australia Subiaco WA 6904 F: +61 8 6117 9330 W: www.degreymining.com.au De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to advise further outstanding results from follow up aircore drilling at the newly discovered Hemi Prospect (Figure 2). This release covers aircore drilling results for a further 20 holes (BWAC316 - BWAC335) completed on the initial discovery Section A together with initial results from the 320m spaced infill line (halfway between sections A and B). A further 39 aircore holes have been completed (BWAC336 to BWAC374) with those results pending. Drilling has been delayed due to Cyclone Damien and is expected to recommence shortly. Figure 2 Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the Hemi Discovery. Hemi Background Hemi is a virgin greenfields discovery, with the first ever drill results reported in December 2019 and further encouraging high grade results were subsequently reported on 6 February 2020. Aircore drilling continues to define significant mineralisation (Figure 3). Infill drilling continues along the prospective corridor with widespaced lines on a 320m x 80m basis over a 2.5km strike length. The gold mineralisation is associated with fine grained disseminated sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) and only limited quartz veining hosted in sediments and intrusions. Detailed resource definition RC and diamond drilling is planned to commence shortly in combination with further infill aircore drilling. Aircore Results The new aircore drilling results reported in this report include the detailed infill holes BWAC320-321 on Section A, the 80m spaced infill drilling along Section A and approximately 60% of the holes on the Section C (320m spaced drill section halfway between Section A and B). Significant results (>2gm*m) are provided in Table 1. Section A The new drill results correlate very well with the previously reported gold mineralisation (Figures 1 and 4), confirming a substantial steeply south dipping zone of high grade gold mineralisation. Mineralisation is defined as 30m wide (apparent thickness), extends to 130m below surface, remaining open at depth and along strike. The weighted average grade of all results within the mineralised envelope on Section A is 5.2g/t. Significant new results on Section A include: 44m @ 5.1g/t Au from 40m in BWAC320, including 13m @ 8.8g/t 46m @ 6.6g/t Au from 92m in BWAC321, including 21m @ 8.3g/t Results correlate strongly with previously announced results on 6 Feb 2020, including: 24m @ 7.5g/t Au from 126m in BWAC315, including 18m @ 8.6g/t (EOH) 49m @ 3.7g/t Au from 65m in BWAC309, including 18m @ 6.6g/t 36m @ 4.0g/t from 39m in BWAC245, including 11m @ 8.9g/t 2 | P a g e Figure 3 Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing significant new aircore holes and planned holes New aircore drilling on Section C Step out aircore drilling is underway over a 2.5km strike length on a nominal 320m x 80m drill spacing. Section C is located halfway between Sections A and B (Figure 3). Result for approximately 60% of the holes along this section have been received with significant results (>2gm*m) provided in Table 1. The most significant zone on Section C to date comprises an encouraging broad zone of mineralisation intersected in hole BWAC333 (Figure 5). Significant new results on Section C include: 8m @ 1.4g/t Au from 44m in BWAC333 20m @ 0.9g/t Au from 88m in BWAC333 This new gold zone represents a large and broad lower grade zone of 79m @ 0.5g/t (using a 0.1g/t minimum cut off ) including 8m @ 1.4g/t and 20m @ 0.9g/t (using a 0.5g/t minimum cut off). As the drilling is widespaced and fully overlapping holes are still to be completed, this zone is considered significant and encouraging. The maximum gold in each hole is presented in Figure 6 and shows extensive areas requiring additional infill drilling. Further deeper and more detailed RC drilling is planned to test the priority high grade zones and other anomalous target areas into the fresh bedrock and provide full coverage into fresh bedrock. Follow-up Drilling Programs - AC, RC and DD Rigs to be Mobilised Cyclone Damien has now dissipated and the Company is assessing access conditions to the Hemi Prospect. The aircore, RC and diamond rigs are all available and ready to be remobilized at short notice. 3 | P a g e Figure 4 Hemi Prospect - Section A (zoomed) showing new drill hole assays and robust gold mineralisation 4 | P a g e Figure 5 Hemi Prospect - Section C Figure 6 Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing maximum gold in drilling 5 | P a g e This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board. For further information: Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager) De Grey Mining Ltd Phone +61 8 6117 9328 admin@degreymining.com.au Competent Person Statements The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Previously Released ASX Material References The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes; Resources: Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;

2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018; and

2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019. Exploration: Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019.

New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019

Hemi confirms potential for major discovery., 6 February 2020 6 | P a g e Table 1 Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m) based on 1m sampling (BWAC320-321) and 4m composites (all other holes) HoleID Depth Depth Downhole Au (g/t) Collar Collar Collar RL Dip Azimuth Hole Metal From To (m) Width (m) East North (GDA94) (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (gm*m) (m) (GDA94) (GDA94) (m) BWAC320 40.00 84.00 44.00 5.1 648499 7692351 68 -60 152 121 224.4 incl 69.00 82.00 13.00 8.8 648499 7692351 68 -60 152 121 114.4 BWAC321 92.00 138.00 46.00 6.6 648543 7692276 69 -60 332 150 303.6 incl 96.00 117.00 21.00 8.3 648543 7692276 69 -60 332 150 174.3 BWAC329 36.00 40.00 4 0.6 648641 7692757 68 -60 330 49 2.4 BWAC333 44.00 52.00 8.00 1.4 648798 7692479 68 -60 330 115 11.2 BWAC333 88.00 108.00 20.00 0.9 648798 7692479 68 -60 330 115 18.0 7 | P a g e JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling  Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, techniquesrandom chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard manner.

Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals. Samples for holes BWAC320 and BWAC321 were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample weights ranges from around 1-3kg.

1-3kg. The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for analysis as described below. Drilling  Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole  Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit. techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Drill sample  Method of recording and assessing core and chip  Aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery. recovery sample recoveries and results assessed.  Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and Deeper holes encountered water in some cases, with some intervals ensure representative nature of the samples. having less than optimal recovery and possible contamination.  Whether a relationship exists between sample  Follow up RC drilling is planned for resource estimation definition. recovery and grade and whether sample bias may No sample bias is observed. have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.  The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists.  The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but are not used in resource estimation. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is  Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals. Samples for holes BWAC320 and BWAC321 were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Industry prepared independent standards are inserted approximately 1 in 30 samples.  Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised.  Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.  The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this type of drilling.  Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in 8 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary representative of the in situ material collected, resource estimates. including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.  Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain sizeof the material being sampled. Quality of assay  The nature, quality and appropriateness of the  The samples were submitted to a commercial independent data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether laboratory in Perth, Australia. laboratory tests the technique is considered partial or total.  Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF extraction with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining ICPMS using aqua regia digestion. the analysis including instrument make and model,  The techniques are considered quantitative in nature. reading times, calibrations factors applied and their  As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted derivation, etc. by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal  Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards in individual batches. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory  The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory. checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of  The verification of significant intersections by either  Sample results have been merged by the company's database sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. consultants. assaying  The use of twinned holes.  Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked  Documentation of primary data, data entry and verified. procedures, data verification, data storage (physical  No adjustments have been made to the assay data. and electronic) protocols.  Results are reported on a length weighted basis.  Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of data  Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill  Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine +/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m. workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource  Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection. estimation.  Diagrams and location table are provided in the report.  Specification of the grid system used.  Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS  Quality and adequacy of topographic control. data. Data spacing and  Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.  Reported results are from drill lines spaced 320m apart. Holes are distribution  Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient spaced at 80m apart along lines, and in some zones 20-40m apart. to establish the degree of geological and grade  All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and for geological control and continuity of mineralisation. Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and  Aircore data supports interpretations but are not used in resource classifications applied. estimates.  Whether sample compositing has been applied.  Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill intercepts, as described in this Table Orientation of  Whether the orientation of sampling achieves  The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the data in relation to unbiased sampling of possible structures and the strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling geological extent to which this is known, considering the deposit is considered representative of the mineralised zone. structure type.  In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised  If the relationship between the drilling orientation and structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths. the orientation of key mineralised structures is This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security  The measures taken to ensure sample security.  Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor. Audits or reviews  The results of any audits or reviews of sampling  No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been techniques and data. carried out by database consultants and company geologists. 9 | P a g e Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral  Type, reference name/number, location and ownership  Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd, tenement and including agreements or material issues with third which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd. land tenure parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding  The tenements are located approximately 80km south of Port status royalties, native title interests, historical sites, Hedland. wilderness or national park and environmental settings.  The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration  Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other  The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical done by other parties. sampling and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey parties Mining. Limited previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously. Geology  Deposit type, geological setting and style of  The mineralisation targeted is hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation. mineralisation within a shear zone. Host rocks comprise Mallina Basin metasediments and intrusive rocks and is similar in style to many other Western Australian gold deposits. Drill hole  A summary of all information material to the  Drill hole location and directional information provide in the Information understanding of the exploration results including a report. tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:  easting and northing of the drill hole collar  elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar  dip and azimuth of the hole  down hole length and interception depth  hole length.  If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data  In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging  Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.5g/t gold with aggregation techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade an internal dilution of 2m maximum. methods truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off  Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are grades are usually Material and should be stated. reported at a 5g/t Au lower cut.  Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths  Intercepts are length weighted averaged. of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade  No maximum cuts have been made. results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.  The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship  These relationships are particularly important in the  The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular between reporting of Exploration Results. to the strike of mineralisation. mineralisation  If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the  Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and widths and drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true  If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final intercept reported, there should be a clear statement to this geological interpretations have been completed. lengths effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams  Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and  Plans and sections are provided in the report. 10 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced  Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration  All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of results are provided in this report. both low and high grades and/or widths should be  The report is considered balanced and provided in context. practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other  Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,  Drilling is currently very wide spaced and further details will be substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): reported in future releases when data is available. exploration geological observations; geophysical survey results; data geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work  The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests  Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale extensions to mineralisation. step-out drilling).  Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at extending  Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible resources at depth and laterally will be planned based on aircore extensions, including the main geological results. interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 11 | P a g e Attachments Original document

