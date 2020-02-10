De Grey Mining : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi
02/10/2020 | 06:18pm EST
11 February 2020
ASX Release
Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi
Additional thick and high-grade gold mineralisation intersected on Section A consolidates a significant 30m wide gold zone to 130m depth, open in all directions.
44m @ 5.1g/t Au from 40m in BWAC320, including 13m @ 8.8g/t 46m @ 6.6g/t Au from 92m in BWAC321, including 21m @ 8.3g/t
Results correlate strongly with previously announced results on 6 Feb 2020, including:
24m @ 7.5g/t Au from 126m in BWAC315, including 18m @ 8.6g/t (EOH) 49m @ 3.7g/t Au from 65m in BWAC309, including 18m @ 6.6g/t
36m @ 4.0g/t from 39m in BWAC245, including 11m @ 8.9g/t
Figure 1 Hemi Prospect - Section A
Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented:
"These are stunning results - high grade, thick and consistent. Clearly, drilling below this zone and the mineralisation on Section B are two key high priority RC targets. We are looking forward to receiving the remaining aircore drilling results and re-commencing drilling activities now the cyclone has dissipated."
De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to advise further outstanding results from follow up aircore drilling at the newly discovered Hemi Prospect (Figure 2). This release covers aircore drilling results for a further 20 holes (BWAC316 - BWAC335) completed on the initial discovery Section A together with initial results from the 320m spaced infill line (halfway between sections A and B). A further 39 aircore holes have been completed (BWAC336 to BWAC374) with those results pending. Drilling has been delayed due to Cyclone Damien and is expected to recommence shortly.
Figure 2 Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the Hemi Discovery.
Hemi Background
Hemi is a virgin greenfields discovery, with the first ever drill results reported in December 2019 and further encouraging high grade results were subsequently reported on 6 February 2020. Aircore drilling continues to define significant mineralisation (Figure 3). Infill drilling continues along the prospective corridor with widespaced lines on a 320m x 80m basis over a 2.5km strike length. The gold mineralisation is associated with fine grained disseminated sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) and only limited quartz veining hosted in sediments and intrusions. Detailed resource definition RC and diamond drilling is planned to commence shortly in combination with further infill aircore drilling.
Aircore Results
The new aircore drilling results reported in this report include the detailed infill holes BWAC320-321 on Section A, the 80m spaced infill drilling along Section A and approximately 60% of the holes on the Section C (320m spaced drill section halfway between Section A and B). Significant results (>2gm*m) are provided in Table 1.
Section A
The new drill results correlate very well with the previously reported gold mineralisation (Figures 1 and 4), confirming a substantial steeply south dipping zone of high grade gold mineralisation. Mineralisation is defined as 30m wide (apparent thickness), extends to 130m below surface, remaining open at depth and along strike. The weighted average grade of all results within the mineralised envelope on Section A is 5.2g/t.
Significant new results on Section A include:
44m @ 5.1g/t Au from 40m in BWAC320, including 13m @ 8.8g/t 46m @ 6.6g/t Au from 92m in BWAC321, including 21m @ 8.3g/t
Results correlate strongly with previously announced results on 6 Feb 2020, including:
24m @ 7.5g/t Au from 126m in BWAC315, including 18m @ 8.6g/t (EOH) 49m @ 3.7g/t Au from 65m in BWAC309, including 18m @ 6.6g/t
36m @ 4.0g/t from 39m in BWAC245, including 11m @ 8.9g/t
Figure 3 Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing significant new aircore holes and planned holes
New aircore drilling on Section C
Step out aircore drilling is underway over a 2.5km strike length on a nominal 320m x 80m drill spacing. Section C is located halfway between Sections A and B (Figure 3). Result for approximately 60% of the holes along this section have been received with significant results (>2gm*m) provided in Table 1.
The most significant zone on Section C to date comprises an encouraging broad zone of mineralisation intersected in hole BWAC333 (Figure 5). Significant new results on Section C include:
8m @ 1.4g/t Au from 44m in BWAC333
20m @ 0.9g/t Au from 88m in BWAC333
This new gold zone represents a large and broad lower grade zone of 79m @ 0.5g/t (using a 0.1g/t minimum cut off ) including 8m @ 1.4g/t and 20m @ 0.9g/t (using a 0.5g/t minimum cut off). As the drilling is widespaced and fully overlapping holes are still to be completed, this zone is considered significant and encouraging.
The maximum gold in each hole is presented in Figure 6 and shows extensive areas requiring additional infill drilling. Further deeper and more detailed RC drilling is planned to test the priority high grade zones and other anomalous target areas into the fresh bedrock and provide full coverage into fresh bedrock.
Follow-up Drilling Programs - AC, RC and DD Rigs to be Mobilised
Cyclone Damien has now dissipated and the Company is assessing access conditions to the Hemi Prospect. The aircore, RC and diamond rigs are all available and ready to be remobilized at short notice.
Figure 4 Hemi Prospect - Section A (zoomed) showing new drill hole assays and robust gold mineralisation
Figure 5 Hemi Prospect - Section C
Figure 6 Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing maximum gold in drilling
This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board.
For further information:
Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or
Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)
De Grey Mining Ltd
Phone +61 8 6117 9328
admin@degreymining.com.au
Competent Person Statements
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Previously Released ASX Material References
The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes;
Resources:
Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;
2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018; and
2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019.
Exploration:
Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019.
New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019
Hemi confirms potential for major discovery., 6 February 2020
Table 1 Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m) based on 1m sampling (BWAC320-321) and 4m composites (all other holes)
HoleID
Depth
Depth
Downhole
Au (g/t)
Collar
Collar
Collar
RL
Dip
Azimuth
Hole
Metal
From
To (m)
Width (m)
East
North
(GDA94)
(degrees)
(GDA94)
Depth
(gm*m)
(m)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
(m)
BWAC320
40.00
84.00
44.00
5.1
648499
7692351
68
-60
152
121
224.4
incl
69.00
82.00
13.00
8.8
648499
7692351
68
-60
152
121
114.4
BWAC321
92.00
138.00
46.00
6.6
648543
7692276
69
-60
332
150
303.6
incl
96.00
117.00
21.00
8.3
648543
7692276
69
-60
332
150
174.3
BWAC329
36.00
40.00
4
0.6
648641
7692757
68
-60
330
49
2.4
BWAC333
44.00
52.00
8.00
1.4
648798
7692479
68
-60
330
115
11.2
BWAC333
88.00
108.00
20.00
0.9
648798
7692479
68
-60
330
115
18.0
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,
techniquesrandom chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure samplerepresentivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation thatare Material to the Public Report.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been donethis would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard manner.
Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals. Samples for holes BWAC320 and BWAC321 were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample weights ranges from around 1-3kg.
The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for analysis as described below.
Drilling
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole
Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit.
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)
and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube,
depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what
method, etc.).
Drill
sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
Aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery andDeeper holes encountered water in some cases, with some intervals
ensure representative nature of the samples.
having less than optimal recovery and possible contamination.
Whether a relationship exists between sample
Follow up RC drilling is planned for resource estimation definition.
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
No sample bias is observed.
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative innature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevantintersections logged.
The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists.
The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but
are not used in resource estimation.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, halfor all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality andappropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and
composited over 4m intervals. Samples for holes BWAC320 and
BWAC321 were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample
piles. Industry prepared independent standards are inserted
approximately 1 in 30 samples.
Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised.
Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.
The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this
type of drilling.
Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for
delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
representative of the in situ material collected,
resource estimates.
including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain sizeof the material being sampled.
Quality
of assay
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the
The samples were submitted to a commercial independent
data
and
assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether
laboratory in Perth, Australia.
laboratory tests
the technique is considered partial or total.
Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRFextraction with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and
instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining
ICPMS using aqua regia digestion.
the analysis including instrument make and model,
The techniques are considered quantitative in nature.
reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted
derivation, etc.
by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal
