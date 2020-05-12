De Grey Mining : Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director

11 May 2020

Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) confirms that Mr. Glenn Jardine has commenced as Managing Director of the Company and is formally welcomed to the De Grey team.

Mr. Simon Lill has moved from Executive Chairman to Chairman.

