De Grey Mining : Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director

11 May 2020
Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director
De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) confirms that Mr. Glenn Jardine has commenced as Managing Director of the Company and is formally welcomed to the De Grey team.
Mr. Simon Lill has moved from Executive Chairman to Chairman.
For further information:
Simon Lill (Executive Chairman)
Glenn Jardine (Managing Director)
Craig Nelmes or Pat Holywell (Company Secretaries)
De Grey Mining Ltd
Phone +61 8 6117 9328
admin@degreymining.com.au
