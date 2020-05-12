Log in
DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
De Grey Mining : Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director

05/12/2020 | 11:35pm EDT

11 May 2020

Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) confirms that Mr. Glenn Jardine has commenced as Managing Director of the Company and is formally welcomed to the De Grey team.

Mr. Simon Lill has moved from Executive Chairman to Chairman.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman)

Glenn Jardine (Managing Director)

Craig Nelmes or Pat Holywell (Company Secretaries)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au

De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)

ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879

Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd

PO Box 2023

T: +61 8 6117 9328

E: admin@degreymining.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

Subiaco WA 6904

F: +61 8 6117 9330

W: www.degreymining.com.au

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 03:34:04 UTC
