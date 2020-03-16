De Grey Mining : Hemi continues to Grow

51m @ 2.1g/t Au from 108m in HERC005(incl 8m @ 4.9g/t Au)
62m @ 1.4g/t Au from 59m in HERC006
20m @ 2.0g/t Au from 142m in HERC009 (incl 3m @ 6.8g/t Au)
Aircore results provide ongoing encouragement
8m @ 2.1g/t Au from 48m in BWAC404
16m @ 1.4g/t Au from 52m in BWAC405
22m @ 1.5g/t Au from 88m in BWAC414 (incl 4m @ 5.5g/t Au)
Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented:
"Brolga and Aquila are developing into two very large gold systems with widths of gold mineralisation never seen before in the project area nor the Pilbara region. The ongoing RC and diamond drilling program aims to scope the overall scale of the mineralisation on 80m spaced sections .
The large anomalous gold area to the north of Aquila is now our focus for aircore drilling. Anomalous gold occurs in every hole above the interpreted intrusion in earlier wide spaced aircore drilling and provides scope for further new parallel discoveries."
De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide this drilling and results update for the Brolga and Aquila Zones within the Hemi Discovery, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia.
This release covers the latest drilling gold assay results and further encouraging sulphide mineralisation observed over large widths and depths at the Brolga and Aquila Zones as of 16 March 2020 (Figure 1).
Figure 1
Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing new intercepts and drill hole locations.
BROLGA ZONE
Extensive sulphide mineralisation is now identified in RC and diamond drilling over +240m of strike length with additional strike potential highlighted by encouraging aircore gold results and observations along strike over approximately 600m. The overall scale of the Brolga Zone remains open in all directions. Mineralisation is hosted in a large multi-phase intrusion.
The current dimensions of the Brolga Zone defined only by RC and diamond drilling are:
+240m strike x up to 200m wide x 220m below surface and remains open
RC and diamond drilling continues to test the scale of the deposit on 80m spaced sections and nominal 80m spaced holes on section. The aim is to first define the lateral limits of the mineralisation and depth extensions to an initial nominal 400m vertical metres prior to commencing infill resource drilling. Full gold intercepts are listed in Table 1 and new significant sulphide zones listed in Table 2.
Section 30,640E (Figure 2) - New gold assays and sulphide observations
RC drilling results for holes on section 30,640E continue to confirm substantial thicknesses of gold mineralisation associated with the extensive sulphide rich mineralisation. The strong and wide gold mineralisation has now been
defined in all RC holes where observed sulphide mineralisation was logged. The identification of sulphide mineralisation in the weathered bedrock is difficult and relies on final gold assays. The correlation of fresh sulphide content to gold is high and currently defines a wide corridor of gold mineralisation up to 200m wide.
The first diamond hole is now completed with geological logging and sampling underway. This hole has intersected another zone of extensive sulphide mineralisation over 75m (downhole). This new sulphide intercept now extends the mineralisation to 220m below surface (including the 30m of transported cover).
Significant new results (>20gm*m) on section 30,640E include:
43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 99m in HEDD002 (incl 6m @ 4.3g/t Au and 4m @ 5g/t Au) (in precollar) 36m @ 3.2g/t Au from 156m in HEDD002 (incl 14m @ 5.6g/t Au) (in precollar)
43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 34m in HERC002 (incl 6m @ 6.9g/t Au) (in precollar)
The previously released intercept 93m @ 3.3g./t Au in HERC001 is revised to 97m @ 3.2g/t Au, based on additional assays received.
Section 30,560E (Figure 3)
An additional RC drill hole (HERC024) has been completed on Section 30,560E extending sulphide mineralisation to the south. The extensive sulphide mineralisation on this section is now defined over a width of approximately 220m.
New gold assay results for HERC013 defines strong gold mineralisation in the weathered portion where little sulphide mineralisation was observed in the original logging. Once again, the wide zone of mineralisation remains open at depth and provides excellent potential for depth extensions.
Significant new results (>20gm*m) on section 30,640E include:
54m @ 2.2g/t Au from 42m in HERC013 (incl 5m @ 6g/t Au)
Section 30,480E (Figure 4)
Three RC holes (HERC021-023) have been completed on Section 30,480E extending sulphide mineralisation a further 80m of strike to the west. The extensive sulphide mineralisation on this section occurs over approximately 200m width and remains open to the south on section and to the west along strike.
This major 80m strike extension and the wide zone of sulphide mineralisation logged in the RC drill holes coupled with the gold zones highlighted in the shallow aircore holes above (16m @ 1.4g/t, 8m @ 2.1g/t and 1m @ 3.1g/t) is considered encouraging, particularly as logged sulphide mineralisation has previously correlated well to gold intercepts elsewhere at Hemi. RC drill results remain pending.
Figure 2
Brolga Zone - Section 30,640E showing gold mineralisation and new diamond hole extensions
Figure 3
Brolga Zone - Section 30,560E showing gold mineralisation and sulphide zones
Figure 4
Brolga Zone - Section 30,480E showing new sulphide zones and aircore intercepts
AQUILA ZONE
The Aquila Zone is a parallel zone of strong gold and sulphide mineralisation to the immediate north of the Brolga Zone (Figure 1). Aquila is also hosted in an intrusion, albeit narrower.
The current dimensions of the Aquila Zone defined by RC and aircore drilling are:
+800m strike x up to 50m wide x 180m below surface and remains open
RC and diamond drilling continues to test the scale of the deposit on 80m spaced sections and nominal 40-80m spaced holes on section. The aim is to first define the lateral limits of the mineralisation and depth extensions to an initial nominal 300m vertical metres, prior to commencing resource infill drilling. Full gold intercepts are listed in Table 1.
Variability of gold grade and thickness is evident in the new drilling results and is suggestive of either depletion along strike or vertical variability. Diamond drilling to date at the parallel Brolga Zone indicates the strongest sulphide rich mineralisation may be associated with a phase of more felsic overprinting intrusions within the larger mafic phase of the intrusion. This may result in variability of grade in places. Further drilling will be required to determine the overall distribution of these felsic phases.
Section 30,050E (Figure 5)
New gold assay results have been received for HERC005 including an intercept of 51m @ 2.1g/t Au, defining a strong subvertical gold zone extending from immediately below the 30m deep transported cover to 130m below surface (100m vertical extent). Mineralisation remains open at depth.
Section 30,240E (Figure 6)
RC drill results for HERC008 show a narrower zone of gold mineralisation (14m @ 1.1g/t) within a broad zone of lower grade gold mineralisation (71m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) suggest either depletion and/or variability of gold grade along or vertically with the zone. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold variability.
Section 30,400E (Figure 7)
RC drill results for HERC006 show a broad zone of gold mineralisation (62m @ 1.4g/t) and lower grade gold mineralisation (48m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) in HERC007. A diamond core extension to HERC007 is planned to determine if strong gold mineralisation continues at depth.
Section 30,480E (Figure 8)
Aircore drill results for BWAC397 show a broad zone of strong gold mineralisation to the end of the hole (50m @ 2.5g/t - extended from the previously reported 42m @ 2.7g/t Au) and lower grade gold mineralisation (16m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) in BWAC396. The variability suggests either depletion and/or variability of gold grade along or vertically with the zone. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold variability.
Section 30,560E (Figure 9)
RC drilling results for HERC009 and 010 indicates strong gold mineralisation (20m @ 2.0g/t) and that the zone gold may be not be fully tested across the entire width. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold zone.
Figure 5
Aquila Zone - Section 30,050E showing new gold intercept
Figure 6
Aquila Zone - Section 30,240E showing new gold zones
Figure 7
Aquila Zone - Section 30,400E showing new gold zones
Figure 8
Aquila Zone - Section 30,480E showing new gold zones
Figure 9
Aquila Zone - Section 30,560E showing new gold zones
Hemi Background
Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported during February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich mineralisation with high grade gold has been partially defined in the Aquila and Brolga Zones.
The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De grey has defined within the project area. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 1.7Moz of shallow gold resources.
The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide high grade gold zone (>5g/t ) defined on Section 30,000E (local grid) to 180m below surface. Wide spaced drilling has now defined this zone over approximately 800m of strike and remains open in all direction with many assays results still pending.
The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider alteration zone, potentially up to +200m wide and is currently defined by RC drilling over 240m of strike. Wide spaced reconnaissance aircore drilling provides scope for further along strike extensions.
The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in stockwork within a felsic to mafic phases of the intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region.
Figure 6
Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery.
This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board.
Competent Person Statements
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 1
Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m Au)
Hole ID
Depth
Depth
Downhole
Au
Collar
Collar
Collar
Dip
Azimuth
Hole
From
To (m)
Width (m)
(g/t)
East
North
RL
(degrees)
(GDA94)
Depth
(m)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
(m)
BWAC379
56
64
8
1.5
648658
7692400
68
-60
330
126
BWAC379
78
84
6
0.6
648658
7692400
68
-60
330
126
BWAC379
88
92
4
0.6
648658
7692400
68
-60
330
126
BWAC379
99
106
7
0.7
648658
7692400
68
-60
330
126
BWAC379
113
115
2
1.1
648658
7692400
68
-60
330
126
BWAC395
103
112
9
0.6
648437
7692138
69
-60
330
150
BWAC396
60
64
4
0.8
648916
7692590
68
-60
330
96
BWAC397
88
138
50
2.5
648936
7692557
68
-60
330
138
incl
100
111
11
3.4
648936
7692557
68
-60
330
138
incl
123
138
15
4.1
648936
7692557
68
-60
330
138
BWAC402
36
40
4
0.5
649037
7692384
68
-60
330
102
BWAC404
48
56
8
2.1
649076
7692313
69
-60
330
113
incl
54
55
1
4.6
649076
7692313
69
-60
330
113
BWAC404
76
80
4
0.7
649076
7692313
69
-60
330
113
BWAC405
52
68
16
1.4
649094
7692277
69
-60
330
94
BWAC408
44
45
1
3.1
649160
7692173
69
-60
330
45
BWAC414
68
72
4
0.9
649372
7692439
69
-60
330
123
BWAC414
88
110
22
1.5
649372
7692439
69
-60
330
123
incl
100
104
4
5.5
649372
7692439
69
-60
330
123
HEDD002
42
43
1
7.2
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
HEDD002
69
77
8
0.7
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
HEDD002
99
142
43
1.9
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
incl
116
122
6
4.3
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
incl
130
134
4
5.0
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
HEDD002
156
192
36
3.2
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
incl
163
177
14
5.6
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
incl
182
184
2
7.8
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
HEDD002
204
211
7
0.9
649303
7692245
69
-55
329
216
HERC001
35
132
97
3.2
649219
7692384
69
-55
330
186
incl
70
92
22
4.6
649219
7692384
69
-55
330
186
HERC001
140
152
12
1.9
649219
7692384
69
-55
330
186
HERC002
34
77
43
1.9
649238
7692351
69
-55
329
258
incl
38
44
6
6.9
649238
7692351
69
-55
329
258
HERC005
108
159
51
2.1
648587
7692296
69
-55
332
162
incl
123
131
8
4.9
648587
7692296
69
-55
332
162
HERC006
59
121
62
1.4
648864
7692522
68
-55
328
162
incl
72
75
3
4.1
648864
7692522
68
-55
328
162
incl
116
119
3
4.0
648864
7692522
68
-55
328
162
HERC006
135
140
5
0.8
648864
7692522
68
-55
328
162
HERC007
101
113
12
0.7
648884
7692487
68
-55
331
150
HERC007
118
124
6
0.5
648884
7692487
68
-55
331
150
HERC007
145
148
3
0.8
648884
7692487
68
-55
331
150
HERC008
134
148
14
1.1
648732
7692432
68
-55
332
162
HERC009
142
162
20
2.0
648993
7692617
68
-55
329
168
incl
152
155
3
6.8
648993
7692617
68
-55
329
168
HERC010
174
175
1
6.0
649014
7692583
68
-55
331
198
HERC013
42
96
54
2.2
649142
7692358
69
-55
330
150
incl
65
70
5
3.3
649142
7692358
69
-55
330
150
incl
89
94
5
6.0
649142
7692358
69
-55
330
150
Table 2
Sulphide zones logged in RC and diamond holes
HoleID
Collar East
Collar North
Collar RL
Dip
Azimuth
Hole
Sulphide
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
(degrees)
(GDA94)
Depth (m)
Interval
(m)
HEDD001
649260
7692316
68.8
-56.0
325.8
263.4
121-170
HEDD001
189-206
HEDD001
224-242
HERC021
649087
7692293
68.6
-55.7
331.1
192
122-139
HERC022
649130
7692224
68.8
-55.7
329.6
168
122-135
HERC022
145-168
HERC023
649168
7692157
69.0
-56.0
331.7
198
52-117
HERC023
132-156
HERC024
649262
7692152
69.1
-55.6
331.3
216
92-120
HERC024
130-140
HERC024
186-214
Cautionary Note: The sulphide zones listed in Table 2 are based on 1m geological logging of the drill samples at the rig. The geologist logs the rock type, alteration and determines an estimate of the sulphide abundance based on training and standardised techniques. The intervals are based on average sulphide percentages approximating >5%, however it is noted that due to the fine grained nature of the mineralisation there is an inherent difficulty in the accuracy of the estimate. The intervals remain to be assayed which will provide a more accurate sulphide abundance.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
•
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,
• All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry standard
manner
measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
• RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges
handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples
from a typical 2.5-3.5kg
should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of
• Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and
sampling.
composited over 4m intervals.
Samples for selected holes were
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
weights ranges from around 1-3kg.
measurement tools or systems used.
• The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for
•
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
analysis as described below.
are Material to the Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done
this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3
kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire
assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be
required, such as where there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may
warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
•
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole
• Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)
face sampling hammer.
and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube,
• Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit.
depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what
method, etc.).
Drill sample
•
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
• RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
• Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery.
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
Deeper holes encountered water, with some intervals having less
ensure representative nature of the samples.
than optimal recovery and possible contamination.
• Whether
a relationship
exists
between
sample
• No sample bias is observed.
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Logging
•
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
• The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists.
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to
• RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation,
support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,
except where sample recovery is poor.
mining studies and metallurgical studies.
• The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but
