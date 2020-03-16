Log in
De Grey Mining : Hemi continues to Grow

03/16/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

17 March 2020

ASX Release

HEMI CONTINUES TO GROW

Brolga Zone

  • RC and diamond drilling extends Brolga to +240m strike and 220m depth
    • +200m wide sulphide mineralisation intersected on Section 30,480E, 160m west of the original Section B (30,640E)
    • 70m of sulphides intersected in 1st diamond hole HEDD001 (Section 30,640E).
    • Results pending from further extensive sulphide mineralisation.
    • Mineralisation remains open
  • Additional RC gold results on Section 30,640E include:
    • 43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 99m in HEDD002 (incl 6m @ 4.3g/t Au and 4m @ 5g/t Au)
    • 36m @ 3.2g/t Au from 156m in HEDD002 (incl 14m @ 5.6g/t Au)
    • 43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 34m in HERC002 (incl 6m @ 6.9g/t Au)
  • Strong gold mineralisation confirmed along strike on section 30,560E.
    • 54m @ 2.2g/t Au from 42m in HERC013 (incl 5m @ 6g/t Au)

Aquila Zone

  • RC and aircore drilling confirms Aquila gold potential over 800m strike, up to 50m thick and 180m depth and remains open.
  • RC drilling results confirm significant gold mineralisation
    • 51m @ 2.1g/t Au from 108m in HERC005(incl 8m @ 4.9g/t Au)
    • 62m @ 1.4g/t Au from 59m in HERC006
    • 20m @ 2.0g/t Au from 142m in HERC009 (incl 3m @ 6.8g/t Au)
  • Aircore results provide ongoing encouragement
    • 8m @ 2.1g/t Au from 48m in BWAC404
    • 16m @ 1.4g/t Au from 52m in BWAC405
    • 22m @ 1.5g/t Au from 88m in BWAC414 (incl 4m @ 5.5g/t Au)

Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented:

"Brolga and Aquila are developing into two very large gold systems with widths of gold mineralisation never seen before in the project area nor the Pilbara region. The ongoing RC and diamond drilling program aims to scope the overall scale of the mineralisation on 80m spaced sections .

The large anomalous gold area to the north of Aquila is now our focus for aircore drilling. Anomalous gold occurs in every hole above the interpreted intrusion in earlier wide spaced aircore drilling and provides scope for further new parallel discoveries."

De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)

ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879

Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd

PO Box 2023

T: +61 8 6117 9328

E: admin@degreymining.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

Subiaco WA 6904

F: +61 8 6117 9330

W: www.degreymining.com.au

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide this drilling and results update for the Brolga and Aquila Zones within the Hemi Discovery, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia.

This release covers the latest drilling gold assay results and further encouraging sulphide mineralisation observed over large widths and depths at the Brolga and Aquila Zones as of 16 March 2020 (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing new intercepts and drill hole locations.

BROLGA ZONE

Extensive sulphide mineralisation is now identified in RC and diamond drilling over +240m of strike length with additional strike potential highlighted by encouraging aircore gold results and observations along strike over approximately 600m. The overall scale of the Brolga Zone remains open in all directions. Mineralisation is hosted in a large multi-phase intrusion.

The current dimensions of the Brolga Zone defined only by RC and diamond drilling are:

+240m strike x up to 200m wide x 220m below surface and remains open

RC and diamond drilling continues to test the scale of the deposit on 80m spaced sections and nominal 80m spaced holes on section. The aim is to first define the lateral limits of the mineralisation and depth extensions to an initial nominal 400m vertical metres prior to commencing infill resource drilling. Full gold intercepts are listed in Table 1 and new significant sulphide zones listed in Table 2.

Section 30,640E (Figure 2) - New gold assays and sulphide observations

RC drilling results for holes on section 30,640E continue to confirm substantial thicknesses of gold mineralisation associated with the extensive sulphide rich mineralisation. The strong and wide gold mineralisation has now been

2 | P a g e

defined in all RC holes where observed sulphide mineralisation was logged. The identification of sulphide mineralisation in the weathered bedrock is difficult and relies on final gold assays. The correlation of fresh sulphide content to gold is high and currently defines a wide corridor of gold mineralisation up to 200m wide.

The first diamond hole is now completed with geological logging and sampling underway. This hole has intersected another zone of extensive sulphide mineralisation over 75m (downhole). This new sulphide intercept now extends the mineralisation to 220m below surface (including the 30m of transported cover).

Significant new results (>20gm*m) on section 30,640E include:

43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 99m in HEDD002 (incl 6m @ 4.3g/t Au and 4m @ 5g/t Au) (in precollar) 36m @ 3.2g/t Au from 156m in HEDD002 (incl 14m @ 5.6g/t Au) (in precollar)

43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 34m in HERC002 (incl 6m @ 6.9g/t Au) (in precollar)

The previously released intercept 93m @ 3.3g./t Au in HERC001 is revised to 97m @ 3.2g/t Au, based on additional assays received.

Section 30,560E (Figure 3)

An additional RC drill hole (HERC024) has been completed on Section 30,560E extending sulphide mineralisation to the south. The extensive sulphide mineralisation on this section is now defined over a width of approximately 220m.

New gold assay results for HERC013 defines strong gold mineralisation in the weathered portion where little sulphide mineralisation was observed in the original logging. Once again, the wide zone of mineralisation remains open at depth and provides excellent potential for depth extensions.

Significant new results (>20gm*m) on section 30,640E include:

  • 54m @ 2.2g/t Au from 42m in HERC013 (incl 5m @ 6g/t Au)

Section 30,480E (Figure 4)

Three RC holes (HERC021-023) have been completed on Section 30,480E extending sulphide mineralisation a further 80m of strike to the west. The extensive sulphide mineralisation on this section occurs over approximately 200m width and remains open to the south on section and to the west along strike.

This major 80m strike extension and the wide zone of sulphide mineralisation logged in the RC drill holes coupled with the gold zones highlighted in the shallow aircore holes above (16m @ 1.4g/t, 8m @ 2.1g/t and 1m @ 3.1g/t) is considered encouraging, particularly as logged sulphide mineralisation has previously correlated well to gold intercepts elsewhere at Hemi. RC drill results remain pending.

3 | P a g e

Figure 2

Brolga Zone - Section 30,640E showing gold mineralisation and new diamond hole extensions

Figure 3

Brolga Zone - Section 30,560E showing gold mineralisation and sulphide zones

4 | P a g e

Figure 4

Brolga Zone - Section 30,480E showing new sulphide zones and aircore intercepts

AQUILA ZONE

The Aquila Zone is a parallel zone of strong gold and sulphide mineralisation to the immediate north of the Brolga Zone (Figure 1). Aquila is also hosted in an intrusion, albeit narrower.

The current dimensions of the Aquila Zone defined by RC and aircore drilling are:

+800m strike x up to 50m wide x 180m below surface and remains open

RC and diamond drilling continues to test the scale of the deposit on 80m spaced sections and nominal 40-80m spaced holes on section. The aim is to first define the lateral limits of the mineralisation and depth extensions to an initial nominal 300m vertical metres, prior to commencing resource infill drilling. Full gold intercepts are listed in Table 1.

Variability of gold grade and thickness is evident in the new drilling results and is suggestive of either depletion along strike or vertical variability. Diamond drilling to date at the parallel Brolga Zone indicates the strongest sulphide rich mineralisation may be associated with a phase of more felsic overprinting intrusions within the larger mafic phase of the intrusion. This may result in variability of grade in places. Further drilling will be required to determine the overall distribution of these felsic phases.

Section 30,050E (Figure 5)

New gold assay results have been received for HERC005 including an intercept of 51m @ 2.1g/t Au, defining a strong subvertical gold zone extending from immediately below the 30m deep transported cover to 130m below surface (100m vertical extent). Mineralisation remains open at depth.

5 | P a g e

Section 30,240E (Figure 6)

RC drill results for HERC008 show a narrower zone of gold mineralisation (14m @ 1.1g/t) within a broad zone of lower grade gold mineralisation (71m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) suggest either depletion and/or variability of gold grade along or vertically with the zone. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold variability.

Section 30,400E (Figure 7)

RC drill results for HERC006 show a broad zone of gold mineralisation (62m @ 1.4g/t) and lower grade gold mineralisation (48m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) in HERC007. A diamond core extension to HERC007 is planned to determine if strong gold mineralisation continues at depth.

Section 30,480E (Figure 8)

Aircore drill results for BWAC397 show a broad zone of strong gold mineralisation to the end of the hole (50m @ 2.5g/t - extended from the previously reported 42m @ 2.7g/t Au) and lower grade gold mineralisation (16m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) in BWAC396. The variability suggests either depletion and/or variability of gold grade along or vertically with the zone. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold variability.

Section 30,560E (Figure 9)

RC drilling results for HERC009 and 010 indicates strong gold mineralisation (20m @ 2.0g/t) and that the zone gold may be not be fully tested across the entire width. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold zone.

Figure 5

Aquila Zone - Section 30,050E showing new gold intercept

6 | P a g e

Figure 6

Aquila Zone - Section 30,240E showing new gold zones

Figure 7

Aquila Zone - Section 30,400E showing new gold zones

7 | P a g e

Figure 8

Aquila Zone - Section 30,480E showing new gold zones

Figure 9

Aquila Zone - Section 30,560E showing new gold zones

8 | P a g e

Hemi Background

Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported during February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich mineralisation with high grade gold has been partially defined in the Aquila and Brolga Zones.

The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De grey has defined within the project area. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 1.7Moz of shallow gold resources.

The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide high grade gold zone (>5g/t ) defined on Section 30,000E (local grid) to 180m below surface. Wide spaced drilling has now defined this zone over approximately 800m of strike and remains open in all direction with many assays results still pending.

The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider alteration zone, potentially up to +200m wide and is currently defined by RC drilling over 240m of strike. Wide spaced reconnaissance aircore drilling provides scope for further along strike extensions.

The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in stockwork within a felsic to mafic phases of the intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region.

Figure 6

Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery.

9 | P a g e

This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or

Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au

Competent Person Statements

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previously Released ASX Material References

The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes;

Resources:

  • Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;
  • 2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018; and
  • 2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019.

Exploration:

  • Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019.
  • New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019
  • Hemi confirms potential for major discovery, 6 February 2020
  • Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi, 11 February 2020
  • Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi, 26 February 2020
  • RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi, 5 March 2020
  • Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi, 10 March 2020

10 | P a g e

Table 1

Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m Au)

Hole ID

Depth

Depth

Downhole

Au

Collar

Collar

Collar

Dip

Azimuth

Hole

From

To (m)

Width (m)

(g/t)

East

North

RL

(degrees)

(GDA94)

Depth

(m)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(m)

BWAC379

56

64

8

1.5

648658

7692400

68

-60

330

126

BWAC379

78

84

6

0.6

648658

7692400

68

-60

330

126

BWAC379

88

92

4

0.6

648658

7692400

68

-60

330

126

BWAC379

99

106

7

0.7

648658

7692400

68

-60

330

126

BWAC379

113

115

2

1.1

648658

7692400

68

-60

330

126

BWAC395

103

112

9

0.6

648437

7692138

69

-60

330

150

BWAC396

60

64

4

0.8

648916

7692590

68

-60

330

96

BWAC397

88

138

50

2.5

648936

7692557

68

-60

330

138

incl

100

111

11

3.4

648936

7692557

68

-60

330

138

incl

123

138

15

4.1

648936

7692557

68

-60

330

138

BWAC402

36

40

4

0.5

649037

7692384

68

-60

330

102

BWAC404

48

56

8

2.1

649076

7692313

69

-60

330

113

incl

54

55

1

4.6

649076

7692313

69

-60

330

113

BWAC404

76

80

4

0.7

649076

7692313

69

-60

330

113

BWAC405

52

68

16

1.4

649094

7692277

69

-60

330

94

BWAC408

44

45

1

3.1

649160

7692173

69

-60

330

45

BWAC414

68

72

4

0.9

649372

7692439

69

-60

330

123

BWAC414

88

110

22

1.5

649372

7692439

69

-60

330

123

incl

100

104

4

5.5

649372

7692439

69

-60

330

123

HEDD002

42

43

1

7.2

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

HEDD002

69

77

8

0.7

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

HEDD002

99

142

43

1.9

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

incl

116

122

6

4.3

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

incl

130

134

4

5.0

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

HEDD002

156

192

36

3.2

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

incl

163

177

14

5.6

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

incl

182

184

2

7.8

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

HEDD002

204

211

7

0.9

649303

7692245

69

-55

329

216

HERC001

35

132

97

3.2

649219

7692384

69

-55

330

186

incl

70

92

22

4.6

649219

7692384

69

-55

330

186

HERC001

140

152

12

1.9

649219

7692384

69

-55

330

186

HERC002

34

77

43

1.9

649238

7692351

69

-55

329

258

incl

38

44

6

6.9

649238

7692351

69

-55

329

258

HERC005

108

159

51

2.1

648587

7692296

69

-55

332

162

incl

123

131

8

4.9

648587

7692296

69

-55

332

162

HERC006

59

121

62

1.4

648864

7692522

68

-55

328

162

incl

72

75

3

4.1

648864

7692522

68

-55

328

162

incl

116

119

3

4.0

648864

7692522

68

-55

328

162

HERC006

135

140

5

0.8

648864

7692522

68

-55

328

162

HERC007

101

113

12

0.7

648884

7692487

68

-55

331

150

HERC007

118

124

6

0.5

648884

7692487

68

-55

331

150

HERC007

145

148

3

0.8

648884

7692487

68

-55

331

150

HERC008

134

148

14

1.1

648732

7692432

68

-55

332

162

HERC009

142

162

20

2.0

648993

7692617

68

-55

329

168

incl

152

155

3

6.8

648993

7692617

68

-55

329

168

HERC010

174

175

1

6.0

649014

7692583

68

-55

331

198

HERC013

42

96

54

2.2

649142

7692358

69

-55

330

150

incl

65

70

5

3.3

649142

7692358

69

-55

330

150

incl

89

94

5

6.0

649142

7692358

69

-55

330

150

11 | P a g e

Table 2

Sulphide zones logged in RC and diamond holes

HoleID

Collar East

Collar North

Collar RL

Dip

Azimuth

Hole

Sulphide

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(degrees)

(GDA94)

Depth (m)

Interval

(m)

HEDD001

649260

7692316

68.8

-56.0

325.8

263.4

121-170

HEDD001

189-206

HEDD001

224-242

HERC021

649087

7692293

68.6

-55.7

331.1

192

122-139

HERC022

649130

7692224

68.8

-55.7

329.6

168

122-135

HERC022

145-168

HERC023

649168

7692157

69.0

-56.0

331.7

198

52-117

HERC023

132-156

HERC024

649262

7692152

69.1

-55.6

331.3

216

92-120

HERC024

130-140

HERC024

186-214

Cautionary Note: The sulphide zones listed in Table 2 are based on 1m geological logging of the drill samples at the rig. The geologist logs the rock type, alteration and determines an estimate of the sulphide abundance based on training and standardised techniques. The intervals are based on average sulphide percentages approximating >5%, however it is noted that due to the fine grained nature of the mineralisation there is an inherent difficulty in the accuracy of the estimate. The intervals remain to be assayed which will provide a more accurate sulphide abundance.

12 | P a g e

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,

All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry standard

manner

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges

handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples

from a typical 2.5-3.5kg

should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and

sampling.

composited over 4m intervals.

Samples for selected holes were

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

weights ranges from around 1-3kg.

measurement tools or systems used.

The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

analysis as described below.

are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation

drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be

required, such as where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may

warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole

Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)

face sampling hammer.

and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube,

Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit.

depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what

method, etc.).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

Deeper holes encountered water, with some intervals having less

ensure representative nature of the samples.

than optimal recovery and possible contamination.

Whether

a relationship

exists

between

sample

No sample bias is observed.

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists.

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to

RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation,

support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,

except where sample recovery is poor.

mining studies and metallurgical studies.

The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but

Whether

logging

is qualitative or quantitative in

are not used in resource estimation.

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The

total

length

and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and

techniques and

or all core taken.

drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m basis in bedrock and 4m

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

composite basis in cover.

preparation

etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and

For

all

sample

types,

the

nature,

quality

and

composited over 4m intervals.

Samples for selected holes were

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles.

Quality

control procedures

adopted

for

all

sub-

Industry prepared independent standards are inserted

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

samples.

approximately 1 in 20 samples.

Measures

taken

to ensure that the sampling is

Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised.

representative of

the

in

situ

material collected,

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.

13 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

including

for

instance

results

for

field

The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this

duplicate/second-half sampling.

type of drilling

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size

RC samples are mostly appropriate for use in a resource estimate.

of the material being sampled.

Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for

delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in

resource estimates.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

The samples were submitted to a commercial independent

data and

assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether

laboratory in Perth, Australia.

laboratory tests

the technique is considered partial or total.

For RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge Fire assay fusion

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

technique with an AAS finish.

instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining

Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction

the analysis including instrument make and model,

with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

aqua regia digestion

derivation, etc.

The techniques are considered quantitative in nature.

Nature

of

quality control procedures adopted

(e.g.

As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e.

standards in individual batches

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

Sample results have been merged by the company's database

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

consultants.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked

Documentation

of primary

data,

data

entry

and verified.

procedures, data verification, data storage (physical

No adjustments have been made to the assay data.

and electronic) protocols.

Results are reported on a length weighted basis.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of +/-

points

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine

10cm.

workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource

Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of

estimation.

+/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m.

Specification of the grid system used.

Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Diagrams and location table are provided in the report

Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drill spacing varies from 80m x 40m to 320m x 80m.

distribution

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient

All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis for

to establish the degree of geological and grade

geological control and continuity of mineralisation.

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is not yet sufficient to

Ore

Reserve

estimation

procedure(s)

and

provide support for the results to be used in a resource estimate.

classifications applied.

Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

intercepts, as described in this Table

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the

data in relation

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling is

to geological

extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

considered representative of the mineralised zone.

structure

type.

In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and

structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths.

the orientation of key mineralised structures is

This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed.

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct

to the laboratory via a transport contractor.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been

techniques and data.

carried out by database consultants and company geologists.

14 | P a g e

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd,

tenement and

including agreements or material issues with third

which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd.

land tenure

parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding

The Hemi Prospect is approximately 60km SSW of Port Hedland.

status

royalties, native

title

interests,

historical

sites,

wilderness or national park and environmental

settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting

along with any known impediments to obtaining a

license to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical sampling

done by other

parties.

and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey Mining. Limited

parties

previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne

aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The mineralisation style is not well understood to date but is

mineralisation.

thought to be hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation within

structures and intrusions. Host rocks comprise igneous rocks

intruding Mallina Basin metasediments. Style is similar to some

other Western Australian gold deposits.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Drill hole location and directional information provide in the report.

Information

understanding of the exploration results including a

tabulation of the following information for all Material

drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the

basis that the information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the understanding of

the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.5g/t gold with

aggregation

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade

an internal dilution of 4m maximum.

methods

truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off

Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are reported

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

at a 3g/t Au lower cut with an internal dilution of 2m maximum.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths

Intercepts are length weighted averaged.

of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade

No maximum cuts have been made.

results, the procedure used for such aggregation should

be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions

used

for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the

The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular to

between

reporting of Exploration Results.

the strike of mineralisation.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the

Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and

true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths

widths and

drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

will only be possible when all results are received, and final

intercept

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

geological interpretations have been completed.

lengths

effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps

and

sections

(with scales)

and

Plans and sections are provided in the report.

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

15 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant results

reporting

Results is not practicable, representative reporting of

are provided in this report.

both low and high grades and/or widths should be

The report is considered balanced and provided in context.

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

Drilling is currently widely spaced and further details will be

substantive

should be reported including (but not limited to):

reported in future releases when data is available.

exploration

geological

observations;

geophysical survey results;

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

data

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests

Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike

for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale

extensions to mineralisation.

step-out drilling).

Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at extending

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

resources at depth and laterally are underway.

extensions,

including

the

main

geological

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

16 | P a g e

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 00:09:10 UTC
