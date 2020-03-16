De Grey Mining : Hemi continues to Grow 0 03/16/2020 | 08:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 17 March 2020 ASX Release HEMI CONTINUES TO GROW Brolga Zone RC and diamond drilling extends Brolga to +240m strike and 220m depth

+200m wide sulphide mineralisation intersected on Section 30,480E, 160m west of the original Section B (30,640E) 70m of sulphides intersected in 1st diamond hole HEDD001 (Section 30,640E). Results pending from further extensive sulphide mineralisation. Mineralisation remains open

Additional RC gold results on Section 30,640E include:

43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 99m in HEDD002 (incl 6m @ 4.3g/t Au and 4m @ 5g/t Au) 36m @ 3.2g/t Au from 156m in HEDD002 (incl 14m @ 5.6g/t Au) 43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 34m in HERC002 (incl 6m @ 6.9g/t Au)

Strong gold mineralisation confirmed along strike on section 30,560E.

54m @ 2.2g/t Au from 42m in HERC013 (incl 5m @ 6g/t Au)

Aquila Zone RC and aircore drilling confirms Aquila gold potential over 800m strike, up to 50m thick and 180m depth and remains open.

RC drilling results confirm significant gold mineralisation

51m @ 2.1g/t Au from 108m in HERC005(incl 8m @ 4.9g/t Au) 62m @ 1.4g/t Au from 59m in HERC006 20m @ 2.0g/t Au from 142m in HERC009 (incl 3m @ 6.8g/t Au)

Aircore results provide ongoing encouragement

8m @ 2.1g/t Au from 48m in BWAC404 16m @ 1.4g/t Au from 52m in BWAC405 22m @ 1.5g/t Au from 88m in BWAC414 (incl 4m @ 5.5g/t Au)

Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented: "Brolga and Aquila are developing into two very large gold systems with widths of gold mineralisation never seen before in the project area nor the Pilbara region. The ongoing RC and diamond drilling program aims to scope the overall scale of the mineralisation on 80m spaced sections . The large anomalous gold area to the north of Aquila is now our focus for aircore drilling. Anomalous gold occurs in every hole above the interpreted intrusion in earlier wide spaced aircore drilling and provides scope for further new parallel discoveries." De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292) ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879 Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd PO Box 2023 T: +61 8 6117 9328 E: admin@degreymining.com.au Subiaco WA 6008, Australia Subiaco WA 6904 F: +61 8 6117 9330 W: www.degreymining.com.au De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide this drilling and results update for the Brolga and Aquila Zones within the Hemi Discovery, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia. This release covers the latest drilling gold assay results and further encouraging sulphide mineralisation observed over large widths and depths at the Brolga and Aquila Zones as of 16 March 2020 (Figure 1). Figure 1 Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing new intercepts and drill hole locations. BROLGA ZONE Extensive sulphide mineralisation is now identified in RC and diamond drilling over +240m of strike length with additional strike potential highlighted by encouraging aircore gold results and observations along strike over approximately 600m. The overall scale of the Brolga Zone remains open in all directions. Mineralisation is hosted in a large multi-phase intrusion. The current dimensions of the Brolga Zone defined only by RC and diamond drilling are: +240m strike x up to 200m wide x 220m below surface and remains open RC and diamond drilling continues to test the scale of the deposit on 80m spaced sections and nominal 80m spaced holes on section. The aim is to first define the lateral limits of the mineralisation and depth extensions to an initial nominal 400m vertical metres prior to commencing infill resource drilling. Full gold intercepts are listed in Table 1 and new significant sulphide zones listed in Table 2. Section 30,640E (Figure 2) - New gold assays and sulphide observations RC drilling results for holes on section 30,640E continue to confirm substantial thicknesses of gold mineralisation associated with the extensive sulphide rich mineralisation. The strong and wide gold mineralisation has now been 2 | P a g e defined in all RC holes where observed sulphide mineralisation was logged. The identification of sulphide mineralisation in the weathered bedrock is difficult and relies on final gold assays. The correlation of fresh sulphide content to gold is high and currently defines a wide corridor of gold mineralisation up to 200m wide. The first diamond hole is now completed with geological logging and sampling underway. This hole has intersected another zone of extensive sulphide mineralisation over 75m (downhole). This new sulphide intercept now extends the mineralisation to 220m below surface (including the 30m of transported cover). Significant new results (>20gm*m) on section 30,640E include: 43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 99m in HEDD002 (incl 6m @ 4.3g/t Au and 4m @ 5g/t Au) (in precollar) 36m @ 3.2g/t Au from 156m in HEDD002 (incl 14m @ 5.6g/t Au) (in precollar) 43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 34m in HERC002 (incl 6m @ 6.9g/t Au) (in precollar) The previously released intercept 93m @ 3.3g./t Au in HERC001 is revised to 97m @ 3.2g/t Au, based on additional assays received. Section 30,560E (Figure 3) An additional RC drill hole (HERC024) has been completed on Section 30,560E extending sulphide mineralisation to the south. The extensive sulphide mineralisation on this section is now defined over a width of approximately 220m. New gold assay results for HERC013 defines strong gold mineralisation in the weathered portion where little sulphide mineralisation was observed in the original logging. Once again, the wide zone of mineralisation remains open at depth and provides excellent potential for depth extensions. Significant new results (>20gm*m) on section 30,640E include: 54m @ 2.2g/t Au from 42m in HERC013 (incl 5m @ 6g/t Au) Section 30,480E (Figure 4) Three RC holes (HERC021-023) have been completed on Section 30,480E extending sulphide mineralisation a further 80m of strike to the west. The extensive sulphide mineralisation on this section occurs over approximately 200m width and remains open to the south on section and to the west along strike. This major 80m strike extension and the wide zone of sulphide mineralisation logged in the RC drill holes coupled with the gold zones highlighted in the shallow aircore holes above (16m @ 1.4g/t, 8m @ 2.1g/t and 1m @ 3.1g/t) is considered encouraging, particularly as logged sulphide mineralisation has previously correlated well to gold intercepts elsewhere at Hemi. RC drill results remain pending. 3 | P a g e Figure 2 Brolga Zone - Section 30,640E showing gold mineralisation and new diamond hole extensions Figure 3 Brolga Zone - Section 30,560E showing gold mineralisation and sulphide zones 4 | P a g e Figure 4 Brolga Zone - Section 30,480E showing new sulphide zones and aircore intercepts AQUILA ZONE The Aquila Zone is a parallel zone of strong gold and sulphide mineralisation to the immediate north of the Brolga Zone (Figure 1). Aquila is also hosted in an intrusion, albeit narrower. The current dimensions of the Aquila Zone defined by RC and aircore drilling are: +800m strike x up to 50m wide x 180m below surface and remains open RC and diamond drilling continues to test the scale of the deposit on 80m spaced sections and nominal 40-80m spaced holes on section. The aim is to first define the lateral limits of the mineralisation and depth extensions to an initial nominal 300m vertical metres, prior to commencing resource infill drilling. Full gold intercepts are listed in Table 1. Variability of gold grade and thickness is evident in the new drilling results and is suggestive of either depletion along strike or vertical variability. Diamond drilling to date at the parallel Brolga Zone indicates the strongest sulphide rich mineralisation may be associated with a phase of more felsic overprinting intrusions within the larger mafic phase of the intrusion. This may result in variability of grade in places. Further drilling will be required to determine the overall distribution of these felsic phases. Section 30,050E (Figure 5) New gold assay results have been received for HERC005 including an intercept of 51m @ 2.1g/t Au, defining a strong subvertical gold zone extending from immediately below the 30m deep transported cover to 130m below surface (100m vertical extent). Mineralisation remains open at depth. 5 | P a g e Section 30,240E (Figure 6) RC drill results for HERC008 show a narrower zone of gold mineralisation (14m @ 1.1g/t) within a broad zone of lower grade gold mineralisation (71m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) suggest either depletion and/or variability of gold grade along or vertically with the zone. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold variability. Section 30,400E (Figure 7) RC drill results for HERC006 show a broad zone of gold mineralisation (62m @ 1.4g/t) and lower grade gold mineralisation (48m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) in HERC007. A diamond core extension to HERC007 is planned to determine if strong gold mineralisation continues at depth. Section 30,480E (Figure 8) Aircore drill results for BWAC397 show a broad zone of strong gold mineralisation to the end of the hole (50m @ 2.5g/t - extended from the previously reported 42m @ 2.7g/t Au) and lower grade gold mineralisation (16m @ 0.4g/t using a 0.3g/t cutoff) in BWAC396. The variability suggests either depletion and/or variability of gold grade along or vertically with the zone. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold variability. Section 30,560E (Figure 9) RC drilling results for HERC009 and 010 indicates strong gold mineralisation (20m @ 2.0g/t) and that the zone gold may be not be fully tested across the entire width. Further detailed drilling will be required to determine the overall gold zone. Figure 5 Aquila Zone - Section 30,050E showing new gold intercept 6 | P a g e Figure 6 Aquila Zone - Section 30,240E showing new gold zones Figure 7 Aquila Zone - Section 30,400E showing new gold zones 7 | P a g e Figure 8 Aquila Zone - Section 30,480E showing new gold zones Figure 9 Aquila Zone - Section 30,560E showing new gold zones 8 | P a g e Hemi Background Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported during February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich mineralisation with high grade gold has been partially defined in the Aquila and Brolga Zones. The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De grey has defined within the project area. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 1.7Moz of shallow gold resources. The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide high grade gold zone (>5g/t ) defined on Section 30,000E (local grid) to 180m below surface. Wide spaced drilling has now defined this zone over approximately 800m of strike and remains open in all direction with many assays results still pending. The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider alteration zone, potentially up to +200m wide and is currently defined by RC drilling over 240m of strike. Wide spaced reconnaissance aircore drilling provides scope for further along strike extensions. The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in stockwork within a felsic to mafic phases of the intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region. Figure 6 Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery. 9 | P a g e This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board. For further information: Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager) De Grey Mining Ltd Phone +61 8 6117 9328 admin@degreymining.com.au Competent Person Statements The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Previously Released ASX Material References The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes; Resources: Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;

2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018; and

2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019. Exploration: Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019.

New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019

Hemi confirms potential for major discovery, 6 February 2020

Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi, 11 February 2020

Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi, 26 February 2020

RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi, 5 March 2020

Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi, 10 March 2020 10 | P a g e Table 1 Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m Au) Hole ID Depth Depth Downhole Au Collar Collar Collar Dip Azimuth Hole From To (m) Width (m) (g/t) East North RL (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (m) (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) (m) BWAC379 56 64 8 1.5 648658 7692400 68 -60 330 126 BWAC379 78 84 6 0.6 648658 7692400 68 -60 330 126 BWAC379 88 92 4 0.6 648658 7692400 68 -60 330 126 BWAC379 99 106 7 0.7 648658 7692400 68 -60 330 126 BWAC379 113 115 2 1.1 648658 7692400 68 -60 330 126 BWAC395 103 112 9 0.6 648437 7692138 69 -60 330 150 BWAC396 60 64 4 0.8 648916 7692590 68 -60 330 96 BWAC397 88 138 50 2.5 648936 7692557 68 -60 330 138 incl 100 111 11 3.4 648936 7692557 68 -60 330 138 incl 123 138 15 4.1 648936 7692557 68 -60 330 138 BWAC402 36 40 4 0.5 649037 7692384 68 -60 330 102 BWAC404 48 56 8 2.1 649076 7692313 69 -60 330 113 incl 54 55 1 4.6 649076 7692313 69 -60 330 113 BWAC404 76 80 4 0.7 649076 7692313 69 -60 330 113 BWAC405 52 68 16 1.4 649094 7692277 69 -60 330 94 BWAC408 44 45 1 3.1 649160 7692173 69 -60 330 45 BWAC414 68 72 4 0.9 649372 7692439 69 -60 330 123 BWAC414 88 110 22 1.5 649372 7692439 69 -60 330 123 incl 100 104 4 5.5 649372 7692439 69 -60 330 123 HEDD002 42 43 1 7.2 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 HEDD002 69 77 8 0.7 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 HEDD002 99 142 43 1.9 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 incl 116 122 6 4.3 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 incl 130 134 4 5.0 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 HEDD002 156 192 36 3.2 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 incl 163 177 14 5.6 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 incl 182 184 2 7.8 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 HEDD002 204 211 7 0.9 649303 7692245 69 -55 329 216 HERC001 35 132 97 3.2 649219 7692384 69 -55 330 186 incl 70 92 22 4.6 649219 7692384 69 -55 330 186 HERC001 140 152 12 1.9 649219 7692384 69 -55 330 186 HERC002 34 77 43 1.9 649238 7692351 69 -55 329 258 incl 38 44 6 6.9 649238 7692351 69 -55 329 258 HERC005 108 159 51 2.1 648587 7692296 69 -55 332 162 incl 123 131 8 4.9 648587 7692296 69 -55 332 162 HERC006 59 121 62 1.4 648864 7692522 68 -55 328 162 incl 72 75 3 4.1 648864 7692522 68 -55 328 162 incl 116 119 3 4.0 648864 7692522 68 -55 328 162 HERC006 135 140 5 0.8 648864 7692522 68 -55 328 162 HERC007 101 113 12 0.7 648884 7692487 68 -55 331 150 HERC007 118 124 6 0.5 648884 7692487 68 -55 331 150 HERC007 145 148 3 0.8 648884 7692487 68 -55 331 150 HERC008 134 148 14 1.1 648732 7692432 68 -55 332 162 HERC009 142 162 20 2.0 648993 7692617 68 -55 329 168 incl 152 155 3 6.8 648993 7692617 68 -55 329 168 HERC010 174 175 1 6.0 649014 7692583 68 -55 331 198 HERC013 42 96 54 2.2 649142 7692358 69 -55 330 150 incl 65 70 5 3.3 649142 7692358 69 -55 330 150 incl 89 94 5 6.0 649142 7692358 69 -55 330 150 11 | P a g e Table 2 Sulphide zones logged in RC and diamond holes HoleID Collar East Collar North Collar RL Dip Azimuth Hole Sulphide (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (m) Interval (m) HEDD001 649260 7692316 68.8 -56.0 325.8 263.4 121-170 HEDD001 189-206 HEDD001 224-242 HERC021 649087 7692293 68.6 -55.7 331.1 192 122-139 HERC022 649130 7692224 68.8 -55.7 329.6 168 122-135 HERC022 145-168 HERC023 649168 7692157 69.0 -56.0 331.7 198 52-117 HERC023 132-156 HERC024 649262 7692152 69.1 -55.6 331.3 216 92-120 HERC024 130-140 HERC024 186-214 Cautionary Note: The sulphide zones listed in Table 2 are based on 1m geological logging of the drill samples at the rig. The geologist logs the rock type, alteration and determines an estimate of the sulphide abundance based on training and standardised techniques. The intervals are based on average sulphide percentages approximating >5%, however it is noted that due to the fine grained nature of the mineralisation there is an inherent difficulty in the accuracy of the estimate. The intervals remain to be assayed which will provide a more accurate sulphide abundance. 12 | P a g e JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, • All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry standard manner measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under • RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples from a typical 2.5-3.5kg should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of • Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and sampling. composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any weights ranges from around 1-3kg. measurement tools or systems used. • The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that analysis as described below. are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole • Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) face sampling hammer. and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, • Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit. depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip • RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery. recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. • Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and Deeper holes encountered water, with some intervals having less ensure representative nature of the samples. than optimal recovery and possible contamination. • Whether a relationship exists between sample • No sample bias is observed. recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically • The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists. and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to • RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation, support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, except where sample recovery is poor. mining studies and metallurgical studies. • The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in are not used in resource estimation. nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half • RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and techniques and or all core taken. drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m basis in bedrock and 4m sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, composite basis in cover. preparation etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. • Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and • For all sample types, the nature, quality and composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- • Industry prepared independent standards are inserted sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. approximately 1 in 20 samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is • Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised. representative of the in situ material collected, • Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled. 13 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary including for instance results for field • The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this duplicate/second-half sampling. type of drilling • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size • RC samples are mostly appropriate for use in a resource estimate. of the material being sampled. • Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in resource estimates. Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • The samples were submitted to a commercial independent data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether laboratory in Perth, Australia. laboratory tests the technique is considered partial or total. • For RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge Fire assay fusion • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF technique with an AAS finish. instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining • Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction the analysis including instrument make and model, with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using reading times, calibrations factors applied and their aqua regia digestion derivation, etc. • The techniques are considered quantitative in nature. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. • As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. standards in individual batches lack of bias) and precision have been established. • The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either • Sample results have been merged by the company's database sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. consultants. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked • Documentation of primary data, data entry and verified. procedures, data verification, data storage (physical • No adjustments have been made to the assay data. and electronic) protocols. • Results are reported on a length weighted basis. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill • RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of +/- points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine 10cm. workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource • Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of estimation. +/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m. • Specification of the grid system used. • Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Diagrams and location table are provided in the report • Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data. Data spacing and • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Drill spacing varies from 80m x 40m to 320m x 80m. distribution • Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient • All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis for to establish the degree of geological and grade geological control and continuity of mineralisation. continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and • Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is not yet sufficient to Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and provide support for the results to be used in a resource estimate. classifications applied. • Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill • Whether sample compositing has been applied. intercepts, as described in this Table Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the data in relation unbiased sampling of possible structures and the strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling is to geological extent to which this is known, considering the deposit considered representative of the mineralised zone. structure type. • In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths. the orientation of key mineralised structures is This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been techniques and data. carried out by database consultants and company geologists. 14 | P a g e Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership • Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd, tenement and including agreements or material issues with third which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd. land tenure parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding • The Hemi Prospect is approximately 60km SSW of Port Hedland. status royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other • The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical sampling done by other parties. and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey Mining. Limited parties previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The mineralisation style is not well understood to date but is mineralisation. thought to be hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation within structures and intrusions. Host rocks comprise igneous rocks intruding Mallina Basin metasediments. Style is similar to some other Western Australian gold deposits. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • Drill hole location and directional information provide in the report. Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: • easting and northing of the drill hole collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging • Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.5g/t gold with aggregation techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade an internal dilution of 4m maximum. methods truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off • Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are reported grades are usually Material and should be stated. at a 3g/t Au lower cut with an internal dilution of 2m maximum. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths • Intercepts are length weighted averaged. of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade • No maximum cuts have been made. results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the • The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular to between reporting of Exploration Results. the strike of mineralisation. mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the • Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths widths and drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are will only be possible when all results are received, and final intercept reported, there should be a clear statement to this geological interpretations have been completed. lengths effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Plans and sections are provided in the report. tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole 15 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration • All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant results reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of are provided in this report. both low and high grades and/or widths should be • The report is considered balanced and provided in context. practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, • Drilling is currently widely spaced and further details will be substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): reported in future releases when data is available. exploration geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and data method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests • Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale extensions to mineralisation. step-out drilling). • Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at extending • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible resources at depth and laterally are underway. extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 16 | P a g e Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 00:09:10 UTC 0 Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED 08:10p DE GREY MINING : Hemi continues to Grow PU 03/10 DE GREY MINING : Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hem.. AQ 03/09 DE GREY MINING : Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hem.. PU 03/05 DE GREY MINING : RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi AQ 03/04 DE GREY MINING : RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi PU 02/26 DE GREY MINING : Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi AQ 02/25 DE GREY MINING : Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi PU 02/11 DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi AQ 02/10 DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi PU 02/06 DE GREY MINING : Hemi confirms potential for major discovery AQ