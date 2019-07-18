Log in
DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
0.094 AUD   -5.05%
12:05aDE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Cleansing Notice
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B
PU
De Grey Mining : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province

07/18/2019 | 12:05am EDT

EXPLORING A WORLD SCALE GOLD PROVINCE

Fully Underwritten Capital Raising to:

  • complete 100% ownership of the 1.7Moz Pilbara Gold Project;
  • commence exploration targeting world class Tier 1 Resources; and
  • continue rapid resource growth

Not for Release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

Summary

Exciting 1.7Moz Australian gold growth project 100% control of an emerging gold province

+200 km of underexplored mineralized shear zones

Drilling aiming to grow existing resources to + 3.0Moz

Drilling targeting new large gold discoveries

Economic studies ongoing - results to date favourable

2

Our Vision

"Our vision is very simple;

we have our foot on a significant

new gold province, actively

drilling, aiming to grow resources

to greater than 3.0Moz and

ultimately transition De Grey into a

new Australian gold producer."

- Simon Lill, Executive Chairman

3

Emerging Archaean Gold Province

  • Gold resources hosted in similar shear zones and intrusions as seen in other major world class goldfields.
  • Large exploration potential and systematic exploration just starting in Pilbara relative to other major world class gold provinces

*All regions at same scale

  • Rapid growth in known resources areas planned through aggressive drilling programs to increase resources to > 3.0Moz
  • Drilling targeting new large discoveries at numerous priority regional shear zone and intrusion hosted targets

Pilbara Project - Australia

1.7Moz - 150km

4

compiled by DGO and advisor Professor Neil Philips

Grow Existing Resources to +3Moz

1.7Moz and all deposits remain open

Focus on extension drilling to expand resources

Resource Extension drilling 2HY19

Resource Extension drilling 2HY19

Resource Extension drilling 2HY19

Resource extension drilling 2HY19

Scout DD drilling testing to 1000m 2HY19

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 04:04:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 40,2 M
Chart DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
De Grey Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35  AUD
Last Close Price 0,09  AUD
Spread / Highest target 272%
Spread / Average Target 272%
Spread / Lowest Target 272%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Lill Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Beckwith Executive Director & Technical Director
Craig Nelmes CFO, Joint-Secretary, Head-Accounting & Finance
Steven Morris Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Thomas Lambert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE GREY MINING LIMITED-24.80%26
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION13.04%32 195
BARRICK GOLD CORP14.11%28 683
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED46.10%17 214
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 186
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD22.85%12 196
