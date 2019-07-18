De Grey Mining : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province

EXPLORING A WORLD SCALE GOLD PROVINCE
Fully Underwritten Capital Raising to:
complete 100% ownership of the 1.7Moz Pilbara Gold Project;
commence exploration targeting world class Tier 1 Resources; and
continue rapid resource growth
Summary
Exciting 1.7Moz Australian gold growth project 100% control of an emerging gold province
+200 km of underexplored mineralized shear zones
Drilling aiming to grow existing resources to + 3.0Moz
Drilling targeting new large gold discoveries
Economic studies ongoing - results to date favourable
Our Vision
"Our vision is very simple;
we have our foot on a significant
new gold province, actively
drilling, aiming to grow resources
to greater than 3.0Moz and
ultimately transition De Grey into a
new Australian gold producer."
- Simon Lill, Executive Chairman
Emerging Archaean Gold Province
Gold resources hosted in similar shear zones and intrusions as seen in other major world class goldfields.
Large exploration potential and systematic exploration just starting in Pilbara relative to other major world class gold provinces
*All regions at same scale
Rapid growth in known resources areas planned through aggressive drilling programs to increase resources to > 3.0Moz
Drilling targeting new large discoveries at numerous priority regional shear zone and intrusion hosted targets
Pilbara Project - Australia
1.7Moz - 150km
compiled by DGO and advisor Professor Neil Philips
Grow Existing Resources to +3Moz
1.7Moz and all deposits remain open
Focus on extension drilling to expand resources
Resource Extension drilling 2HY19
Resource Extension drilling 2HY19
Resource Extension drilling 2HY19
Resource extension drilling 2HY19
Scout DD drilling testing to 1000m 2HY19
5
