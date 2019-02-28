De Grey Mining : Investor Presentation - Discovery Development Production

ASX Announcement

1 March 2019

Investor Presentation

"Discovery - Development - Production"

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to release its updated presentation with respect to its Pilbara Gold Project, titled "Discovery - Development - Production - An exciting Australian gold growth story with near-term development opportunity in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions"

Executive Chairman Simon Lill and Technical Director Andy Beckwith will be presenting at upcoming Investor Roadshows in Australia, Hong Kong and North America.

Discovery - Development - Production

An exciting Australian gold growth story with near-term development opportunity in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions

March 2019

Statements

Competent Persons Statements

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Pilbara Gold Project is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Andrew Beckwith, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Beckwith is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr Beckwith has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Beckwith consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Pilbara Gold Project is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. De Grey advises that no material changes have occurred to the resource estimates since the date of publication of September 2017.

The Company has released all material information that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Reserves, Economic Studies and Production for the Pilbara Gold Project on a continuous basis to the ASX and in compliance with JORC 2012. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the content of this ASX release. Material ASX releases are listed below.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements regarding De Grey's plans with respect to the mineral properties, resource reviews, programmes, economic studies and future development are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that De Grey's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed any time in the future. There can also be no assurance that De Grey will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral resources/reserves, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of De Grey's mineral properties.

Indee Gold Agreement

De Grey has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the Indee Gold Project with settlement due on 24 July 2019. A non refundable deposit of $1.5M has been paid, $0.7M extension payment, in Dec 2018, and final settlement will include $9.7M in cash and $3.0M in DEG shares. (refer to ASX release "Indee Gold Settlement Extended to July 2019, 21 December 2018").

Snapshot

Exciting Australian gold growth projectEmerging gold province

Aim to transition to new gold producer1.4Moz Resource, drilling to define 3.0MozPFS in progress - Scale increase to 2Mtpa