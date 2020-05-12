De Grey Mining : Large gold system defined at Crow 0 05/12/2020 | 11:40pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 May 2020 ASX Release Large gold system defined at Crow RC drilling results confirm CROW as another large gold system at Hemi, with all 6 RC holes intersecting gold mineralisation. Gold mineralisation has now been demonstrated to extend the entire length of drilling from Aquila to the north across the large Crow intrusion.

5 of the initial 6 RC holes have intersected broad scale, semi continuous gold mineralisation with narrower higher grade intervals: 63m @ 0.9g/t from 26m in HERC045 89m @ 0.6g/t from 43m in HERC046 14m @ 0.7g/t from 169m in HERC047 44m @ 0.4g/t from 123m in HERC048 32m @ 0.4g/t from 61m in HERC43 and 8m @ 0.7g/t from 106m (previously reported within combined 70m @ 0.3g/t) Crow is defined in aircore drilling over +1km long and +400m wide, north of Aquila.

RC drilling shows a shallow southerly dip to the bedrock gold mineralisation that extends over +400m lateral width.

A program of approximately 5000m of extensional RC drilling is planned on a 160m x 80m spacing to test Crow along strike, commencing during May. Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented: "The potential for another large tonnage gold deposit similar to Brolga is very encouraging. These are the first 6 RC holes we have drilled into Crow. The results show an extensive +400m wide zone of semi continuous gold mineralisation throughout the entire intrusion from Aquila through to Crow. The alteration and gold mineralisation at Crow is similar to that seen at Brolga. Looking at the cross section, if the gold mineralisation at Aquila and Crow join at depth then we have a target larger than Brolga with a potential lateral width of +700m. Drilling is at an early stage and we look forward to further testing this potential." De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292) ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879 Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd PO Box 2023 T: +61 8 6117 9328 E: admin@degreymining.com.au Subiaco WA 6008, Australia Subiaco WA 6904 F: +61 8 6117 9330 W: www.degreymining.com.au De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide this update covering recent RC drilling at Crow within the Hemi Discovery area, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia. This release covers the first of six (6) RC holes testing from north of Aquila and Crow Zone, as of 30 April 2020. The full gold intercepts discussed in this report are listed in Table 1. CROW ZONE The Crow Zone represents a large zone of gold mineralisation defined by recent widespaced aircore drilling extending over an area +1000m x +400m, to the north of the Aquila Zone. A single fence of six RC holes were recently drilled to provide an initial test of the bedrock to a nominal depth of 150m (Figure 1). Figure 1 Major gold zones at Hemi, showing drilling locations 2 | P a g e The RC drilling intersected continuous intrusion from Aquila to Crow, indicating the Aquila Zone is on the southern margin of the larger Crow intrusion. The Crow prospect comprises mafic to felsic intrusive rocks with pervasive zones of overprinting silica-sericite-sulphide alteration which hosts the gold mineralisation. The scale of the Crow intrusion and associated gold mineralisation is significant with the drilling defining semi- continuous gold mineralisation over a lateral width of +400m and the potential to extend further down dip and possibly may join with the Aquila Zone (Figure 2). These dimensions coupled with strike potential of +1km provide substantial upside. Assays results of the RC drilling have been received and confirm extensive gold mineralisation throughout the Crow intrusion associated with the alteration zones. The mineralisation is similar to the mineralisation at both Aquila and Brolga. High grade intervals also occur within the broad lower grade mineralisation. Intercepts for Crow are reported at a 0.3g/t gold lower cut. The overall broad gold zone is shallow south dipping and may join the Aquila zone at depth. Mineralisation remains open down dip and along strike. Significant new results (>5gm*m) include: 32m @ 0.4g/t Au from 61m in HERC043 (incl 1m @ 2.6g/t Au from 70m) 8m @ 0.7g/t Au from 106m in HERC043 (*Hole finished in mineralisation) 63m @ 0.9g/t Au from 26m in HERC045 (incl 2m @ 3.7g/t Au from 26m) (incl 3m @ 1.1g/t Au from 47m) (incl 4m @ 7.2g/t Au from 56m) 12m @ 0.6g/t Au from 69m in HERC046 (incl 2m @ 1.8g/t Au from 79m) 44m @ 0.3g/t Au from 101m in HERC046 89m @ 0.6g/t Au from 43m in HERC047 (incl 8m @ 1.7g/t Au from 75m) (incl 2m @ 1.7g/t Au from 96m) (incl 4m @ 1.3g/t Au from 108m) (incl 3m @ 1.3g/t Au from 116m) 14m @ 0.7g/t Au from 169m in HERC047 (incl 7m @ 1.1g/t Au from 171m) 39m @ 0.3g/t Au from 73m in HERC048 44m @ 0.4g/t Au from 123m in HERC048 (incl 6m @ 1.3g/t Au from 150m) Diamond hole extension HERC030D, has recently been completed, initially designed to test the mineralisation at Aquila. The hole was subsequently extended to 514m downhole, aiming to test the potential for the Crow gold zone to extend down dip. This hole has interested sulphide mineralisation associated with the Aquila zone higher in the hole and variable alteration at depth with a second zone of sulphide near the intrusion contact lower in the hole. All results remain pending. ONGOING OPERATIONS As a consequence of the positive results in this initial RC drilling program, the next program of step out RC drilling on a nominal 160m x 80m spacing, for approximately 5000m, has now been planned to test Crow along strike. This program is expected to commence during May, in conjunction with ongoing drilling at Aquila and Brolga. 3 | P a g e Figure 2 Crow - Cross section 30320E (local grid) showing new results 4 | P a g e Hemi Background Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and a flow of further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported since February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich with broad gold mineralisation have been defined in the Aquila and Brolga Zones. A third new zone Crow has now been defined and drill testing is underway. The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De Grey has defined within the project area. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 2.2Moz of shallow gold resources. The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide gold zone over approximately 800m strike down to 180m below surface. Mineralisation remains open with ongoing drilling continuing. The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider sulphide rich alteration zone, up to +300m wide and is currently defined by RC and diamond drilling over +560m of strike. Mineralisation remains open in most directions and particularly to the south west and down dip with ongoing drilling continuing. The Crow zone has been defined immediately north of Aquila where numerous widespaced aircore holes have encountered anomalous gold in the weathered horizon. Recent RC drilling has confirmed broad gold mineralisation through a large part of the intrusion. Further potential remains for additional discoveries within the Company's large tenement package, where 6 additional intrusions targets require testing. The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in a stockwork within felsic to mafic phases of the intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi that show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region. Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery. 5 | P a g e This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board. For further information: Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager) De Grey Mining Ltd Phone +61 8 6117 9328 admin@degreymining.com.au Luke Forrestal (Media enquiries) Phone +61 411 479 144 luke.forrestal@mcpartners.com.au Competent Person Statements The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Previously Released ASX Material References The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes; Resources: Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;

2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018;

2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019;

2020 Mallina Gold Project Resource update, 2 April 2020. Exploration: Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019;

New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019;

Hemi confirms potential for major discovery, 6 February 2020;

Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi, 11 February 2020;

Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi, 26 February 2020;

RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi, 5 March 2020;

Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi, 10 March 2020;

Hemi continues to grow, 17 March 2020;

Major Gold Extensions defined at BROLGA, 25 March 2020.

Brolga continues to grow, 9 April 2020

Aircore drilling defines third large gold zone at Hemi, 17 April 2020

Brolga and Aquila drilling update, 22 April 2020 6 | P a g e Table 1 Significant new Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m Au) Hole ID Zone Depth Depth Downhole Au Collar Collar Collar Dip Azimuth Hole From To Width (g/t) East North RL (degrees) (GDA94) depth (m) (m) (m) (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) (m) HERC043 Crow 42.0 54.0 12.0 0.4 648616 7692793 67 -56 329 114 HERC043 Crow 61.0 93.0 32.0 0.4 648616 7692793 67 -56 329 114 incl Crow 70.0 71.0 1.0 2.6 648616 7692793 67 -56 329 114 HERC043 Crow 106.0 114.0 8.0 0.7 648616 7692793 67 -56 329 114 HERC044 Crow 108.0 116.0 8.0 0.3 648737 7692581 68 -56 331 186 HERC044 Crow 134.0 138.0 4.0 0.9 648737 7692581 68 -56 331 186 HERC045 Crow 26.0 89.0 63.0 0.9 648535 7692933 67 -55 330 132 incl Crow 26.0 28.0 2.0 3.7 648535 7692933 67 -55 330 132 incl Crow 47.0 50.0 3.0 1.1 648535 7692933 67 -55 330 132 incl Crow 56.0 60.0 4.0 7.2 648535 7692933 67 -55 330 132 HERC046 Crow 31.0 42.0 11.0 0.3 648577 7692858 67 -56 332 186 HERC046 Crow 69.0 81.0 12.0 0.6 648577 7692858 67 -56 332 186 incl Crow 79.0 81.0 2.0 1.8 648577 7692858 67 -56 332 186 HERC046 Crow 101.0 145.0 44.0 0.3 648577 7692858 67 -56 332 186 HERC047 Crow 43.0 132.0 89.0 0.6 648658 7692724 68 -56 333 186 incl Crow 75.0 83.0 8.0 1.7 648658 7692724 68 -56 333 186 incl Crow 96.0 98.0 2.0 1.7 648658 7692724 68 -56 333 186 incl Crow 108.0 112.0 4.0 1.3 648658 7692724 68 -56 333 186 incl Crow 116.0 119.0 3.0 1.3 648658 7692724 68 -56 333 186 HERC047 Crow 169.0 183.0 14.0 0.7 648658 7692724 68 -56 333 186 incl Crow 171.0 178.0 7.0 1.1 648658 7692724 68 -56 333 186 HERC048 Crow 73.0 112.0 39.0 0.3 648696 7692654 68 -55 333 222 HERC048 Crow 123.0 167.0 44.0 0.4 648696 7692654 68 -55 333 222 incl Crow 150.0 156.0 6.0 1.3 648696 7692654 68 -55 333 222 HERC048 Crow 203.0 207.0 4.0 0.7 648696 7692654 68 -55 333 222 RC sample results are based 1m sampling 7 | P a g e JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling  Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, techniquesrandom chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard manner

Core samples were collected with a diamond rig drilling mainly NQ2 diameter core.

After logging and photographing, NQ2 drill core was cut in half, with one half sent to the laboratory for assay and the other half retained. HQ core was quartered, with one quarter sent for assay. Holes were sampled over mineralised intervals to geological boundaries on a nominal 1m basis.

Sample weights ranged from 2-4kg

2-4kg RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges from a typical 2.5-3.5kg

2.5-3.5kg Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample weights ranges from around 1-3kg.

1-3kg. The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for analysis as described below.

Industry prepared independent standards are inserted approximately 1 in 20 samples.

The independent laboratory then take the samples which are dried, split, crushed and pulverized prior to analysis as described below.

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.

The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this type of drilling. Diamond core and RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate. Drilling  Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). NQ2 diamond drill holes comprised NQ2 core of a diameter of 51mm.

Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer.

1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer. Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit. Drill sample  Method of recording and assessing core and chip recovery sample recoveries and results assessed.  Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.  Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging  Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.  Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative innature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.  The total length and percentage of the relevantintersections logged. Core recovery is measured for each drilling run by the driller and then checked by the Company geological team during the mark up and logging process.

RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.

Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery. Deeper RC and aircore holes encountered water, with some intervals having less than optimal recovery and possible contamination.

No sample bias is observed.

The entire hole has been geologically logged and core was photographed by Company geologists, with systematic sampling undertaken based on rock type and alteration observed

RC and diamond sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation, except where sample recovery is poor.

The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but are not used in resource estimation. 8 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub-sampling  If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half  Core samples were collected with a diamond drill rig drilling HQ or techniques and or all core taken. NQ2 diameter core. After logging and photographing, NQ2 drill core sample  If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, was cut in half, with one half sent to the laboratory for assay and the preparation etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. other half retained. Holes were sampled over mineralised intervals  For all sample types, the nature, quality and to geological boundaries on a nominal 1m basis. appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.  RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and  Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m basis in bedrock and 4m sampling stages to maximise representivity of composite basis in cover. samples.  Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and  Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were representative of the in situ material collected, collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. including for instance results for field  Industry prepared independent standards are inserted duplicate/second-half sampling. approximately 1 in 20 samples.  Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size  Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised. of the material being sampled.  Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.  The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this type of drilling  Core and RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate.  Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in resource estimates. Quality of assay  The nature, quality and appropriateness of the  The samples were submitted to a commercial independent data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether laboratory in Perth, Australia. laboratory tests the technique is considered partial or total.  For diamond core and RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF Fire assay fusion technique with an AAS finish and multi-elements by instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining ICPAES and ICPMS the analysis including instrument make and model,  Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction reading times, calibrations factors applied and their with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using derivation, etc. aqua regia digestion  Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.  The techniques are considered quantitative in nature. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory  As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal lack of bias) and precision have been established. standards in individual batches  The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory Verification of  The verification of significant intersections by either  Sample results have been merged by the company's database sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. consultants. assaying  The use of twinned holes.  Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked  Documentation of primary data, data entry and verified. procedures, data verification, data storage (physical  No adjustments have been made to the assay data. and electronic) protocols.  Results are reported on a length weighted basis.  Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of data  Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill  Diamond and RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine accuracy of +/-10cm. workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource  Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of estimation. +/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m.  Specification of the grid system used.  Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection  Quality and adequacy of topographic control.  Diagrams and location table are provided in the report  Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data. Data spacing and  Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.  Drill spacing varies from 80m x 40m to 320m x 80m. distribution  Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient  All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis for to establish the degree of geological and grade geological control and continuity of mineralisation. continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and  Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is not yet sufficient to Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and provide support for the results to be used in a resource estimate. classifications applied.  Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill  Whether sample compositing has been applied. intercepts, as described in this Table Orientation of  Whether the orientation of sampling achieves  The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the data in relation unbiased sampling of possible structures and the strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling is to geological extent to which this is known, considering the deposit considered representative of the mineralised zone. structure type.  In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised 9 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary  If the relationship between the drilling orientation and structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths. the orientation of key mineralised structures is This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security  The measures taken to ensure sample security.  Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor. Audits or reviews  The results of any audits or reviews of sampling  No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been techniques and data. carried out by database consultants and company geologists. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral  Type, reference name/number, location and ownership  Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd, tenement and including agreements or material issues with third which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd. land tenure parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding  The Hemi Prospect is approximately 60km SSW of Port Hedland. status royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.  The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration  Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other  The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical sampling done by other parties. and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey Mining. Limited parties previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously. Geology  Deposit type, geological setting and style of  The mineralisation style is not well understood to date but is mineralisation. thought to be hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation within structures and intrusions. Host rocks comprise igneous rocks intruding Mallina Basin metasediments. Style is similar to some other Western Australian gold deposits. Drill hole  A summary of all information material to the  Drill hole location and directional information provide in the report. Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:  easting and northing of the drill hole collar  elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar  dip and azimuth of the hole  down hole length and interception depth  hole length.  If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data  In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging  Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.3g/t gold with aggregation techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade an internal dilution of 10m maximum. methods truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off  Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are reported grades are usually Material and should be stated. at a 1g/t Au lower cut with an internal dilution of 3m maximum.  Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths  Intercepts are length weighted averaged. of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade  No maximum cuts have been made. results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. 10 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship  These relationships are particularly important in the  The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular to between reporting of Exploration Results. the strike of mineralisation. mineralisation  If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the  Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and widths and drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths  If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are will only be possible when all results are received, and final intercept reported, there should be a clear statement to this geological interpretations have been completed. lengths effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams  Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and  Plans and sections are provided in the report. tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced  Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration  All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant results reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of are provided in this report. both low and high grades and/or widths should be  The report is considered balanced and provided in context. practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other  Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,  Drilling is currently widely spaced and further details will be substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): reported in future releases when data is available. exploration geological observations; geophysical survey results; data geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work  The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests  Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale extensions to mineralisation. step-out drilling).  Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at extending  Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible resources at depth and laterally are underway. extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 11 | P a g e Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 03:39:04 UTC 0 Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED 05/12 DE GREY MINING : Large gold system defined at Crow PU 05/12 DE GREY MINING : A$31.2 Million Capital Raising PU 05/12 DE GREY MINING : Response to ASX Aware Letter PU 05/12 DE GREY MINING : Glenn Jardine Commences as Managing Director PU 04/22 DE GREY MINING : Brolga and Aquila drilling update AQ 04/21 DE GREY MINING : Brolga and Aquila drilling update PU 04/09 DE GREY MINING : Brolga continues to grow AQ 04/08 DE GREY MINING : Brolga continues to grow PU 04/03 DE GREY MINING : Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 2.2Moz AQ 04/02 Kalamazoo Resources Limited - Advanced Geochemical Soil Sampling Program to c.. AQ