DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/12
0.38 AUD   -5.00%
05/12 DE GREY MINING : Large gold system defined at Crow
PU
05/12 DE GREY MINING : A$31.2 Million Capital Raising
PU
05/12 DE GREY MINING : Response to ASX Aware Letter
PU
De Grey Mining : Large gold system defined at Crow

05/12/2020 | 11:40pm EDT

1 May 2020

ASX Release

Large gold system defined at Crow

RC drilling results confirm CROW as another large gold system at Hemi, with all 6 RC holes intersecting gold mineralisation.

  • Gold mineralisation has now been demonstrated to extend the entire length of drilling from Aquila to the north across the large Crow intrusion.
  • 5 of the initial 6 RC holes have intersected broad scale, semi continuous gold mineralisation with narrower higher grade intervals:

63m @ 0.9g/t from 26m in HERC045

89m @ 0.6g/t from 43m in HERC046

14m @ 0.7g/t from 169m in HERC047

44m @ 0.4g/t from 123m in HERC048

32m @ 0.4g/t from 61m in HERC43 and 8m @ 0.7g/t from 106m

(previously reported within combined 70m @ 0.3g/t)

  • Crow is defined in aircore drilling over +1km long and +400m wide, north of Aquila.
  • RC drilling shows a shallow southerly dip to the bedrock gold mineralisation that extends over +400m lateral width.
  • A program of approximately 5000m of extensional RC drilling is planned on a 160m x 80m spacing to test Crow along strike, commencing during May.

Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented:

"The potential for another large tonnage gold deposit similar to Brolga is very encouraging.

These are the first 6 RC holes we have drilled into Crow. The results show an extensive +400m wide zone of semi continuous gold mineralisation throughout the entire intrusion from Aquila through to Crow.

The alteration and gold mineralisation at Crow is similar to that seen at Brolga. Looking at the cross section, if the gold mineralisation at Aquila and Crow join at depth then we have a target larger than Brolga with a potential lateral width of +700m.

Drilling is at an early stage and we look forward to further testing this potential."

De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)

ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879

Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd

PO Box 2023

T: +61 8 6117 9328

E: admin@degreymining.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

Subiaco WA 6904

F: +61 8 6117 9330

W: www.degreymining.com.au

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide this update covering recent RC drilling at Crow within the Hemi Discovery area, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia.

This release covers the first of six (6) RC holes testing from north of Aquila and Crow Zone, as of 30 April 2020. The full gold intercepts discussed in this report are listed in Table 1.

CROW ZONE

The Crow Zone represents a large zone of gold mineralisation defined by recent widespaced aircore drilling extending over an area +1000m x +400m, to the north of the Aquila Zone. A single fence of six RC holes were recently drilled to provide an initial test of the bedrock to a nominal depth of 150m (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Major gold zones at Hemi, showing drilling locations

2 | P a g e

The RC drilling intersected continuous intrusion from Aquila to Crow, indicating the Aquila Zone is on the southern margin of the larger Crow intrusion. The Crow prospect comprises mafic to felsic intrusive rocks with pervasive zones of overprinting silica-sericite-sulphide alteration which hosts the gold mineralisation.

The scale of the Crow intrusion and associated gold mineralisation is significant with the drilling defining semi- continuous gold mineralisation over a lateral width of +400m and the potential to extend further down dip and possibly may join with the Aquila Zone (Figure 2). These dimensions coupled with strike potential of +1km provide substantial upside.

Assays results of the RC drilling have been received and confirm extensive gold mineralisation throughout the Crow intrusion associated with the alteration zones. The mineralisation is similar to the mineralisation at both Aquila and Brolga. High grade intervals also occur within the broad lower grade mineralisation. Intercepts for Crow are reported at a 0.3g/t gold lower cut. The overall broad gold zone is shallow south dipping and may join the Aquila zone at depth. Mineralisation remains open down dip and along strike.

Significant new results (>5gm*m) include:

32m @ 0.4g/t Au from 61m in HERC043 (incl 1m @ 2.6g/t Au from 70m)

8m @ 0.7g/t Au from 106m in HERC043 (*Hole finished in mineralisation)

63m @ 0.9g/t Au from 26m in HERC045 (incl 2m @ 3.7g/t Au from 26m) (incl 3m @ 1.1g/t Au from 47m) (incl 4m @ 7.2g/t Au from 56m)

12m @ 0.6g/t Au from 69m in HERC046 (incl 2m @ 1.8g/t Au from 79m)

44m @ 0.3g/t Au from 101m in HERC046

89m @ 0.6g/t Au from 43m in HERC047 (incl 8m @ 1.7g/t Au from 75m) (incl 2m @ 1.7g/t Au from 96m) (incl 4m @ 1.3g/t Au from 108m) (incl 3m @ 1.3g/t Au from 116m)

14m @ 0.7g/t Au from 169m in HERC047 (incl 7m @ 1.1g/t Au from 171m)

39m @ 0.3g/t Au from 73m in HERC048

44m @ 0.4g/t Au from 123m in HERC048 (incl 6m @ 1.3g/t Au from 150m)

Diamond hole extension HERC030D, has recently been completed, initially designed to test the mineralisation at Aquila. The hole was subsequently extended to 514m downhole, aiming to test the potential for the Crow gold zone to extend down dip. This hole has interested sulphide mineralisation associated with the Aquila zone higher in the hole and variable alteration at depth with a second zone of sulphide near the intrusion contact lower in the hole. All results remain pending.

ONGOING OPERATIONS

As a consequence of the positive results in this initial RC drilling program, the next program of step out RC drilling on a nominal 160m x 80m spacing, for approximately 5000m, has now been planned to test Crow along strike. This program is expected to commence during May, in conjunction with ongoing drilling at Aquila and Brolga.

3 | P a g e

Figure 2

Crow - Cross section 30320E (local grid) showing new results

4 | P a g e

Hemi Background

Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and a flow of further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported since February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich with broad gold mineralisation have been defined in the Aquila and Brolga Zones. A third new zone Crow has now been defined and drill testing is underway.

The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De Grey has defined within the project area. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 2.2Moz of shallow gold resources.

The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide gold zone over approximately 800m strike down to 180m below surface. Mineralisation remains open with ongoing drilling continuing.

The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider sulphide rich alteration zone, up to +300m wide and is currently defined by RC and diamond drilling over +560m of strike. Mineralisation remains open in most directions and particularly to the south west and down dip with ongoing drilling continuing.

The Crow zone has been defined immediately north of Aquila where numerous widespaced aircore holes have encountered anomalous gold in the weathered horizon. Recent RC drilling has confirmed broad gold mineralisation through a large part of the intrusion.

Further potential remains for additional discoveries within the Company's large tenement package, where 6 additional intrusions targets require testing.

The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in a stockwork within felsic to mafic phases of the intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi that show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region.

Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery.

5 | P a g e

This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or

Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au

Luke Forrestal (Media enquiries)

Phone +61 411 479 144

luke.forrestal@mcpartners.com.au

Competent Person Statements

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previously Released ASX Material References

The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes;

Resources:

  • Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;
  • 2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018;
  • 2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019;
  • 2020 Mallina Gold Project Resource update, 2 April 2020.

Exploration:

  • Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019;
  • New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019;
  • Hemi confirms potential for major discovery, 6 February 2020;
  • Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi, 11 February 2020;
  • Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi, 26 February 2020;
  • RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi, 5 March 2020;
  • Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi, 10 March 2020;
  • Hemi continues to grow, 17 March 2020;
  • Major Gold Extensions defined at BROLGA, 25 March 2020.
  • Brolga continues to grow, 9 April 2020
  • Aircore drilling defines third large gold zone at Hemi, 17 April 2020
  • Brolga and Aquila drilling update, 22 April 2020

6 | P a g e

Table 1 Significant new Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m Au)

Hole ID

Zone

Depth

Depth

Downhole

Au

Collar

Collar

Collar

Dip

Azimuth

Hole

From

To

Width

(g/t)

East

North

RL

(degrees)

(GDA94)

depth

(m)

(m)

(m)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

(m)

HERC043

Crow

42.0

54.0

12.0

0.4

648616

7692793

67

-56

329

114

HERC043

Crow

61.0

93.0

32.0

0.4

648616

7692793

67

-56

329

114

incl

Crow

70.0

71.0

1.0

2.6

648616

7692793

67

-56

329

114

HERC043

Crow

106.0

114.0

8.0

0.7

648616

7692793

67

-56

329

114

HERC044

Crow

108.0

116.0

8.0

0.3

648737

7692581

68

-56

331

186

HERC044

Crow

134.0

138.0

4.0

0.9

648737

7692581

68

-56

331

186

HERC045

Crow

26.0

89.0

63.0

0.9

648535

7692933

67

-55

330

132

incl

Crow

26.0

28.0

2.0

3.7

648535

7692933

67

-55

330

132

incl

Crow

47.0

50.0

3.0

1.1

648535

7692933

67

-55

330

132

incl

Crow

56.0

60.0

4.0

7.2

648535

7692933

67

-55

330

132

HERC046

Crow

31.0

42.0

11.0

0.3

648577

7692858

67

-56

332

186

HERC046

Crow

69.0

81.0

12.0

0.6

648577

7692858

67

-56

332

186

incl

Crow

79.0

81.0

2.0

1.8

648577

7692858

67

-56

332

186

HERC046

Crow

101.0

145.0

44.0

0.3

648577

7692858

67

-56

332

186

HERC047

Crow

43.0

132.0

89.0

0.6

648658

7692724

68

-56

333

186

incl

Crow

75.0

83.0

8.0

1.7

648658

7692724

68

-56

333

186

incl

Crow

96.0

98.0

2.0

1.7

648658

7692724

68

-56

333

186

incl

Crow

108.0

112.0

4.0

1.3

648658

7692724

68

-56

333

186

incl

Crow

116.0

119.0

3.0

1.3

648658

7692724

68

-56

333

186

HERC047

Crow

169.0

183.0

14.0

0.7

648658

7692724

68

-56

333

186

incl

Crow

171.0

178.0

7.0

1.1

648658

7692724

68

-56

333

186

HERC048

Crow

73.0

112.0

39.0

0.3

648696

7692654

68

-55

333

222

HERC048

Crow

123.0

167.0

44.0

0.4

648696

7692654

68

-55

333

222

incl

Crow

150.0

156.0

6.0

1.3

648696

7692654

68

-55

333

222

HERC048

Crow

203.0

207.0

4.0

0.7

648696

7692654

68

-55

333

222

RC sample results are based 1m sampling

7 | P a g e

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling  Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,

techniquesrandom chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure samplerepresentivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation thatare Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been donethis would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
  • All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard manner
  • Core samples were collected with a diamond rig drilling mainly NQ2 diameter core.
  • After logging and photographing, NQ2 drill core was cut in half, with one half sent to the laboratory for assay and the other half retained. HQ core was quartered, with one quarter sent for assay. Holes were sampled over mineralised intervals to geological boundaries on a nominal 1m basis.
  • Sample weights ranged from 2-4kg
  • RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges from a typical 2.5-3.5kg
  • Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample weights ranges from around 1-3kg.
  • The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for analysis as described below.
  • Industry prepared independent standards are inserted approximately 1 in 20 samples.
  • The independent laboratory then take the samples which are dried, split, crushed and pulverized prior to analysis as described below.
  • Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.
  • The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this type of drilling. Diamond core and RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate.

Drilling

 Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)

and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube,

depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

  • NQ2 diamond drill holes comprised NQ2 core of a diameter of 51mm.
  • Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer.
  • Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit.

Drill sample

 Method of recording and assessing core and chip

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

 Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

ensure representative nature of the samples.

 Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

 Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to

support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,

mining studies and metallurgical studies.

 Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative innature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

 The total length and percentage of the relevantintersections logged.

  • Core recovery is measured for each drilling run by the driller and then checked by the Company geological team during the mark up and logging process.
  • RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.
  • Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery. Deeper RC and aircore holes encountered water, with some intervals having less than optimal recovery and possible contamination.
  • No sample bias is observed.
  • The entire hole has been geologically logged and core was photographed by Company geologists, with systematic sampling undertaken based on rock type and alteration observed
  • RC and diamond sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation, except where sample recovery is poor.
  • The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but are not used in resource estimation.

8 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling

 If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

 Core samples were collected with a diamond drill rig drilling HQ or

techniques and

or all core taken.

NQ2 diameter core. After logging and photographing, NQ2 drill core

sample

 If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

was cut in half, with one half sent to the laboratory for assay and the

preparation

etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

other half retained. Holes were sampled over mineralised intervals

 For all sample types, the nature, quality and

to geological boundaries on a nominal 1m basis.

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

 RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and

 Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m basis in bedrock and 4m

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

composite basis in cover.

samples.

 Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and

 Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

composited over 4m intervals.

Samples for selected holes were

representative of the in situ material collected,

collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles.

including

for

instance

results

for

field

 Industry prepared independent standards are inserted

duplicate/second-half sampling.

approximately 1 in 20 samples.

 Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size

 Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised.

of the material being sampled.

 Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.

 The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this

type of drilling

 Core and RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate.

 Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for

delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in

resource estimates.

Quality of assay

 The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

 The samples were submitted

to a commercial independent

data and

assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether

laboratory in Perth, Australia.

laboratory tests

the technique is considered partial or total.

 For diamond core and RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge

  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRFFire assay fusion technique with an AAS finish and multi-elements by

instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining

ICPAES and ICPMS

the analysis including instrument make and model,

 Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using

derivation, etc.

aqua regia digestion

 Nature of quality control procedures adopted

(e.g.

 The techniques are considered quantitative in nature.

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

 As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e.

by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

standards in individual batches

 The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

 Sample results have been merged by the company's database

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

consultants.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

 Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked

 Documentation

of primary

data, data

entry

and verified.

procedures, data verification, data storage (physical

 No adjustments have been made to the assay data.

and electronic) protocols.

 Results are reported on a length weighted basis.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

 Diamond and RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an

points

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine

accuracy of +/-10cm.

workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource

 Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of

estimation.

+/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m.

 Specification of the grid system used.

 Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

 Diagrams and location table are provided in the report

 Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

 Drill spacing varies from 80m x 40m to 320m x 80m.

distribution

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient

 All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis for

to establish the degree of geological and grade

geological control and continuity of mineralisation.

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

 Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is not yet sufficient to

Ore

Reserve

estimation

procedure(s)

and

provide support for the results to be used in a resource estimate.

classifications applied.

 Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill

 Whether sample compositing has been applied.

intercepts, as described in this Table

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

 The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the

data in relation

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling is

to geological

extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

considered representative of the mineralised zone.

structure

type.

 In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised

9 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

 If the relationship between the drilling orientation and

structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths.

the orientation of key mineralised structures is

This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed.

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

 The measures taken to ensure sample security.

 Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct

to the laboratory via a transport contractor.

Audits or reviews

 The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

 No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been

techniques and data.

carried out by database consultants and company geologists.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

 Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd,

tenement and

including agreements or material issues with third

which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd.

land tenure

parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding

 The Hemi Prospect is approximately 60km SSW of Port Hedland.

status

royalties, native title interests, historical sites,

wilderness or national park and environmental

settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting

along with any known impediments to obtaining a

license to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

 The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical sampling

done by other

parties.

and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey Mining. Limited

parties

previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne

aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

 The mineralisation style is not well understood to date but is

mineralisation.

thought to be hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation within

structures and intrusions. Host rocks comprise igneous rocks

intruding Mallina Basin metasediments. Style is similar to some

other Western Australian gold deposits.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

 Drill hole location and directional information provide in the report.

Information

understanding of the exploration results including a

tabulation of the following information for all Material

drill holes:

 easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the

basis that the information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the understanding of

the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

 Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.3g/t gold with

aggregation

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade

an internal dilution of 10m maximum.

methods

truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off

 Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are reported

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

at a 1g/t Au lower cut with an internal dilution of 3m maximum.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths

 Intercepts are length weighted averaged.

of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade

 No maximum cuts have been made.

results, the procedure used for such aggregation should

be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

10 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metalequivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

 These relationships are particularly important in the

 The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular to

between

reporting of Exploration Results.

the strike of mineralisation.

mineralisation

 If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the

 Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and

widths and

drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths

 If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

will only be possible when all results are received, and final

intercept

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

geological interpretations have been completed.

lengths

effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

 Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

 Plans and sections are provided in the report.

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

 Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

 All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant results

reporting

Results is not practicable, representative reporting of

are provided in this report.

both low and high grades and/or widths should be

 The report is considered balanced and provided in context.

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

 Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

 Drilling is currently widely spaced and further details will be

substantive

should be reported including (but not limited to):

reported in future releases when data is available.

exploration

geological observations; geophysical survey results;

data

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

 The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests

 Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike

for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale

extensions to mineralisation.

step-out drilling).

 Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at extending

 Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

resources at depth and laterally are underway.

extensions,

including

the

main

geological

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

11 | P a g e

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 03:39:04 UTC
