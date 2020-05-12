De Grey Mining : Large gold system defined at Crow
0
05/12/2020 | 11:40pm EDT
1 May 2020
ASX Release
Large gold system defined at Crow
RC drilling results confirm CROW as another large gold system at Hemi, with all 6 RC holes intersecting gold mineralisation.
Gold mineralisation has now been demonstrated to extend the entire length of drilling from Aquila to the north across the large Crow intrusion.
5 of the initial 6 RC holes have intersected broad scale, semi continuous gold mineralisation with narrower higher grade intervals:
63m @ 0.9g/t from 26m in HERC045
89m @ 0.6g/t from 43m in HERC046
14m @ 0.7g/t from 169m in HERC047
44m @ 0.4g/t from 123m in HERC048
32m @ 0.4g/t from 61m in HERC43 and 8m @ 0.7g/t from 106m
(previously reported within combined 70m @ 0.3g/t)
Crow is defined in aircore drilling over +1km long and +400m wide, north of Aquila.
RC drilling shows a shallow southerly dip to the bedrock gold mineralisation that extends over +400m lateral width.
A program of approximately 5000m of extensional RC drilling is planned on a 160m x 80m spacing to test Crow along strike, commencing during May.
Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented:
"The potential for another large tonnage gold deposit similar to Brolga is very encouraging.
These are the first 6 RC holes we have drilled into Crow. The results show an extensive +400m wide zone of semi continuous gold mineralisation throughout the entire intrusion from Aquila through to Crow.
The alteration and gold mineralisation at Crow is similar to that seen at Brolga. Looking at the cross section, if the gold mineralisation at Aquila and Crow join at depth then we have a target larger than Brolga with a potential lateral width of +700m.
Drilling is at an early stage and we look forward to further testing this potential."
De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide this update covering recent RC drilling at Crow within the Hemi Discovery area, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia.
This release covers the first of six (6) RC holes testing from north of Aquila and Crow Zone, as of 30 April 2020. The full gold intercepts discussed in this report are listed in Table 1.
CROW ZONE
The Crow Zone represents a large zone of gold mineralisation defined by recent widespaced aircore drilling extending over an area +1000m x +400m, to the north of the Aquila Zone. A single fence of six RC holes were recently drilled to provide an initial test of the bedrock to a nominal depth of 150m (Figure 1).
Figure 1
Major gold zones at Hemi, showing drilling locations
The RC drilling intersected continuous intrusion from Aquila to Crow, indicating the Aquila Zone is on the southern margin of the larger Crow intrusion. The Crow prospect comprises mafic to felsic intrusive rocks with pervasive zones of overprinting silica-sericite-sulphide alteration which hosts the gold mineralisation.
The scale of the Crow intrusion and associated gold mineralisation is significant with the drilling defining semi- continuous gold mineralisation over a lateral width of +400m and the potential to extend further down dip and possibly may join with the Aquila Zone (Figure 2). These dimensions coupled with strike potential of +1km provide substantial upside.
Assays results of the RC drilling have been received and confirm extensive gold mineralisation throughout the Crow intrusion associated with the alteration zones. The mineralisation is similar to the mineralisation at both Aquila and Brolga. High grade intervals also occur within the broad lower grade mineralisation. Intercepts for Crow are reported at a 0.3g/t gold lower cut. The overall broad gold zone is shallow south dipping and may join the Aquila zone at depth. Mineralisation remains open down dip and along strike.
Significant new results (>5gm*m) include:
32m @ 0.4g/t Au from 61m in HERC043 (incl 1m @ 2.6g/t Au from 70m)
8m @ 0.7g/t Au from 106m in HERC043 (*Hole finished in mineralisation)
63m @ 0.9g/t Au from 26m in HERC045 (incl 2m @ 3.7g/t Au from 26m) (incl 3m @ 1.1g/t Au from 47m) (incl 4m @ 7.2g/t Au from 56m)
12m @ 0.6g/t Au from 69m in HERC046 (incl 2m @ 1.8g/t Au from 79m)
44m @ 0.3g/t Au from 101m in HERC046
89m @ 0.6g/t Au from 43m in HERC047 (incl 8m @ 1.7g/t Au from 75m) (incl 2m @ 1.7g/t Au from 96m) (incl 4m @ 1.3g/t Au from 108m) (incl 3m @ 1.3g/t Au from 116m)
14m @ 0.7g/t Au from 169m in HERC047 (incl 7m @ 1.1g/t Au from 171m)
39m @ 0.3g/t Au from 73m in HERC048
44m @ 0.4g/t Au from 123m in HERC048 (incl 6m @ 1.3g/t Au from 150m)
Diamond hole extension HERC030D, has recently been completed, initially designed to test the mineralisation at Aquila. The hole was subsequently extended to 514m downhole, aiming to test the potential for the Crow gold zone to extend down dip. This hole has interested sulphide mineralisation associated with the Aquila zone higher in the hole and variable alteration at depth with a second zone of sulphide near the intrusion contact lower in the hole. All results remain pending.
ONGOING OPERATIONS
As a consequence of the positive results in this initial RC drilling program, the next program of step out RC drilling on a nominal 160m x 80m spacing, for approximately 5000m, has now been planned to test Crow along strike. This program is expected to commence during May, in conjunction with ongoing drilling at Aquila and Brolga.
Figure 2
Crow - Cross section 30320E (local grid) showing new results
Hemi Background
Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and a flow of further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported since February 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich with broad gold mineralisation have been defined in the Aquila and Brolga Zones. A third new zone Crow has now been defined and drill testing is underway.
The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De Grey has defined within the project area. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 2.2Moz of shallow gold resources.
The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide gold zone over approximately 800m strike down to 180m below surface. Mineralisation remains open with ongoing drilling continuing.
The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider sulphide rich alteration zone, up to +300m wide and is currently defined by RC and diamond drilling over +560m of strike. Mineralisation remains open in most directions and particularly to the south west and down dip with ongoing drilling continuing.
The Crow zone has been defined immediately north of Aquila where numerous widespaced aircore holes have encountered anomalous gold in the weathered horizon. Recent RC drilling has confirmed broad gold mineralisation through a large part of the intrusion.
Further potential remains for additional discoveries within the Company's large tenement package, where 6 additional intrusions targets require testing.
The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in a stockwork within felsic to mafic phases of the intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi that show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region.
Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery.
This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board.
Competent Person Statements
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 1 Significant new Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m Au)
Hole ID
Zone
Depth
Depth
Downhole
Au
Collar
Collar
Collar
Dip
Azimuth
Hole
From
To
Width
(g/t)
East
North
RL
(degrees)
(GDA94)
depth
(m)
(m)
(m)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
(m)
HERC043
Crow
42.0
54.0
12.0
0.4
648616
7692793
67
-56
329
114
HERC043
Crow
61.0
93.0
32.0
0.4
648616
7692793
67
-56
329
114
incl
Crow
70.0
71.0
1.0
2.6
648616
7692793
67
-56
329
114
HERC043
Crow
106.0
114.0
8.0
0.7
648616
7692793
67
-56
329
114
HERC044
Crow
108.0
116.0
8.0
0.3
648737
7692581
68
-56
331
186
HERC044
Crow
134.0
138.0
4.0
0.9
648737
7692581
68
-56
331
186
HERC045
Crow
26.0
89.0
63.0
0.9
648535
7692933
67
-55
330
132
incl
Crow
26.0
28.0
2.0
3.7
648535
7692933
67
-55
330
132
incl
Crow
47.0
50.0
3.0
1.1
648535
7692933
67
-55
330
132
incl
Crow
56.0
60.0
4.0
7.2
648535
7692933
67
-55
330
132
HERC046
Crow
31.0
42.0
11.0
0.3
648577
7692858
67
-56
332
186
HERC046
Crow
69.0
81.0
12.0
0.6
648577
7692858
67
-56
332
186
incl
Crow
79.0
81.0
2.0
1.8
648577
7692858
67
-56
332
186
HERC046
Crow
101.0
145.0
44.0
0.3
648577
7692858
67
-56
332
186
HERC047
Crow
43.0
132.0
89.0
0.6
648658
7692724
68
-56
333
186
incl
Crow
75.0
83.0
8.0
1.7
648658
7692724
68
-56
333
186
incl
Crow
96.0
98.0
2.0
1.7
648658
7692724
68
-56
333
186
incl
Crow
108.0
112.0
4.0
1.3
648658
7692724
68
-56
333
186
incl
Crow
116.0
119.0
3.0
1.3
648658
7692724
68
-56
333
186
HERC047
Crow
169.0
183.0
14.0
0.7
648658
7692724
68
-56
333
186
incl
Crow
171.0
178.0
7.0
1.1
648658
7692724
68
-56
333
186
HERC048
Crow
73.0
112.0
39.0
0.3
648696
7692654
68
-55
333
222
HERC048
Crow
123.0
167.0
44.0
0.4
648696
7692654
68
-55
333
222
incl
Crow
150.0
156.0
6.0
1.3
648696
7692654
68
-55
333
222
HERC048
Crow
203.0
207.0
4.0
0.7
648696
7692654
68
-55
333
222
RC sample results are based 1m sampling
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,
techniquesrandom chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure samplerepresentivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation thatare Material to the Public Report.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been donethis would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard manner
Core samples were collected with a diamond rig drilling mainly NQ2 diameter core.
After logging and photographing, NQ2 drill core was cut in half, with one half sent to the laboratory for assay and the other half retained. HQ core was quartered, with one quarter sent for assay. Holes were sampled over mineralised intervals to geological boundaries on a nominal 1m basis.
Sample weights ranged from 2-4kg
RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges from a typical 2.5-3.5kg
Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample weights ranges from around 1-3kg.
The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for analysis as described below.
Industry prepared independent standards are inserted approximately 1 in 20 samples.
The independent laboratory then take the samples which are dried, split, crushed and pulverized prior to analysis as described below.
Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.
The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this type of drilling. Diamond core and RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate.
Drilling
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)
and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube,
depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
NQ2 diamond drill holes comprised NQ2 core of a diameter of 51mm.
Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and face sampling hammer.
Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit.
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to
support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,
mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative innature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevantintersections logged.
Core recovery is measured for each drilling run by the driller and then checked by the Company geological team during the mark up and logging process.
RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.
Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery. Deeper RC and aircore holes encountered water, with some intervals having less than optimal recovery and possible contamination.
No sample bias is observed.
The entire hole has been geologically logged and core was photographed by Company geologists, with systematic sampling undertaken based on rock type and alteration observed
RC and diamond sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation, except where sample recovery is poor.
The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but are not used in resource estimation.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sub-sampling
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half
Core samples were collected with a diamond drill rig drilling HQ or
techniques and
or all core taken.
NQ2 diameter core. After logging and photographing, NQ2 drill core
sample
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,
was cut in half, with one half sent to the laboratory for assay and the
preparation
etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
other half retained. Holes were sampled over mineralised intervals
For all sample types, the nature, quality and
to geological boundaries on a nominal 1m basis.
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-
drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m basis in bedrock and 4m
sampling stages to maximise representivity of
composite basis in cover.
samples.
Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
composited over 4m intervals.
Samples for selected holes were
representative of the in situ material collected,
collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles.
including
for
instance
results
for
field
Industry prepared independent standards are inserted
duplicate/second-half sampling.
approximately 1 in 20 samples.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size
Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised.
of the material being sampled.
Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.
The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this
type of drilling
Core and RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate.
Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for
delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in
resource estimates.
Quality of assay
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the
The samples were submitted
to a commercial independent
data and
assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether
laboratory in Perth, Australia.
laboratory tests
the technique is considered partial or total.
For diamond core and RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRFFire assay fusion technique with an AAS finish and multi-elements by
instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining
ICPAES and ICPMS
the analysis including instrument make and model,
Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction
reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using
derivation, etc.
aqua regia digestion
Nature of quality control procedures adopted
(e.g.
The techniques are considered quantitative in nature.