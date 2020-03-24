De Grey Mining : Major Gold Extensions defined at BROLGA 0 03/24/2020 | 07:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Strong gold zones defined on four adjacent 80m spaced sections 30,480E, 30,560E, 30,640E and 30,720E associated with extensive sulphide mineralisation

Significant new RC gold intercepts (>50gm*m) at Brolga include: 78m @ 1.8g/t Au from 40m in HERC014 72m @ 1.6g/t Au from 105m in HERC015 21m @ 3.6g/t Au from 45m in HERC016 15m @ 5.5g/t Au from 75m in HERC016 33m @ 1.6g/t Au from 41m in HERC017 76m @ 1.5g/t Au from 42m in HERC023 56m @ 1.1g/t Au from 93m in HERC024 Gold footprint increases to +340m strike, +300m width and +200m depth

Significant growth potential remains Many holes end in mineralisation or have further depth potential. Mineralisation remains open, particularly to south and west

New broad sulphide intersections increase potential to +420m strike

Recently completed three RC holes have intersected further sulphide mineralisation 80m along strike to west on section 30,400E and 80m to south and down dip on section 30,480E

Further encouraging aircore results 30m @ 1.2g/t Au from 42m in BWAC375 12m @ 2.1g/t Au from 44m in BWAC417 Technical Director, Andy Beckwith, commented: "Brolga is growing substantially, we continue to increase the overall footprint of the gold-sulphide mineralisation, particularly to the west and down dip where substantial thicknesses of mineralisation remain open. We have now confirmed the strong correlation between gold and sulphides. The recent four RC holes to the south and west have logged some of the strongest sulphide mineralisation noted to date. Drilling is planned to continue with one RC and two diamond rigs testing the limits of mineralisation at Hemi." De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292) ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879 Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd PO Box 2023 T: +61 8 6117 9328 E: admin@degreymining.com.au Subiaco WA 6008, Australia Subiaco WA 6904 F: +61 8 6117 9330 W: www.degreymining.com.au De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to provide this drilling and results update for the Brolga Zone within the Hemi Discovery, located within 60km of Port Hedland, Western Australia. This release covers the latest RC drilling results at the Brolga Zone as of 23 March 2020 (Figure 1). Figure 1 Hemi Prospect drilling plan showing new intercepts and drill hole locations. BROLGA ZONE Positive gold assays have now been received for all RC drill holes on the four 80m spaced Brolga drill sections 30480E, 30,560E, 30,640E and 30720E (Figure 2). Strong and extensive gold mineralisation is now defined across the four sections and defines a robust and large growing volume of mineralised intrusive at Brolga. The gold-sulphide mineralisation is well defined by RC drilling and interpreted to be dipping moderately to the south (local grid) with a large footprint over +340m of strike, up to +300m lateral width, up to 200m depth and remains open along strike and down dip. The importance of the shallower dipping mineralisation is significantly material as it has the potential to increase ounces per vertical metre within a future open pit and may reduce the overall strip ratio. To date, recent RC drilling has confirmed the sulphide mineralisation in fresh intrusive correlates well with the known gold mineralisation. Ongoing RC drilling is currently underway on section 30,400E, a further 80m to the west. Geological logging of the initial two RC holes (HERC032 - 033) highlights further wide intersections of strong sulphide mineralisation. This drilling on 30,400E extends the strong sulphide mineralisation to +420m of strike and remains open. Diamond drilling is underway on 30640E and aircore drilling is testing areas north of Aquila. Gold results remain pending for RC holes (HERC019 - 020, HERC032 - 033, HERC034 - 035) on section 30,960E, 30,480E and 30,400E respectively and diamond drilling on section 30,640E. 2 | P a g e Figure 2 Brolga Drilling Plan (local grid) showing drilling locations and new RC drilling results. 3 | P a g e The priority RC and diamond drilling program continues to test the scale of the Brolga and Aquila deposits on 80m spaced sections and nominal 80m spaced holes on section. The aim is to continue defining the lateral and down dip extensions to an initial nominal 400m vertical metres prior to commencing infill resource drilling. Full gold intercepts (>2gm *m) discussed in the report are listed in Table 1 and new significant sulphide zones listed in Table 2. Section 30,400E (Figure 3) Strong sulphide mineralisation (>5%) defined in two recent RC drill holes (HERC032-033). Sulphide mineralisation has been logged over almost the entire length of the bedrock except in the upper weathered portions where the recognition of sulphides is difficult. Potential remains to extend the mineralisation laterally and at depth. All assays remain pending and drilling is continuing to test the lateral extents of the mineralisation. Section 30,480E (Figure 4) RC holes (HERC021-023) show strong gold mineralisation across the drilled section. All three RC holes define broad gold zones interpreted to dip moderately towards the south (local grid) with a lateral width of approximately 200m and down to 150m depth. Two new step-out RC hole (HERC034 - 035) have recently been completed 80m to the south on section, testing the down dip extension and has intersected further broad sulphide rich zones. Significantly, these new holes defines increased lateral potential over +300m width with some of the most intense sulphide mineralisation (>5%) logged to date and over significant widths below the transported material. Potential remains to extend the mineralisation laterally to the south and at depth as mineralisation essentially finishes at the end of hole. Assays for these holes remain pending. Significant new intercepts (20gm*m) on section include: 34m @ 1.4g/t Au from 65m in HERC021 11m @ 2.1g/t Au from 44m in HERC022 76m @ 1.5g/t Au from 42m in HERC023 18m @ 1.2g/t Au from 132m in HERC023 Section 30,560E (Figure 5) New RC gold intercepts and the previously reported results (54m @ 2.2g/t Au) in hole HERC013 now define extensive gold mineralisation from immediately below the transported cover and over a lateral width of almost 300m to a depth of 170 metres below surface. Once again, the wide zone of gold mineralisation is interpreted to dip moderately towards the south and remains open providing excellent down dip and lateral potential. Significant intercepts (20gm*m) on section include: 78m @ 1.8g/t Au from 40m in HERC014 21m @ 1.2g/t Au from 153m in HERC014 28m @ 1.4g/t Au from 60m in HERC015 72m @ 1.6g/t Au from 105m in HERC015 16m @ 1.3g/t Au from 52m in HERC024 56m @ 1.1g/t Au from 93m in HERC024 4 | P a g e 20m @ 1.4g/t Au from 160m in HERC024 16m @ 1.3g/t Au from 194m in HERC024 54m @ 2.2g/t Au from 42m in HERC013 - previously reported Section 30,640E (Figure 6) This is the original Brolga discovery section with deeper diamond drilling continuing. To date, strong and broad zones of gold mineralisation have been define across a lateral width of approximately 200m and to a depth of approximately 200m. The mineralisation was originally interpreted to be steep to the south, however evidence suggests a shallower moderate dip. This moderate dip interpretation adds to the near surface and open pit mining potential. Previously reported significant RC intercepts (20gm*m) on section include: 97m @ 3.2g/t Au from 35m in HERC001 43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 34m in HERC002 51m @ 2.2g/t Au from 98m in HERC002 13m @ 1.9g/t Au from 36m in HEDD001 18m @ 2.3g/t Au from 59m in HEDD001 16m @ 2.6g/t Au from 104m in HEDD001 43m @ 1.9g/t Au from 99m in HEDD002 36m @ 3.2g/t Au from 156m in HEDD002 Section 30,720E (Figure 7) - New gold assays and sulphide observations The moderately south dipping mineralised zones on this section are interpreted to represent thinner "fingers" of the mineralised pulse of intrusion. Although the overall zone is narrower than the section to the west (local grid), it must be noted the gold mineralisation remains relatively thick with total true widths of between 36-57m in each drill hole, with some high grade zones. Notably further potential remains below holes HERC017 and 018 and also down dip. Significant intercepts (>20gm*m) on section include: 21m @ 3.6g/t Au from 45m in HERC016 15m @ 5.5g/t Au from 75m in HERC016 33m @ 1.6g/t Au from 41m in HERC017 17m @ 2.7g/t Au from 121m in HERC017 17m @ 1.5g/t Au from 107m in HERC018 15m @ 1.6g/t Au from 150m in HERC018 5 | P a g e Figure 3 Brolga Zone - Section 30,400E showing new sulphide zones Figure 4 Brolga Zone - Section 30,480E showing new sulphide zones and drill intercepts 6 | P a g e Figure 5 Brolga Zone - Section 30,560E RC drill intercepts Figure 6 Brolga Zone - Section 30,640E showing gold intercepts and new diamond hole extensions 7 | P a g e Figure 7 Brolga Zone - Section 30,720E showing RC drill intercepts Note - all sulphides logged (Figures 3, 4 and 6) represent >5% sulphides with assays pending. AIRCORE DRILLING RESULTS The aircore program has been recently concentrating on extending and infilling the widespaced drilling to the north of Aquila where the previous aircore results had highlighted anomalous gold in all holes above the interpreted intrusions (Figure 1). Results remain pending for this drilling. Further encouraging priority aircore drilling results have also been received (Table 1). Significant intercepts from the Aquila Zone include: 30m @ 1.2g/t Au from 42m in BWAC375 14m @ 1.3g/t Au from 94m in BWAC376 12m @ 2.1g/t Au from 44m in BWAC417 OPERATIONS The Company, with the support of its various contractors, plans to continue the drilling program with 1 RC and 2 diamond rigs operating. The plan has been undertaken to maximise the protection of all personnel and reduce potential threats associated with COVID 19 and includes changed rosters to minimize travel and camp management to minimising external third party interaction. The plan is constantly being reviewed and may change at any time. 8 | P a g e Hemi Background Hemi is a new discovery under 30m of transported cover, with the first aircore drill results reported on 17 December 2019 and further encouraging high grade results subsequently reported during February and March 2020. Two zones of strong, broad sulphide rich mineralisation with high grade gold has been defined in the Aquila and Brolga Zones. The gold zones represent a major new discovery for De Grey and potentially a new and exciting new style of mineralisation in the Pilbara region. The scale, grade and overall dimensions of the mineralisation defined to date is larger than all the other gold deposits De Grey has defined within the project area. Hemi has substantial potential to increase De Grey's current 1.7Moz of shallow gold resources. The Aquila Zone represents a 30-50m wide high grade gold zone over approximately 800m strike down to 180m below surface. Mineralisation remains open with ongoing drilling continuing. The Brolga Zone is a substantially wider sulphide rich alteration zone, potentially up to +300m wide and is currently defined by RC drilling over +240m of strike. Mineralisation remains open and particularly to the south west and down dip with ongoing drilling continuing. Reconnaissance aircore drilling continues to test the area immediately north of the Aquila zone where numerous earlier widespaced aircore holes encountered anomalous gold in the weathered horizon. Further potential remains for additional discoveries within this prospective corridor. The gold mineralisation is intimately associated with strong and extensive sulphide alteration, comprising of pyrite and arsenopyrite, hosted in a stockwork within a felsic to mafic phases of the intrusion. The genetic link to the host intrusion is significant as the three interpreted large intrusions at Hemi show elevated gold in every aircore hole within the intrusions. This style of mineralisation is considered new to the Pilbara region. Figure 6 Mallina Gold Project showing main gold deposits and the new Hemi Discovery. 9 | P a g e This ASX report is authorised for release by the De Grey Board. For further information: Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager) De Grey Mining Ltd Phone +61 8 6117 9328 admin@degreymining.com.au Competent Person Statements The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Philip Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Previously Released ASX Material References The information in this report that relates to Hemi Prospect and the general Berghaus West area that has been previously released includes; Resources: Pilbara Gold Project increases gold resources by >20% to over 1.2Moz, 28 September 2017;

2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz, 3 October 2018; and

2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz, 16 July 2019. Exploration: Multiple new targets increase exploration potential, 2 July 2019.

New Gold Discoveries at Hemi and Antwerp, 17 December 2019

Hemi confirms potential for major discovery, 6 February 2020

Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi, 11 February 2020

Major extension of sulphide mineralisation at Hemi, 26 February 2020

RC drilling confirms large scale gold system at Hemi, 5 March 2020

Continuing extensive sulphide mineralisation intersected at Hemi, 10 March 2020

Hemi continues to grow, 17 March 2020 10 | P a g e Table 1 Significant new Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m Au) Hole ID Zone Depth Depth Downhole Au (g/t) Collar Collar Collar Dip Azimuth From To (m) Width East North RL (degrees) (GDA94) (m) (m) (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) BWAC375 Aquila 42 72 30 1.2 648782 7692503 67 -60 330 incl Aquila 42 44 2 7.2 648782 7692503 67 -60 330 BWAC375 Aquila 98 99 1 2.8 648782 7692503 67 -60 330 BWAC376 Aquila 94 108 14 1.3 648824 7692435 67 -60 330 BWAC376 Aquila 129 141 12 0.9 648824 7692435 67 -60 330 BWAC378 Aquila 60 72 12 0.7 648639 7692432 68 -60 330 BWAC384 Aquila 52 56 4 0.7 648306 7692039 68 -60 330 BWAC384 Aquila 76 80 4 2.1 648306 7692039 68 -60 330 BWAC394 Aquila 40 44 4 0.5 648420 7692169 68 -60 330 BWAC394 Aquila 52 56 4 1.6 648420 7692169 68 -60 330 BWAC412 Brolga 56 60 4 1.0 649334 7692508 69 -60 330 BWAC415 Brolga 60 64 4 1.9 649392 7692403 69 -60 330 BWAC417 Brolga 44 56 12 2.1 649434 7692337 69 -60 330 BWAC418 Brolga 60 64 4 0.8 649454 7692302 69 -60 330 BWAC420 Aquila 92 96 4 0.7 649060 7692663 68 -60 330 HEDD003 Aquila 103 107 4 0.6 648752 7692397 68 -55 327 HEDD003 Aquila 112 114 2 1.1 648752 7692397 68 -55 327 HERC010 Aquila 77 79 2 3.1 649014 7692583 68 -55 331 HERC012D Brolga 48 53 5 0.8 649381 7692108 69 -55 330 HERC012D Brolga 60 64 4 0.6 649381 7692108 69 -55 330 HERC012D Brolga 80 83 3 1.3 649381 7692108 69 -55 330 HERC012D Brolga 134 137 3 0.7 649381 7692108 69 -55 330 HERC014 Brolga 40 118 78 1.8 649183 7692290 69 -55 330 incl Brolga 41 46 5 4.1 649183 7692290 69 -55 330 incl Brolga 94 102 8 5.2 649183 7692290 69 -55 330 HERC014 Brolga 126 139 13 0.7 649183 7692290 69 -55 330 HERC014 Brolga 153 174 21 1.2 649183 7692290 69 -55 330 incl Brolga 160 162 2 5.6 649183 7692290 69 -55 330 HERC015 Brolga 47 53 6 1.2 649222 7692221 69 -56 332 HERC015 Brolga 60 88 28 1.4 649222 7692221 69 -56 332 HERC015 Brolga 105 177 72 1.6 649222 7692221 69 -56 332 incl Brolga 114 118 4 3.2 649222 7692221 69 -56 332 incl Brolga 125 131 6 4.1 649222 7692221 69 -56 332 HERC016 Brolga 45 66 21 3.6 649277 7692437 69 -55 330 incl Brolga 62 66 4 8.2 649277 7692437 69 -55 330 HERC016 Brolga 75 90 15 5.5 649277 7692437 69 -55 330 incl Brolga 84 89 5 12.4 649277 7692437 69 -55 330 HERC017 Brolga 41 74 33 1.6 649320 7692369 68 -56 331 incl Brolga 52 57 5 3.2 649320 7692369 68 -56 331 incl Brolga 71 74 3 4.2 649320 7692369 68 -56 331 HERC017 Brolga 88 95 7 2.7 649320 7692369 68 -56 331 HERC017 Brolga 121 138 17 2.7 649320 7692369 68 -56 331 incl Brolga 122 127 5 6.9 649320 7692369 68 -56 331 HERC018 Brolga 57 61 4 0.7 649357 7692301 69 -55 333 HERC018 Brolga 107 124 17 1.5 649357 7692301 69 -55 333 incl Brolga 121 123 2 4.2 649357 7692301 69 -55 333 HERC018 Brolga 129 135 6 1.2 649357 7692301 69 -55 333 HERC018 Brolga 150 165 15 1.6 649357 7692301 69 -55 333 incl Brolga 150 152 2 7.2 649357 7692301 69 -55 333 HERC021 Brolga 50 59 9 1.0 649087 7692293 69 -56 331 HERC021 Brolga 65 99 34 1.4 649087 7692293 69 -56 331 incl Brolga 74 75 1 7.0 649087 7692293 69 -56 331 incl Brolga 82 84 2 4.5 649087 7692293 69 -56 331 HERC022 Brolga 44 55 11 2.1 649130 7692224 69 -56 330 11 | P a g e Hole ID Zone Depth Depth Downhole Au (g/t) Collar Collar Collar Dip Azimuth From To (m) Width East North RL (degrees) (GDA94) (m) (m) (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) incl Brolga 45 47 2 4.7 649130 7692224 69 -56 330 HERC022 Brolga 63 81 18 0.7 649130 7692224 69 -56 330 HERC022 Brolga 91 99 8 0.6 649130 7692224 69 -56 330 HERC022 Brolga 118 132 14 0.8 649130 7692224 69 -56 330 HERC022 Brolga 149 158 9 0.5 649130 7692224 69 -56 330 HERC023 Brolga 42 118 76 1.5 649168 7692157 69 -56 332 incl Brolga 55 64 9 3.1 649168 7692157 69 -56 332 HERC023 Brolga 132 150 18 1.2 649168 7692157 69 -56 332 incl Brolga 135 136 1 3.8 649168 7692157 69 -56 332 HERC023 Brolga 158 171 13 0.5 649168 7692157 69 -56 332 HERC024 Brolga 52 68 16 1.3 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 incl Brolga 61 62 1 3.6 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 HERC024 Brolga 93 149 56 1.1 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 incl Brolga 138 139 1 4.1 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 HERC024 Brolga 160 180 20 1.4 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 incl Brolga 165 166 1 3.7 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 HERC024 Brolga 194 210 16 1.3 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 incl Brolga 201 202 1 4.0 649262 7692152 69 -56 331 Table 2 Sulphide zones logged in RC and diamond holes Hole ID Collar East Collar North Collar RL Dip Azimuth Hole Sulphide (GDA94) (GDA94) (GDA94) (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (m) Interval (m) HERC032 649117 7692080 69.5 -55.8 328.1 210 72-131 HERC032 649117 7692080 69.5 -55.8 328.1 210 137-146 HERC032 649117 7692080 69.5 -55.8 328.1 210 163-173 HERC033 649159 7692010 69.0 -53.0 327.5 204 119-142 HERC033 649159 7692010 69.0 -53.0 327.5 204 156-168 HERC033 649159 7692010 69.0 -53.0 327.5 204 172-204 HERC034 649208 7692085 69.0 -55.0 331.5 198 44-98 HERC034 649208 7692085 69.0 -55.0 331.5 198 102-188 HERC035 649248 7692016 69.0 -55.9 330.7 216 73-89 HERC035 649248 7692016 69.0 -55.9 330.7 216 168-206 Cautionary Note: The sulphide zones listed in Table 2 are based on 1m geological logging of the drill samples at the rig. The geologist logs the rock type, alteration and determines an estimate of the sulphide abundance based on training and standardised techniques. The intervals are based on average sulphide percentages approximating >5%, however it is noted that due to the fine grained nature of the mineralisation there is an inherent difficulty in the accuracy of the estimate. The intervals remain to be assayed which will provide a more accurate sulphide abundance. 12 | P a g e JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling  Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,  All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry standard manner measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under  RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples from a typical 2.5-3.5kg should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of  Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and sampling. composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were  Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles. Sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any weights ranges from around 1-3kg. measurement tools or systems used.  The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for  Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that analysis as described below. are Material to the Public Report.  In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling  Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole  Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) face sampling hammer. and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube,  Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit. depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Drill sample  Method of recording and assessing core and chip  RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery. recovery sample recoveries and results assessed.  Samples are considered representative with generally good recovery.  Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and Deeper holes encountered water, with some intervals having less ensure representative nature of the samples. than optimal recovery and possible contamination.  Whether a relationship exists between sample  No sample bias is observed. recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging  Whether core and chip samples have been geologically  The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists. and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to  RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation, support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, except where sample recovery is poor. mining studies and metallurgical studies.  The aircore results provide a good indication of mineralisation but  Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in are not used in resource estimation. nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.  The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation  If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half  RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone and or all core taken. drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m basis in bedrock and 4m  If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, composite basis in cover. etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.  Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and  For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. composited over 4m intervals. Samples for selected holes were collected on a 1m basis by spear from 1m sample piles.  Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-  Industry prepared independent standards are inserted sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.  approximately 1 in 20 samples.  Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised. representative of the in situ material collected,  Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled. 13 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary including for instance results for field  The samples are considered representative and appropriate for this duplicate/second-half sampling. type of drilling  Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size  RC samples are mostly appropriate for use in a resource estimate. of the material being sampled.  Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in resource estimates. Quality of assay  The nature, quality and appropriateness of the  The samples were submitted to a commercial independent data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether laboratory in Perth, Australia. laboratory tests the technique is considered partial or total.  For RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge Fire assay fusion  For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF technique with an AAS finish. instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining  Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia extraction the analysis including instrument make and model, with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and ICPMS using reading times, calibrations factors applied and their aqua regia digestion derivation, etc.  The techniques are considered quantitative in nature.  Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.  As discussed previously certified reference standards were inserted standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory by the Company and the laboratory also carries out internal checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. standards in individual batches lack of bias) and precision have been established.  The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory Verification of  The verification of significant intersections by either  Sample results have been merged by the company's database sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. consultants. assaying  The use of twinned holes.  Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked  Documentation of primary data, data entry and verified. procedures, data verification, data storage (physical  No adjustments have been made to the assay data. and electronic) protocols.  Results are reported on a length weighted basis.  Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of data  Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill  RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of +/- points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine 10cm. workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource  Aircore hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of estimation. +/-10cm., or by handheld GPS to an accuracy of 3m.  Specification of the grid system used.  Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection  Quality and adequacy of topographic control.  Diagrams and location table are provided in the report  Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data. Data spacing and  Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.  Drill spacing varies from 80m x 40m to 320m x 80m. distribution  Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient  All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis for to establish the degree of geological and grade geological control and continuity of mineralisation. continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and  Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is not yet sufficient to Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and provide support for the results to be used in a resource estimate. classifications applied.  Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill  Whether sample compositing has been applied. intercepts, as described in this Table Orientation of  Whether the orientation of sampling achieves  The drilling is believed to be approximately perpendicular to the data in relation unbiased sampling of possible structures and the strike of mineralisation where known and therefore the sampling is to geological extent to which this is known, considering the deposit considered representative of the mineralised zone. structure type.  In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of mineralised  If the relationship between the drilling orientation and structures and as such true widths are less than downhole widths. the orientation of key mineralised structures is This is allowed for when geological interpretations are completed. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security  The measures taken to ensure sample security.  Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor. Audits or reviews  The results of any audits or reviews of sampling  No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been techniques and data. carried out by database consultants and company geologists. 14 | P a g e Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral  Type, reference name/number, location and ownership  Drilling occurs on tenement E45/3392 held by Last Crusade Pty Ltd, tenement and including agreements or material issues with third which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining Ltd. land tenure parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding  The Hemi Prospect is approximately 60km SSW of Port Hedland. status royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.  The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration  Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other  The tenement has had some previous surface geochemical sampling done by other parties. and wide spaced aircore and RAB drilling by De Grey Mining. Limited parties previous RC drilling was carried out at the Scooby Prospect. Airborne aeromagnetics/radiometrics has been flown previously. Geology  Deposit type, geological setting and style of  The mineralisation style is not well understood to date but is mineralisation. thought to be hydrothermally emplaced gold mineralisation within structures and intrusions. Host rocks comprise igneous rocks intruding Mallina Basin metasediments. Style is similar to some other Western Australian gold deposits. Drill hole  A summary of all information material to the  Drill hole location and directional information provide in the report. Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:  easting and northing of the drill hole collar  elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar  dip and azimuth of the hole  down hole length and interception depth  hole length.  If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data  In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging  Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.5g/t gold with aggregation techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade an internal dilution of 4m maximum. methods truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off  Higher grade intervals included in the above intercepts are reported grades are usually Material and should be stated. at a 3g/t Au lower cut with an internal dilution of 2m maximum.  Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths  Intercepts are length weighted averaged. of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade  No maximum cuts have been made. results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.  The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship  These relationships are particularly important in the  The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately perpendicular to between reporting of Exploration Results. the strike of mineralisation. mineralisation  If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the  Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and widths and drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths  If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are will only be possible when all results are received, and final intercept reported, there should be a clear statement to this geological interpretations have been completed. lengths effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams  Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and  Plans and sections are provided in the report. tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole 15 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced  Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration  All drill collar locations are shown in figures and all significant results reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of are provided in this report. both low and high grades and/or widths should be  The report is considered balanced and provided in context. practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other  Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,  Drilling is currently widely spaced and further details will be substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): reported in future releases when data is available. exploration geological observations; geophysical survey results; data geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. 