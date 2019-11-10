Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  De Grey Mining Limited    DEG   AU000000DEG6

DE GREY MINING LIMITED

(DEG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/08
0.056 AUD   -4.27%
09/26DE GREY MINING : New high grade gold zones at Mallina
PU
08/12DE GREY MINING LTD : - Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice
AQ
08/12DE GREY MINING : Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

De Grey Mining : Mallina continues to deliver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 06:55pm EST

11 November 2019

ASX Release

Mallina continues to deliver

  • Additional priority RC, diamond and aircore drilling recommencing at Mallina
  • Revised geological model and intense alteration zonation shows strong resource potential
  • Follow-upRC drilling extends mineralisation of recently reported new aircore zones

3m @ 7.9g/t Au from 27m in MLRC282

10m @ 3.1g/t Au from 53m in MLRC288 incl 4m @ 6.7g/t Au from 56m 10m @ 2.8g/t Au from 77m in MLRC282 incl 3m @ 7.4g/t Au from 83m 6m @ 2.6g/t Au from 114m in MLRC288 incl 2m @ 5.9g/t Au from 114m 5m @ 2.1g/t Au from 91m in MLRC284

  • New shallow aircore results include

4m @ 1.7g/t Au from 68m in MLAC132

8m @ 1.2g/t Au from 44m in MLAC134

  • Previous high grade aircore results reconfirmed with 1m sampling

22m @ 4.1g/t Au from 9m in MLAC037 (incl 7m @ 11.6g/t Au from 23m) and 14m @ 4.9g/t Au from 36m in MLAC037 (incl 9m @ 7.0g/t Au from 37m)

7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 14m in MLAC041

28m @ 2.3g/t Au from 41m in MLAC052 (incl 2m @ 9.6g/t Au from 63m) 15m @ 1.3g/t Au from 16m in MLAC066 and

6m @ 5.1g/t Au from 39m in MLAC066

Andy Beckwith, Technical Director commented:

"Mallina drilling results have culminated in an escalation of our follow-up drilling plans with a larger and more comprehensive program of RC, diamond and aircore based on these encouraging new results and the improved geological control has commenced.

The program is planned to extend the current shallow resources along strike and down dip along the main 3km of resource area with deeper fences of RC drilling also targeting resource extensions to 200m depth initially at the Central Zone.

We continue to await many results over our two other priority areas Withnell and Toweranna and expect to provide updates during November. "

De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292)

ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879

Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd

PO Box 2023

T: +61 8 6117 9328

E: admin@degreymining.com.au

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

Subiaco WA 6904

F: +61 8 6117 9330

W: www.degreymining.com.au

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to announce results of follow-up RC and aircore drilling at Mallina, targeting immediate extensions of the recent and previously released shallow high grade aircore intersections.

Mallina has a resource of 3.83Mt @ 1.3g/t for 160,700oz* based on drilling to July 2018. Subsequent drilling has provided a substantial number of intersections outside the existing resource model. (*ASX release "2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz", 16 July 2019).

The recent encouraging aircore results intersected new parallel lodes not previously identified that defined broad zones of shallow gold mineralisation from surface to approximately 50m depth that included 40m @ 3.9g/t Au, 28m @ 2.6g/t Au, 32m @ 1.6/t Au and 20m @ 1.7g/t Au (ASX release "New high grade gold zones at Mallina", 27 September 2019). Recent detailed geological relogging has also markedly improved our understanding of the controls on mineralisation and alteration zonation which is expected to aid drill targeting.

The program comprising 22 RC holes, totalling 2,544m and 81 aircore holes, totalling 4,381m was completed to follow-up the encouraging aircore results. Table 1 provides a listing of all results (>2gm*m) and Figures 1-5 provide a summary of the new drilling results.

A larger and more comprehensive program of RC, diamond and aircore based on these encouraging new results and the improved geological control has commenced. The program is planned to extend the current shallow resources along strike and down dip along the current 3km of resource area with deeper fences of RC drilling also targeting resource extensions to 200m depth initially at the Central Zone.

Follow-up RC results

The recent follow-up RC drilling in the Central and Mallina Zones (Figure 1) has been successful in confirming extensions to the new aircore mineralisation both vertically and along strike in most instances. An example of the new lodes is presented in Figure 1.

Further follow-up drilling is now planned to expand on this mineralisation along trend and at depth together with other known lode extensions.

Significant new RC results (>5gm *m) include:

3m @ 7.9g/t Au from 27m in MLRC282

10m @ 3.1g/t Au from 53m in MLRC288 incl 4m @ 6.7g/t Au from 56m 10m @ 2.8g/t Au from 77m in MLRC282 incl 3m @ 7.4g/t Au from 83m 6m @ 2.6g/t Au from 114m in MLRC288 incl 2m @ 5.9g/t Au from 114m 4m @ 2.2g/t Au from 40m in MLRC270

5m @ 2.1g/t Au from 91m in MLRC284 incl 1m @ 7.1g/t Au from 94m 16m @ 1.5g/t Au from 19m in MLRC287 incl 4m @ 3.4g/t Au from 24m 17m @ 1.0g/t Au from 52m in MLRC274 incl 2m @ 2.4g/t Au from 64m

Mallina has progressively grown in stature with each round of drilling completed. The latest aircore and RC drill results coupled with other previous and significant drilling results completed since the July 2018 resource estimate, all provide confidence further resource increases can be expected. The planned drilling program has been escalated and bought forward in order to rapidly assess this greater potential. The following listed drilling results are indicative of the significant results remaining to be included in the resource model.

2 | P a g e

Significant previously reported mineralisation (>10gm *m) not included in the current Mallina resource estimate include:

HoleID

DepthFrom

DepthTo

Width

AuPPM

Metal

(m)

(m)

(m)

(gm*m)

RC and Diamond holes to be used in next resource update

MLRC040

11

14

3

12.5

37

NRC0042

0

4

4

9.1

36

MLRC232

5

36

31

1.1

34

MLRC035

36

40

4

6.8

27

MLRC133

62

66

4

4.6

18

MLRC149

69

76

7

2.4

16

MLRC070

7

9

2

7.7

15

MLRC156

11

17

6

2.5

15

MLRC257

130

144

14

1.1

15

MLRC101

17

24

7

1.8

13

MLRC133

86

96

10

1.2

12

MLRC257

101

112

11

1.1

12

NDD0003

274.3

282.4

8.1

1.4

11

MLRC094

54

63

9

1.2

10

MLRC255

81

86

5

2.0

10

MLRC181D

126.58

140

13.42

5.1

68

Aircore holes (not used in resource estimate and will be drilled with RC)

MLAC037

16

32

16

5.4

86

MLAC037

36

48

12

5.6

67

MLAC052

40

60

20

2.6

52

MLAC041

12

24

12

2.5

30

MLAC066

36

48

12

2.4

29

MLAC052

64

68

4

5.4

22

MLAC066

16

32

16

1.3

21

Improved Geology

A detailed review of the mineralisation, alteration and structure controlling the mineralisation has been recently completed by an external consultant and the De Grey geological team. Results of this review have provided a step change in our understanding of the gold mineralisation.

The higher grade gold mineralisation is associated with an intense and pervasive sericite-ankerite-silica-sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) assemblage progressing to moderate then weak distal sericite-ankerite alteration away from the controlling structures (Figures 2-3). There are also strong indications the alteration preferentially telegraphs along certain sediments units within the package. This telegraphing along preferred rock units explains why continuing of mineralisation is not always consistent between holes and in some cases between sections. To test this concept further and extend resources at depth along the network of multiple structures, a series of systematic sections will be drilled to at least 200m (Figure 4). This drilling is planned to be undertaken as part of the revised drilling programs underway.

3 | P a g e

Follow-up Aircore results

The recently completed aircore drilling centred on greater definition and extensions to the western mineralisation (west of 607,000E in Figure 5) with additional widespaced lines completed on nominal 300m spaced lines between the previous 1.2km reconnaissance lines. Results define the lateral trend of the mineralisation and will require further infill and depth extensions with future RC drilling. A heritage survey is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The aircore drilling around the resource area (Alfred Argyle to Mallina) is part of an ongoing systematic drilling program. Results continue to better define extensions to the mineralisation and will be an important part of the future drilling program to guide RC and diamond drilling targets. Significant results are provided in Table 1.

For further information:

Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or

Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)

De Grey Mining Ltd

Phone +61 8 6117 9328

admin@degreymining.com.au

Competent Person Statements

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Phil Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

4 | P a g e

Figure 1

Mallina East - New RC and Aircore results (yellow highlights) in the Alfred-Argyle to Mallina Zones shown with all previously reported drill

intersections outside of the resource model (3.83Mt @ 1.3g/t for 160,700oz).

(Blue lodes are interpreted new zone outside of the resource model, Yellow lodes are lodes within resource model)

5 | P a g e

Figure 2

Mallina - Section 609690E, showing interpreted alteration, structures and mineralisation in recent drilling.

6 | P a g e

Figure 3

Mallina - Alteration types controlling higher grade gold mineralisation in core (upper diagram) and in drill chips (lower diagram)

7 | P a g e

Figure 4 - Section 609290Eshowing interpretation of known alteration and conceptual targets at depth.

8 | P a g e

Figure 5 - 7km long corridor showing new aircore results extending mineralisation trends to the west and remain open

9 | P a g e

Table 1

Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m)

HoleID

Depth

Depth

Downhole

Au

Collar East

Collar North

Collar

Dip

Azimuth

Hole

From

To

Width (m)

(g/t)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

RL

(degrees)

(GDA94)

Depth

(m)

(m)

(GDA94)

(m)

Previous Aircore 1m Resplits

MLAC003

6

8

2

2.2

608095

7691127

49

-60

180

36

MLAC016

52

54

2

1.3

608888

7690439

50

-60

180

70

MLAC016

64

66

2

0.9

608888

7690439

50

-60

180

70

MLAC023

41

45

4

1.4

608921

7690716

50

-60

180

80

MLAC025

23

25

2

0.6

608889

7690920

49

-60

180

80

MLAC034

57

59

2

1.4

609286

7690580

50

-60

180

75

MLAC036

35

38

3

1.3

609283

7690660

50

-60

180

60

MLAC037

9

31

22

4.1

609286

7690703

50

-60

180

57

incl

23

30

7

11.6

609286

7690703

50

-60

180

57

MLAC037

36

50

14

4.9

609286

7690703

50

-60

180

57

incl

37

46

9

7.0

609286

7690703

50

-60

180

57

MLAC039

29

30

1

0.3

609286

7690787

50

-60

180

74

MLAC039

31

32

1

0.5

609286

7690787

50

-60

180

74

MLAC041

2

9

7

0.6

609290

7691089

49

-60

180

55

MLAC041

14

21

7

4.1

609290

7691089

49

-60

180

55

MLAC041

29

34

5

0.6

609290

7691089

49

-60

180

55

MLAC041

45

48

3

0.5

609290

7691089

49

-60

180

55

MLAC041

52

55

3

1.3

609290

7691089

49

-60

180

55

MLAC044

31

34

3

1.7

609488

7690703

50

-60

180

48

MLAC046

8

10

2

0.3

609490

7690783

50

-60

180

71

MLAC046

12

21

9

0.7

609490

7690783

50

-60

180

71

MLAC046

25

26

1

1.4

609490

7690783

50

-60

180

71

MLAC046

60

62

2

0.5

609490

7690783

50

-60

180

71

MLAC046

66

67

1

0.7

609490

7690783

50

-60

180

71

MLAC051

67

68

1

0.4

609692

7690691

50

-60

180

80

MLAC052

41

69

28

2.3

609687

7690990

50

-60

180

80

incl

63

65

2

9.6

609687

7690990

50

-60

180

80

MLAC060

17

18

1

2.9

610093

7690670

50

-60

180

60

MLAC062

10

12

2

0.7

610089

7690797

50

-60

180

80

MLAC062

79

80

1

0.7

610089

7690797

50

-60

180

80

MLAC063

79

80

1

0.8

610088

7690973

50

-60

180

80

MLAC066

16

31

15

1.3

610192

7690913

50

-60

180

63

incl

28

30

2

2.9

610192

7690913

50

-60

180

63

MLAC066

39

45

6

5.1

610192

7690913

50

-60

180

63

MLAC066

61

62

1

1.0

610192

7690913

50

-60

180

63

MLAC067

20

28

8

0.4

610191

7690947

50

-60

180

31

MLAC070

48

49

1

0.5

610689

7690523

51

-60

180

80

MLAC080

3

21

18

1.0

610687

7691106

49

-60

180

34

MLAC080

26

27

1

0.4

610687

7691106

49

-60

180

34

MLAC081

59

60

1

1.1

604797

7690800

50

-60

180

80

MLAC085

50

51

1

0.7

604796

7691120

50

-60

180

80

New Aircore 4m composite sampling

MLAC121

4

12

8

0.4

608692

7690884

49

-60

181

63

MLAC129

16

20

4

0.5

609786

7690930

50

-60

181

66

MLAC130

60

64

4

0.5

609786

7690970

50

-60

181

77

MLAC131

16

20

4

0.3

609788

7691010

50

-60

181

80

MLAC132

24

28

4

0.7

609790

7691048

50

-60

181

80

MLAC132

44

52

8

0.8

609790

7691048

50

-60

181

80

MLAC132

68

72

4

1.7

609790

7691048

50

-60

181

80

10 | P a g e

HoleID

Depth

Depth

Downhole

Au

Collar East

Collar North

Collar

Dip

Azimuth

Hole

From

To

Width (m)

(g/t)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

RL

(degrees)

(GDA94)

Depth

(m)

(m)

(GDA94)

(m)

MLAC132

79

80

1

0.6

609790

7691048

50

-60

181

80

MLAC133

60

64

4

0.4

609790

7691091

49

-60

181

80

MLAC134

8

20

12

0.5

610490

7691069

49

-60

181

66

MLAC134

44

52

8

1.2

610490

7691069

49

-60

181

66

MLAC136

24

28

4

0.6

610491

7691147

49

-60

181

80

MLAC139

36

40

4

0.5

609487

7690661

50

-60

181

67

MLAC142

20

24

4

0.4

609892

7690646

50

-60

180

80

MLAC175

4

8

4

0.3

605442

7690939

50

-60

180

70

MLAC176

16

20

4

0.5

605442

7691022

50

-60

180

50

MLAC186

8

9

1

0.4

605759

7691017

50

-60

180

9

New RC 1m sampling

MLRC270

40

44

4

2.2

608963

7690959

50

-55

173

114

MLRC270

49

50

1

2.1

608963

7690959

50

-55

173

114

MLRC271

25

31

6

0.8

608963

7690997

49

-55

178

132

incl

33

34

1

4.7

608988

7690695

50

-55

180

132

MLRC273

33

36

3

2.3

608988

7690695

50

-55

180

132

MLRC274

52

69

17

1.0

608794

7690672

50

-55

178

78

incl

53

54

1

3.3

608794

7690672

50

-55

178

78

incl

64

66

2

2.4

608794

7690672

50

-55

178

78

MLRC275

98

101

3

1.8

608791

7690716

50

-55

177

132

incl

99

100

1

4.4

608791

7690716

50

-55

177

132

incl

106

107

1

4.5

608791

7690716

50

-55

177

132

MLRC275

106

112

6

1.2

608791

7690716

50

-55

177

132

MLRC276

40

47

7

0.7

610090

7690931

50

-55

176

132

MLRC276

82

86

4

0.6

610090

7690931

50

-55

176

132

MLRC277

71

76

5

1.0

609694

7690911

50

-55

177

120

incl

72

73

1

2.4

609694

7690911

50

-55

177

120

MLRC278

1

5

4

1.3

608240

7690880

50

-55

178

90

MLRC278

48

50

2

1.3

608240

7690880

50

-55

178

90

MLRC279

103

105

2

1.5

608241

7690927

51

-55

176

114

MLRC280

47

48

1

1.6

609287

7690747

50

-56

177

168

MLRC280

73

74

1

1.1

609287

7690747

50

-56

177

168

MLRC280

81

82

1

0.9

609287

7690747

50

-56

177

168

MLRC280

92

95

3

0.8

609287

7690747

50

-56

177

168

MLRC280

127

128

1

1.2

609287

7690747

50

-56

177

168

MLRC280

132

136

4

0.5

609287

7690747

50

-56

177

168

MLRC282

13

15

2

0.4

609389

7690722

50

-56

180

102

MLRC282

27

30

3

7.9

609389

7690722

50

-56

180

102

MLRC282

53

68

15

1.0

609389

7690722

50

-56

180

102

incl

58

59

1

3.5

609389

7690722

50

-56

180

102

MLRC282

77

87

10

2.8

609389

7690722

50

-56

180

102

incl

83

86

3

7.4

609389

7690722

50

-56

180

102

MLRC282

91

92

1

0.8

609389

7690722

50

-56

180

102

MLRC283

41

42

1

1.0

609392

7690763

50

-57

180

186

MLRC283

84

86

2

1.2

609392

7690763

50

-57

180

186

MLRC283

91

92

1

0.4

609392

7690763

50

-57

180

186

MLRC283

104

114

10

1.0

609392

7690763

50

-57

180

186

MLRC283

128

131

3

1.0

609392

7690763

50

-57

180

186

MLRC283

154

155

1

1.8

609392

7690763

50

-57

180

186

MLRC283

160

162

2

1.4

609392

7690763

50

-57

180

186

MLRC283

174

177

3

0.6

609392

7690763

50

-57

180

186

MLRC284

31

32

1

0.6

609390

7690801

50

-56

179

138

MLRC284

37

40

3

0.4

609390

7690801

50

-56

179

138

11 | P a g e

HoleID

Depth

Depth

Downhole

Au

Collar East

Collar North

Collar

Dip

Azimuth

Hole

From

To

Width (m)

(g/t)

(GDA94)

(GDA94)

RL

(degrees)

(GDA94)

Depth

(m)

(m)

(GDA94)

(m)

MLRC284

54

55

1

0.4

609390

7690801

50

-56

179

138

MLRC284

91

96

5

2.1

609390

7690801

50

-56

179

138

incl

94

95

1

7.1

609390

7690801

50

-56

179

138

MLRC284

102

103

1

0.3

609390

7690801

50

-56

179

138

MLRC284

135

136

1

3.1

609390

7690801

50

-56

179

138

MLRC286

111

117

6

0.6

609490

7691076

50

-56

178

132

MLRC287

10

13

3

0.9

609688

7690972

50

-57

185

108

MLRC287

19

35

16

1.5

609688

7690972

50

-57

185

108

incl

24

28

4

3.4

609688

7690972

50

-57

185

108

MLRC287

40

43

3

1.5

609688

7690972

50

-57

185

108

MLRC288

12

19

7

0.3

609691

7691014

50

-56

182

126

MLRC288

24

46

22

0.5

609691

7691014

50

-56

182

126

MLRC288

53

63

10

3.1

609691

7691014

50

-56

182

126

incl

56

60

4

6.7

609691

7691014

50

-56

182

126

MLRC288

79

80

1

0.5

609691

7691014

50

-56

182

126

MLRC288

114

120

6

2.6

609691

7691014

50

-56

182

126

incl

114

116

2

5.9

609691

7691014

50

-56

182

126

MLRC288

125

126

1

0.6

609691

7691014

50

-56

182

126

MLRC289

14

18

4

0.4

610190

7690958

50

-56

175

138

MLRC289

27

32

5

0.6

610190

7690958

50

-56

175

138

MLRC289

37

38

1

0.3

610190

7690958

50

-56

175

138

MLRC289

46

48

2

1.1

610190

7690958

50

-56

175

138

MLRC289

68

69

1

0.3

610190

7690958

50

-56

175

138

MLRC290

35

37

2

0.4

610288

7690929

50

-56

180

72

MLRC291

48

49

1

0.5

610289

7690977

50

-56

180

78

12 | P a g e

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,

All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

manner

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).

from a typical 2.5-3.5kg

These examples should not be taken as limiting the

Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and

broad meaning of sampling.

composited over 4m intervals.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for

sample representivity and the appropriate calibration

analysis as described below

of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more

explanation may be required, such as where there is

coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole

Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)

face sampling hammer.

and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard

Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit.

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or

other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc.).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Samples are considered representative with generally good

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

recovery.

ensure representative nature of the samples.

No sample bias is observed

Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

13 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,

RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone

techniques and

half or all core taken.

and drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m and 4m composite basis.

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles

preparation

split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

and composited over 4m intervals.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

Industry prepared independent standards are inserted

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

approximately 1 in 20 samples.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised.

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled.

samples.

The samples are considered representative and appropriate for

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

this type of drilling

representative of the in situ material collected,

RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate.

including for instance results for field

Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for

duplicate/second-half sampling.

delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain

resource estimates.

size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

The samples were submitted to a commercial independent

data and

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

laboratory in Perth, Australia.

laboratory tests

whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge Fire assay fusion

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

technique with an AAS finish.

instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining

Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia

the analysis including instrument make and model,

extraction with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and

reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

ICPMS using aqua regia digestion

derivation, etc.

The techniques are considered quantitative in nature.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g.

As discussed previously certified reference standards were

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

inserted by the Company and the laboratory also carries out

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy

internal standards in individual batches

(i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

Sample results have been merged by the company's database

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

consultants

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked

Documentation of primary data, data entry

and verified

procedures, data verification, data storage (physical

No adjustments have been made to the assay data.

and electronic) protocols.

Results are reported on a length weighted basis

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of

points

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine

+/-10cm.

workings and other locations used in Mineral

Aircore hole collar locations are located by handheld GPS to an

Resource estimation.

accuracy of 3m.

Specification of the grid system used.

Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Diagrams and location table are provided in the report

Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS

data.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drilling is on a nominal 100m x 40m grid spacing for RC and 200 x

distribution

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is

40m to 1200 x 80m grid spacing for aircore.

sufficient to establish the degree of geological and

All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis

grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

for geological control and continuity of mineralisation.

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s)

Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is sufficient to provide

and classifications applied.

support for the results to be used in a resource estimate.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of

drill intercepts, as described in this Table

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

The drilling is approximately perpendicular to the strike of

data in relation

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

mineralisation and therefore the sampling is considered

14 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

to geological

extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

representative of the mineralised zone.

structure

type.

In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of

If the relationship between the drilling orientation

mineralised structures and as such true widths are less than

and the orientation of key mineralised structures is

downhole widths. This will be allowed for in resource estimates

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

when geological interpretations are completed.

should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered

direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been

techniques and data.

carried out by database consultants and company geologists.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

Mallina is on E47/3504 and is located approximately 80km

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material issues

south of Port Hedland. The tenements are held by Indee Gold

land tenure

with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,

Pty Ltd, which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining.

status

overriding royalties, native title interests, historical

sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting

along with any known impediments to obtaining a

license to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

The Mallina prospect includes small scale historic mining and

done by other

other parties.

has had previous drilling undertaken over a period of many

parties

years. Most previous work was completed by Resolute and

Indee Gold, and more recently by NNMA and De Grey Mining.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralisation.

  • The mineralisation targeted is hydrothermally emplaced and sediment/quartz hosted gold mineralisation within a shear zone and is similar in style to many other Western Australian gold deposits.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Drill hole location and directional information provide in the

Information

understanding of the exploration results including a

report.

tabulation of the following information for all Material

drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

15 | P a g e

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.3g/t

aggregation

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade

gold for Mallina with an internal dilution of 3m maximum for

methods

truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off

RC and 4m for aircore. Intervals over 0.5g/t Au and 2gm

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

metal content are reported.

Intercepts are length weighted averaged.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths

No maximum cuts have been made.

of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade

results, the procedure used for such aggregation

should be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the

The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately

between

reporting of Exploration Results.

perpendicular to the strike of mineralisation.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to

Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of

widths and

the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be

mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole

reported.

widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

results are received, and final geological interpretations have

lengths

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

been completed.

effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Plans and sections are provided in the report.

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

All significant results are provided in this report.

reporting

Results is not practicable, representative reporting of

The report is considered balanced and provided in context.

both low and high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

The Mallina Gold deposit has an existing 2012 JORC gold

substantive

should be reported including (but not limited to):

resource of 160,700oz recently reported by De Grey.

exploration

geological observations; geophysical survey results;

data

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g.

Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

extending resources at depth and laterally are being planned

large-scalestep-out drilling).

or are underway.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike

extensions, including the main geological

extensions to mineralisation.

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this

information is not commercially sensitive.

16 | P a g e

Disclaimer

De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 23:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED
09/26DE GREY MINING : New high grade gold zones at Mallina
PU
08/12DE GREY MINING LTD : - Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice
AQ
08/12DE GREY MINING : Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice
PU
08/03DE GREY MINING : DEG Bell Potter Placement Presentation
PU
07/29DE GREY MINING LTD : - Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
AQ
07/28DE GREY MINING : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
PU
07/23DE GREY MINING LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.05 AUD for 1.28 existing ..
FA
07/19DE GREY MINING : Underwritten $22M Capital Raising
AQ
07/19DE GREY MINING : NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
AQ
07/18DE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 54,4 M
Chart DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
De Grey Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE GREY MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35  AUD
Last Close Price 0,06  AUD
Spread / Highest target 493%
Spread / Average Target 493%
Spread / Lowest Target 493%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Lill Executive Chairman
Andrew Francis Beckwith Executive Director & Technical Director
Craig Nelmes CFO, Joint-Secretary, Head-Accounting & Finance
Peter John Hood Non-Executive Director
Eduard Eshuys Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE GREY MINING LIMITED-48.27%38
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION5.66%30 867
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION16.98%30 086
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED37.52%16 608
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 880
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED42.70%14 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group