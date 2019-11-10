De Grey Mining : Mallina continues to deliver

Additional priority RC, diamond and aircore drilling recommencing at Mallina
Revised geological model and intense alteration zonation shows strong resource potential
Follow-upRC drilling extends mineralisation of recently reported new aircore zones
3m @ 7.9g/t Au from 27m in MLRC282
10m @ 3.1g/t Au from 53m in MLRC288 incl 4m @ 6.7g/t Au from 56m 10m @ 2.8g/t Au from 77m in MLRC282 incl 3m @ 7.4g/t Au from 83m 6m @ 2.6g/t Au from 114m in MLRC288 incl 2m @ 5.9g/t Au from 114m 5m @ 2.1g/t Au from 91m in MLRC284
New shallow aircore results include
4m @ 1.7g/t Au from 68m in MLAC132
8m @ 1.2g/t Au from 44m in MLAC134
Previous high grade aircore results reconfirmed with 1m sampling
22m @ 4.1g/t Au from 9m in MLAC037 (incl 7m @ 11.6g/t Au from 23m) and 14m @ 4.9g/t Au from 36m in MLAC037 (incl 9m @ 7.0g/t Au from 37m)
7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 14m in MLAC041
28m @ 2.3g/t Au from 41m in MLAC052 (incl 2m @ 9.6g/t Au from 63m) 15m @ 1.3g/t Au from 16m in MLAC066 and
6m @ 5.1g/t Au from 39m in MLAC066
Andy Beckwith, Technical Director commented:
"Mallina drilling results have culminated in an escalation of our follow-up drilling plans with a larger and more comprehensive program of RC, diamond and aircore based on these encouraging new results and the improved geological control has commenced.
The program is planned to extend the current shallow resources along strike and down dip along the main 3km of resource area with deeper fences of RC drilling also targeting resource extensions to 200m depth initially at the Central Zone.
We continue to await many results over our two other priority areas Withnell and Toweranna and expect to provide updates during November. "
De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to announce results of follow-up RC and aircore drilling at Mallina, targeting immediate extensions of the recent and previously released shallow high grade aircore intersections.
Mallina has a resource of 3.83Mt @ 1.3g/t for 160,700oz* based on drilling to July 2018. Subsequent drilling has provided a substantial number of intersections outside the existing resource model. (*ASX release "2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz", 16 July 2019).
The recent encouraging aircore results intersected new parallel lodes not previously identified that defined broad zones of shallow gold mineralisation from surface to approximately 50m depth that included 40m @ 3.9g/t Au, 28m @ 2.6g/t Au, 32m @ 1.6/t Au and 20m @ 1.7g/t Au (ASX release "New high grade gold zones at Mallina", 27 September 2019). Recent detailed geological relogging has also markedly improved our understanding of the controls on mineralisation and alteration zonation which is expected to aid drill targeting.
The program comprising 22 RC holes, totalling 2,544m and 81 aircore holes, totalling 4,381m was completed to follow-up the encouraging aircore results. Table 1 provides a listing of all results (>2gm*m) and Figures 1-5 provide a summary of the new drilling results.
A larger and more comprehensive program of RC, diamond and aircore based on these encouraging new results and the improved geological control has commenced. The program is planned to extend the current shallow resources along strike and down dip along the current 3km of resource area with deeper fences of RC drilling also targeting resource extensions to 200m depth initially at the Central Zone.
Follow-up RC results
The recent follow-up RC drilling in the Central and Mallina Zones (Figure 1) has been successful in confirming extensions to the new aircore mineralisation both vertically and along strike in most instances. An example of the new lodes is presented in Figure 1.
Further follow-up drilling is now planned to expand on this mineralisation along trend and at depth together with other known lode extensions.
Significant new RC results (>5gm *m) include:
3m @ 7.9g/t Au from 27m in MLRC282
10m @ 3.1g/t Au from 53m in MLRC288 incl 4m @ 6.7g/t Au from 56m 10m @ 2.8g/t Au from 77m in MLRC282 incl 3m @ 7.4g/t Au from 83m 6m @ 2.6g/t Au from 114m in MLRC288 incl 2m @ 5.9g/t Au from 114m 4m @ 2.2g/t Au from 40m in MLRC270
5m @ 2.1g/t Au from 91m in MLRC284 incl 1m @ 7.1g/t Au from 94m 16m @ 1.5g/t Au from 19m in MLRC287 incl 4m @ 3.4g/t Au from 24m 17m @ 1.0g/t Au from 52m in MLRC274 incl 2m @ 2.4g/t Au from 64m
Mallina has progressively grown in stature with each round of drilling completed. The latest aircore and RC drill results coupled with other previous and significant drilling results completed since the July 2018 resource estimate, all provide confidence further resource increases can be expected. The planned drilling program has been escalated and bought forward in order to rapidly assess this greater potential. The following listed drilling results are indicative of the significant results remaining to be included in the resource model.
Significant previously reported mineralisation (>10gm *m) not included in the current Mallina resource estimate include:
HoleID
DepthFrom
DepthTo
Width
AuPPM
Metal
(m)
(m)
(m)
(gm*m)
RC and Diamond holes to be used in next resource update
MLRC040
11
14
3
12.5
37
NRC0042
0
4
4
9.1
36
MLRC232
5
36
31
1.1
34
MLRC035
36
40
4
6.8
27
MLRC133
62
66
4
4.6
18
MLRC149
69
76
7
2.4
16
MLRC070
7
9
2
7.7
15
MLRC156
11
17
6
2.5
15
MLRC257
130
144
14
1.1
15
MLRC101
17
24
7
1.8
13
MLRC133
86
96
10
1.2
12
MLRC257
101
112
11
1.1
12
NDD0003
274.3
282.4
8.1
1.4
11
MLRC094
54
63
9
1.2
10
MLRC255
81
86
5
2.0
10
MLRC181D
126.58
140
13.42
5.1
68
Aircore holes (not used in resource estimate and will be drilled with RC)
MLAC037
16
32
16
5.4
86
MLAC037
36
48
12
5.6
67
MLAC052
40
60
20
2.6
52
MLAC041
12
24
12
2.5
30
MLAC066
36
48
12
2.4
29
MLAC052
64
68
4
5.4
22
MLAC066
16
32
16
1.3
21
Improved Geology
A detailed review of the mineralisation, alteration and structure controlling the mineralisation has been recently completed by an external consultant and the De Grey geological team. Results of this review have provided a step change in our understanding of the gold mineralisation.
The higher grade gold mineralisation is associated with an intense and pervasive sericite-ankerite-silica-sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) assemblage progressing to moderate then weak distal sericite-ankerite alteration away from the controlling structures (Figures 2-3). There are also strong indications the alteration preferentially telegraphs along certain sediments units within the package. This telegraphing along preferred rock units explains why continuing of mineralisation is not always consistent between holes and in some cases between sections. To test this concept further and extend resources at depth along the network of multiple structures, a series of systematic sections will be drilled to at least 200m (Figure 4). This drilling is planned to be undertaken as part of the revised drilling programs underway.
Follow-up Aircore results
The recently completed aircore drilling centred on greater definition and extensions to the western mineralisation (west of 607,000E in Figure 5) with additional widespaced lines completed on nominal 300m spaced lines between the previous 1.2km reconnaissance lines. Results define the lateral trend of the mineralisation and will require further infill and depth extensions with future RC drilling. A heritage survey is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
The aircore drilling around the resource area (Alfred Argyle to Mallina) is part of an ongoing systematic drilling program. Results continue to better define extensions to the mineralisation and will be an important part of the future drilling program to guide RC and diamond drilling targets. Significant results are provided in Table 1.
For further information:
Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or
Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager)
De Grey Mining Ltd
Phone +61 8 6117 9328
admin@degreymining.com.au
Competent Person Statements
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Phil Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Figure 1
Mallina East - New RC and Aircore results (yellow highlights) in the Alfred-Argyle to Mallina Zones shown with all previously reported drill
intersections outside of the resource model (3.83Mt @ 1.3g/t for 160,700oz).
(Blue lodes are interpreted new zone outside of the resource model, Yellow lodes are lodes within resource model)
Figure 2
Mallina - Section 609690E, showing interpreted alteration, structures and mineralisation in recent drilling.
Figure 3
Mallina - Alteration types controlling higher grade gold mineralisation in core (upper diagram) and in drill chips (lower diagram)
Figure 4 - Section 609290Eshowing interpretation of known alteration and conceptual targets at depth.
Figure 5 - 7km long corridor showing new aircore results extending mineralisation trends to the west and remain open
Table 1
Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m)
HoleID
Depth
Depth
Downhole
Au
Collar East
Collar North
Collar
Dip
Azimuth
Hole
From
To
Width (m)
(g/t)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
RL
(degrees)
(GDA94)
Depth
(m)
(m)
(GDA94)
(m)
Previous Aircore 1m Resplits
MLAC003
6
8
2
2.2
608095
7691127
49
-60
180
36
MLAC016
52
54
2
1.3
608888
7690439
50
-60
180
70
MLAC016
64
66
2
0.9
608888
7690439
50
-60
180
70
MLAC023
41
45
4
1.4
608921
7690716
50
-60
180
80
MLAC025
23
25
2
0.6
608889
7690920
49
-60
180
80
MLAC034
57
59
2
1.4
609286
7690580
50
-60
180
75
MLAC036
35
38
3
1.3
609283
7690660
50
-60
180
60
MLAC037
9
31
22
4.1
609286
7690703
50
-60
180
57
incl
23
30
7
11.6
609286
7690703
50
-60
180
57
MLAC037
36
50
14
4.9
609286
7690703
50
-60
180
57
incl
37
46
9
7.0
609286
7690703
50
-60
180
57
MLAC039
29
30
1
0.3
609286
7690787
50
-60
180
74
MLAC039
31
32
1
0.5
609286
7690787
50
-60
180
74
MLAC041
2
9
7
0.6
609290
7691089
49
-60
180
55
MLAC041
14
21
7
4.1
609290
7691089
49
-60
180
55
MLAC041
29
34
5
0.6
609290
7691089
49
-60
180
55
MLAC041
45
48
3
0.5
609290
7691089
49
-60
180
55
MLAC041
52
55
3
1.3
609290
7691089
49
-60
180
55
MLAC044
31
34
3
1.7
609488
7690703
50
-60
180
48
MLAC046
8
10
2
0.3
609490
7690783
50
-60
180
71
MLAC046
12
21
9
0.7
609490
7690783
50
-60
180
71
MLAC046
25
26
1
1.4
609490
7690783
50
-60
180
71
MLAC046
60
62
2
0.5
609490
7690783
50
-60
180
71
MLAC046
66
67
1
0.7
609490
7690783
50
-60
180
71
MLAC051
67
68
1
0.4
609692
7690691
50
-60
180
80
MLAC052
41
69
28
2.3
609687
7690990
50
-60
180
80
incl
63
65
2
9.6
609687
7690990
50
-60
180
80
MLAC060
17
18
1
2.9
610093
7690670
50
-60
180
60
MLAC062
10
12
2
0.7
610089
7690797
50
-60
180
80
MLAC062
79
80
1
0.7
610089
7690797
50
-60
180
80
MLAC063
79
80
1
0.8
610088
7690973
50
-60
180
80
MLAC066
16
31
15
1.3
610192
7690913
50
-60
180
63
incl
28
30
2
2.9
610192
7690913
50
-60
180
63
MLAC066
39
45
6
5.1
610192
7690913
50
-60
180
63
MLAC066
61
62
1
1.0
610192
7690913
50
-60
180
63
MLAC067
20
28
8
0.4
610191
7690947
50
-60
180
31
MLAC070
48
49
1
0.5
610689
7690523
51
-60
180
80
MLAC080
3
21
18
1.0
610687
7691106
49
-60
180
34
MLAC080
26
27
1
0.4
610687
7691106
49
-60
180
34
MLAC081
59
60
1
1.1
604797
7690800
50
-60
180
80
MLAC085
50
51
1
0.7
604796
7691120
50
-60
180
80
New Aircore 4m composite sampling
MLAC121
4
12
8
0.4
608692
7690884
49
-60
181
63
MLAC129
16
20
4
0.5
609786
7690930
50
-60
181
66
MLAC130
60
64
4
0.5
609786
7690970
50
-60
181
77
MLAC131
16
20
4
0.3
609788
7691010
50
-60
181
80
MLAC132
24
28
4
0.7
609790
7691048
50
-60
181
80
MLAC132
44
52
8
0.8
609790
7691048
50
-60
181
80
MLAC132
68
72
4
1.7
609790
7691048
50
-60
181
80
HoleID
Depth
Depth
Downhole
Au
Collar East
Collar North
Collar
Dip
Azimuth
Hole
From
To
Width (m)
(g/t)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
RL
(degrees)
(GDA94)
Depth
(m)
(m)
(GDA94)
(m)
MLAC132
79
80
1
0.6
609790
7691048
50
-60
181
80
MLAC133
60
64
4
0.4
609790
7691091
49
-60
181
80
MLAC134
8
20
12
0.5
610490
7691069
49
-60
181
66
MLAC134
44
52
8
1.2
610490
7691069
49
-60
181
66
MLAC136
24
28
4
0.6
610491
7691147
49
-60
181
80
MLAC139
36
40
4
0.5
609487
7690661
50
-60
181
67
MLAC142
20
24
4
0.4
609892
7690646
50
-60
180
80
MLAC175
4
8
4
0.3
605442
7690939
50
-60
180
70
MLAC176
16
20
4
0.5
605442
7691022
50
-60
180
50
MLAC186
8
9
1
0.4
605759
7691017
50
-60
180
9
New RC 1m sampling
MLRC270
40
44
4
2.2
608963
7690959
50
-55
173
114
MLRC270
49
50
1
2.1
608963
7690959
50
-55
173
114
MLRC271
25
31
6
0.8
608963
7690997
49
-55
178
132
incl
33
34
1
4.7
608988
7690695
50
-55
180
132
MLRC273
33
36
3
2.3
608988
7690695
50
-55
180
132
MLRC274
52
69
17
1.0
608794
7690672
50
-55
178
78
incl
53
54
1
3.3
608794
7690672
50
-55
178
78
incl
64
66
2
2.4
608794
7690672
50
-55
178
78
MLRC275
98
101
3
1.8
608791
7690716
50
-55
177
132
incl
99
100
1
4.4
608791
7690716
50
-55
177
132
incl
106
107
1
4.5
608791
7690716
50
-55
177
132
MLRC275
106
112
6
1.2
608791
7690716
50
-55
177
132
MLRC276
40
47
7
0.7
610090
7690931
50
-55
176
132
MLRC276
82
86
4
0.6
610090
7690931
50
-55
176
132
MLRC277
71
76
5
1.0
609694
7690911
50
-55
177
120
incl
72
73
1
2.4
609694
7690911
50
-55
177
120
MLRC278
1
5
4
1.3
608240
7690880
50
-55
178
90
MLRC278
48
50
2
1.3
608240
7690880
50
-55
178
90
MLRC279
103
105
2
1.5
608241
7690927
51
-55
176
114
MLRC280
47
48
1
1.6
609287
7690747
50
-56
177
168
MLRC280
73
74
1
1.1
609287
7690747
50
-56
177
168
MLRC280
81
82
1
0.9
609287
7690747
50
-56
177
168
MLRC280
92
95
3
0.8
609287
7690747
50
-56
177
168
MLRC280
127
128
1
1.2
609287
7690747
50
-56
177
168
MLRC280
132
136
4
0.5
609287
7690747
50
-56
177
168
MLRC282
13
15
2
0.4
609389
7690722
50
-56
180
102
MLRC282
27
30
3
7.9
609389
7690722
50
-56
180
102
MLRC282
53
68
15
1.0
609389
7690722
50
-56
180
102
incl
58
59
1
3.5
609389
7690722
50
-56
180
102
MLRC282
77
87
10
2.8
609389
7690722
50
-56
180
102
incl
83
86
3
7.4
609389
7690722
50
-56
180
102
MLRC282
91
92
1
0.8
609389
7690722
50
-56
180
102
MLRC283
41
42
1
1.0
609392
7690763
50
-57
180
186
MLRC283
84
86
2
1.2
609392
7690763
50
-57
180
186
MLRC283
91
92
1
0.4
609392
7690763
50
-57
180
186
MLRC283
104
114
10
1.0
609392
7690763
50
-57
180
186
MLRC283
128
131
3
1.0
609392
7690763
50
-57
180
186
MLRC283
154
155
1
1.8
609392
7690763
50
-57
180
186
MLRC283
160
162
2
1.4
609392
7690763
50
-57
180
186
MLRC283
174
177
3
0.6
609392
7690763
50
-57
180
186
MLRC284
31
32
1
0.6
609390
7690801
50
-56
179
138
MLRC284
37
40
3
0.4
609390
7690801
50
-56
179
138
HoleID
Depth
Depth
Downhole
Au
Collar East
Collar North
Collar
Dip
Azimuth
Hole
From
To
Width (m)
(g/t)
(GDA94)
(GDA94)
RL
(degrees)
(GDA94)
Depth
(m)
(m)
(GDA94)
(m)
MLRC284
54
55
1
0.4
609390
7690801
50
-56
179
138
MLRC284
91
96
5
2.1
609390
7690801
50
-56
179
138
incl
94
95
1
7.1
609390
7690801
50
-56
179
138
MLRC284
102
103
1
0.3
609390
7690801
50
-56
179
138
MLRC284
135
136
1
3.1
609390
7690801
50
-56
179
138
MLRC286
111
117
6
0.6
609490
7691076
50
-56
178
132
MLRC287
10
13
3
0.9
609688
7690972
50
-57
185
108
MLRC287
19
35
16
1.5
609688
7690972
50
-57
185
108
incl
24
28
4
3.4
609688
7690972
50
-57
185
108
MLRC287
40
43
3
1.5
609688
7690972
50
-57
185
108
MLRC288
12
19
7
0.3
609691
7691014
50
-56
182
126
MLRC288
24
46
22
0.5
609691
7691014
50
-56
182
126
MLRC288
53
63
10
3.1
609691
7691014
50
-56
182
126
incl
56
60
4
6.7
609691
7691014
50
-56
182
126
MLRC288
79
80
1
0.5
609691
7691014
50
-56
182
126
MLRC288
114
120
6
2.6
609691
7691014
50
-56
182
126
incl
114
116
2
5.9
609691
7691014
50
-56
182
126
MLRC288
125
126
1
0.6
609691
7691014
50
-56
182
126
MLRC289
14
18
4
0.4
610190
7690958
50
-56
175
138
MLRC289
27
32
5
0.6
610190
7690958
50
-56
175
138
MLRC289
37
38
1
0.3
610190
7690958
50
-56
175
138
MLRC289
46
48
2
1.1
610190
7690958
50
-56
175
138
MLRC289
68
69
1
0.3
610190
7690958
50
-56
175
138
MLRC290
35
37
2
0.4
610288
7690929
50
-56
180
72
MLRC291
48
49
1
0.5
610289
7690977
50
-56
180
78
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
•
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,
• All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry
manner
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
• RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).
from a typical 2.5-3.5kg
These examples should not be taken as limiting the
• Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and
broad meaning of sampling.
composited over 4m intervals.
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure
• The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for
sample representivity and the appropriate calibration
analysis as described below
of any measurement tools or systems used.
•
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
are Material to the Public Report.
•
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been
done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples
from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more
explanation may be required, such as where there is
coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
detailed information.
Drilling
•
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole
• Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.)
face sampling hammer.
and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard
• Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit.
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method, etc.).
Drill sample
•
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
• RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery.
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
• Samples are considered representative with generally good
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
recovery.
ensure representative nature of the samples.
• No sample bias is observed
•
Whether a relationship exists between sample
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Logging
•
Whether core and chip samples have been
• The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of
• RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation
detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in
inserted by the Company and the laboratory also carries out
checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy
internal standards in individual batches
(i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
• The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory
Verification of
•
The verification of significant intersections by either
• Sample results have been merged by the company's database
sampling and
independent or alternative company personnel.
consultants
assaying
•
The use of twinned holes.
• Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked
• Documentation of primary data, data entry
and verified
procedures, data verification, data storage (physical
• No adjustments have been made to the assay data.
and electronic) protocols.
• Results are reported on a length weighted basis
•
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of data
•
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill
• RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of
points
holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine
+/-10cm.
workings and other locations used in Mineral
• Aircore hole collar locations are located by handheld GPS to an
Resource estimation.
accuracy of 3m.
• Specification of the grid system used.
• Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection
•
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
• Diagrams and location table are provided in the report
• Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS
data.
Data spacing and
•
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
• Drilling is on a nominal 100m x 40m grid spacing for RC and 200 x
distribution
•
Whether the data spacing, and distribution is
40m to 1200 x 80m grid spacing for aircore.
sufficient to establish the degree of geological and
• All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis
grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
for geological control and continuity of mineralisation.
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s)
• Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is sufficient to provide
and classifications applied.
support for the results to be used in a resource estimate.
•
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
• Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of
drill intercepts, as described in this Table
Orientation of
•
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
• The drilling is approximately perpendicular to the strike of
data in relation
unbiased sampling of possible structures and the
mineralisation and therefore the sampling is considered
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
to geological
extent to which this is known, considering the deposit
representative of the mineralised zone.
structure
type.
• In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation
mineralised structures and as such true widths are less than
and the orientation of key mineralised structures is
downhole widths. This will be allowed for in resource estimates
considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this
when geological interpretations are completed.
should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample security
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered
direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor
Audits or reviews
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
• No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been
techniques and data.
carried out by database consultants and company geologists.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and
• Mallina is on E47/3504 and is located approximately 80km
tenement and
ownership including agreements or material issues
south of Port Hedland. The tenements are held by Indee Gold
land tenure
with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,
Pty Ltd, which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining.
status
overriding royalties, native title interests, historical
sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
settings.
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting
along with any known impediments to obtaining a
license to operate in the area.
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by
• The Mallina prospect includes small scale historic mining and
done by other
other parties.
has had previous drilling undertaken over a period of many
parties
years. Most previous work was completed by Resolute and
Indee Gold, and more recently by NNMA and De Grey Mining.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of
mineralisation.
The mineralisation targeted is hydrothermally emplaced and sediment/quartz hosted gold mineralisation within a shear zone and is similar in style to many other Western Australian gold deposits.
Drill hole
•
A summary of all information material to the
•
Drill hole location and directional information provide in the
Information
understanding of the exploration results including a
report.
tabulation of the following information for all Material
drill holes:
• easting and northing of the drill hole collar
•
elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea
level in metres) of the drill hole collar
•
dip and azimuth of the hole
•
down hole length and interception depth
•
hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Data
•
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging
•
Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.3g/t
aggregation
techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade
gold for Mallina with an internal dilution of 3m maximum for
methods
truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off
RC and 4m for aircore. Intervals over 0.5g/t Au and 2gm
grades are usually Material and should be stated.
metal content are reported.
•
Intercepts are length weighted averaged.
•
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths
•
No maximum cuts have been made.
of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade
results, the procedure used for such aggregation
should be stated and some typical examples of such
aggregations should be shown in detail.
•
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal
equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Relationship
•
These relationships are particularly important in the
• The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately
between
reporting of Exploration Results.
perpendicular to the strike of mineralisation.
mineralisation
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to
• Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of
widths and
the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be
mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole
reported.
widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all
intercept
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are
results are received, and final geological interpretations have
lengths
reported, there should be a clear statement to this
been completed.
effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').
Diagrams
•
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and
• Plans and sections are provided in the report.
tabulations of intercepts should be included for any
significant discovery being reported These should
include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole
collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
•
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration
• All significant results are provided in this report.
reporting
Results is not practicable, representative reporting of
• The report is considered balanced and provided in context.
both low and high grades and/or widths should be
practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
Results.
Other
•
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,
• The Mallina Gold deposit has an existing 2012 JORC gold
substantive
should be reported including (but not limited to):
resource of 160,700oz recently reported by De Grey.
