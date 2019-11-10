De Grey Mining : Mallina continues to deliver 0 11/10/2019 | 06:55pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 11 November 2019 ASX Release Mallina continues to deliver Additional priority RC, diamond and aircore drilling recommencing at Mallina

Revised geological model and intense alteration zonation shows strong resource potential

Follow-up RC drilling extends mineralisation of recently reported new aircore zones 3m @ 7.9g/t Au from 27m in MLRC282 10m @ 3.1g/t Au from 53m in MLRC288 incl 4m @ 6.7g/t Au from 56m 10m @ 2.8g/t Au from 77m in MLRC282 incl 3m @ 7.4g/t Au from 83m 6m @ 2.6g/t Au from 114m in MLRC288 incl 2m @ 5.9g/t Au from 114m 5m @ 2.1g/t Au from 91m in MLRC284 New shallow aircore results include 4m @ 1.7g/t Au from 68m in MLAC132 8m @ 1.2g/t Au from 44m in MLAC134 Previous high grade aircore results reconfirmed with 1m sampling 22m @ 4.1g/t Au from 9m in MLAC037 (incl 7m @ 11.6g/t Au from 23m) and 14m @ 4.9g/t Au from 36m in MLAC037 (incl 9m @ 7.0g/t Au from 37m) 7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 14m in MLAC041 28m @ 2.3g/t Au from 41m in MLAC052 (incl 2m @ 9.6g/t Au from 63m) 15m @ 1.3g/t Au from 16m in MLAC066 and 6m @ 5.1g/t Au from 39m in MLAC066 Andy Beckwith, Technical Director commented: "Mallina drilling results have culminated in an escalation of our follow-up drilling plans with a larger and more comprehensive program of RC, diamond and aircore based on these encouraging new results and the improved geological control has commenced. The program is planned to extend the current shallow resources along strike and down dip along the main 3km of resource area with deeper fences of RC drilling also targeting resource extensions to 200m depth initially at the Central Zone. We continue to await many results over our two other priority areas Withnell and Toweranna and expect to provide updates during November. " De Grey Mining Limited (ABN: 65 094 206 292) ASX Code: DEG FRA Code: WKN 633879 Level 3, 24-26/22 Railway Rd PO Box 2023 T: +61 8 6117 9328 E: admin@degreymining.com.au Subiaco WA 6008, Australia Subiaco WA 6904 F: +61 8 6117 9330 W: www.degreymining.com.au De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to announce results of follow-up RC and aircore drilling at Mallina, targeting immediate extensions of the recent and previously released shallow high grade aircore intersections. Mallina has a resource of 3.83Mt @ 1.3g/t for 160,700oz* based on drilling to July 2018. Subsequent drilling has provided a substantial number of intersections outside the existing resource model. (*ASX release "2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz", 16 July 2019). The recent encouraging aircore results intersected new parallel lodes not previously identified that defined broad zones of shallow gold mineralisation from surface to approximately 50m depth that included 40m @ 3.9g/t Au, 28m @ 2.6g/t Au, 32m @ 1.6/t Au and 20m @ 1.7g/t Au (ASX release "New high grade gold zones at Mallina", 27 September 2019). Recent detailed geological relogging has also markedly improved our understanding of the controls on mineralisation and alteration zonation which is expected to aid drill targeting. The program comprising 22 RC holes, totalling 2,544m and 81 aircore holes, totalling 4,381m was completed to follow-up the encouraging aircore results. Table 1 provides a listing of all results (>2gm*m) and Figures 1-5 provide a summary of the new drilling results. A larger and more comprehensive program of RC, diamond and aircore based on these encouraging new results and the improved geological control has commenced. The program is planned to extend the current shallow resources along strike and down dip along the current 3km of resource area with deeper fences of RC drilling also targeting resource extensions to 200m depth initially at the Central Zone. Follow-up RC results The recent follow-up RC drilling in the Central and Mallina Zones (Figure 1) has been successful in confirming extensions to the new aircore mineralisation both vertically and along strike in most instances. An example of the new lodes is presented in Figure 1. Further follow-up drilling is now planned to expand on this mineralisation along trend and at depth together with other known lode extensions. Significant new RC results (>5gm *m) include: 3m @ 7.9g/t Au from 27m in MLRC282 10m @ 3.1g/t Au from 53m in MLRC288 incl 4m @ 6.7g/t Au from 56m 10m @ 2.8g/t Au from 77m in MLRC282 incl 3m @ 7.4g/t Au from 83m 6m @ 2.6g/t Au from 114m in MLRC288 incl 2m @ 5.9g/t Au from 114m 4m @ 2.2g/t Au from 40m in MLRC270 5m @ 2.1g/t Au from 91m in MLRC284 incl 1m @ 7.1g/t Au from 94m 16m @ 1.5g/t Au from 19m in MLRC287 incl 4m @ 3.4g/t Au from 24m 17m @ 1.0g/t Au from 52m in MLRC274 incl 2m @ 2.4g/t Au from 64m Mallina has progressively grown in stature with each round of drilling completed. The latest aircore and RC drill results coupled with other previous and significant drilling results completed since the July 2018 resource estimate, all provide confidence further resource increases can be expected. The planned drilling program has been escalated and bought forward in order to rapidly assess this greater potential. The following listed drilling results are indicative of the significant results remaining to be included in the resource model. 2 | P a g e Significant previously reported mineralisation (>10gm *m) not included in the current Mallina resource estimate include: HoleID DepthFrom DepthTo Width AuPPM Metal (m) (m) (m) (gm*m) RC and Diamond holes to be used in next resource update MLRC040 11 14 3 12.5 37 NRC0042 0 4 4 9.1 36 MLRC232 5 36 31 1.1 34 MLRC035 36 40 4 6.8 27 MLRC133 62 66 4 4.6 18 MLRC149 69 76 7 2.4 16 MLRC070 7 9 2 7.7 15 MLRC156 11 17 6 2.5 15 MLRC257 130 144 14 1.1 15 MLRC101 17 24 7 1.8 13 MLRC133 86 96 10 1.2 12 MLRC257 101 112 11 1.1 12 NDD0003 274.3 282.4 8.1 1.4 11 MLRC094 54 63 9 1.2 10 MLRC255 81 86 5 2.0 10 MLRC181D 126.58 140 13.42 5.1 68 Aircore holes (not used in resource estimate and will be drilled with RC) MLAC037 16 32 16 5.4 86 MLAC037 36 48 12 5.6 67 MLAC052 40 60 20 2.6 52 MLAC041 12 24 12 2.5 30 MLAC066 36 48 12 2.4 29 MLAC052 64 68 4 5.4 22 MLAC066 16 32 16 1.3 21 Improved Geology A detailed review of the mineralisation, alteration and structure controlling the mineralisation has been recently completed by an external consultant and the De Grey geological team. Results of this review have provided a step change in our understanding of the gold mineralisation. The higher grade gold mineralisation is associated with an intense and pervasive sericite-ankerite-silica-sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) assemblage progressing to moderate then weak distal sericite-ankerite alteration away from the controlling structures (Figures 2-3). There are also strong indications the alteration preferentially telegraphs along certain sediments units within the package. This telegraphing along preferred rock units explains why continuing of mineralisation is not always consistent between holes and in some cases between sections. To test this concept further and extend resources at depth along the network of multiple structures, a series of systematic sections will be drilled to at least 200m (Figure 4). This drilling is planned to be undertaken as part of the revised drilling programs underway. 3 | P a g e Follow-up Aircore results The recently completed aircore drilling centred on greater definition and extensions to the western mineralisation (west of 607,000E in Figure 5) with additional widespaced lines completed on nominal 300m spaced lines between the previous 1.2km reconnaissance lines. Results define the lateral trend of the mineralisation and will require further infill and depth extensions with future RC drilling. A heritage survey is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The aircore drilling around the resource area (Alfred Argyle to Mallina) is part of an ongoing systematic drilling program. Results continue to better define extensions to the mineralisation and will be an important part of the future drilling program to guide RC and diamond drilling targets. Significant results are provided in Table 1. For further information: Simon Lill (Executive Chairman) or Andy Beckwith (Technical Director and Operations Manager) De Grey Mining Ltd Phone +61 8 6117 9328 admin@degreymining.com.au Competent Person Statements The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Phil Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is an employee of De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. 4 | P a g e Figure 1 Mallina East - New RC and Aircore results (yellow highlights) in the Alfred-Argyle to Mallina Zones shown with all previously reported drill intersections outside of the resource model (3.83Mt @ 1.3g/t for 160,700oz). (Blue lodes are interpreted new zone outside of the resource model, Yellow lodes are lodes within resource model) 5 | P a g e Figure 2 Mallina - Section 609690E, showing interpreted alteration, structures and mineralisation in recent drilling. 6 | P a g e Figure 3 Mallina - Alteration types controlling higher grade gold mineralisation in core (upper diagram) and in drill chips (lower diagram) 7 | P a g e Figure 4 - Section 609290Eshowing interpretation of known alteration and conceptual targets at depth. 8 | P a g e Figure 5 - 7km long corridor showing new aircore results extending mineralisation trends to the west and remain open 9 | P a g e Table 1 Significant Drill Intersections (>2 gram x m) HoleID Depth Depth Downhole Au Collar East Collar North Collar Dip Azimuth Hole From To Width (m) (g/t) (GDA94) (GDA94) RL (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (m) (m) (GDA94) (m) Previous Aircore 1m Resplits MLAC003 6 8 2 2.2 608095 7691127 49 -60 180 36 MLAC016 52 54 2 1.3 608888 7690439 50 -60 180 70 MLAC016 64 66 2 0.9 608888 7690439 50 -60 180 70 MLAC023 41 45 4 1.4 608921 7690716 50 -60 180 80 MLAC025 23 25 2 0.6 608889 7690920 49 -60 180 80 MLAC034 57 59 2 1.4 609286 7690580 50 -60 180 75 MLAC036 35 38 3 1.3 609283 7690660 50 -60 180 60 MLAC037 9 31 22 4.1 609286 7690703 50 -60 180 57 incl 23 30 7 11.6 609286 7690703 50 -60 180 57 MLAC037 36 50 14 4.9 609286 7690703 50 -60 180 57 incl 37 46 9 7.0 609286 7690703 50 -60 180 57 MLAC039 29 30 1 0.3 609286 7690787 50 -60 180 74 MLAC039 31 32 1 0.5 609286 7690787 50 -60 180 74 MLAC041 2 9 7 0.6 609290 7691089 49 -60 180 55 MLAC041 14 21 7 4.1 609290 7691089 49 -60 180 55 MLAC041 29 34 5 0.6 609290 7691089 49 -60 180 55 MLAC041 45 48 3 0.5 609290 7691089 49 -60 180 55 MLAC041 52 55 3 1.3 609290 7691089 49 -60 180 55 MLAC044 31 34 3 1.7 609488 7690703 50 -60 180 48 MLAC046 8 10 2 0.3 609490 7690783 50 -60 180 71 MLAC046 12 21 9 0.7 609490 7690783 50 -60 180 71 MLAC046 25 26 1 1.4 609490 7690783 50 -60 180 71 MLAC046 60 62 2 0.5 609490 7690783 50 -60 180 71 MLAC046 66 67 1 0.7 609490 7690783 50 -60 180 71 MLAC051 67 68 1 0.4 609692 7690691 50 -60 180 80 MLAC052 41 69 28 2.3 609687 7690990 50 -60 180 80 incl 63 65 2 9.6 609687 7690990 50 -60 180 80 MLAC060 17 18 1 2.9 610093 7690670 50 -60 180 60 MLAC062 10 12 2 0.7 610089 7690797 50 -60 180 80 MLAC062 79 80 1 0.7 610089 7690797 50 -60 180 80 MLAC063 79 80 1 0.8 610088 7690973 50 -60 180 80 MLAC066 16 31 15 1.3 610192 7690913 50 -60 180 63 incl 28 30 2 2.9 610192 7690913 50 -60 180 63 MLAC066 39 45 6 5.1 610192 7690913 50 -60 180 63 MLAC066 61 62 1 1.0 610192 7690913 50 -60 180 63 MLAC067 20 28 8 0.4 610191 7690947 50 -60 180 31 MLAC070 48 49 1 0.5 610689 7690523 51 -60 180 80 MLAC080 3 21 18 1.0 610687 7691106 49 -60 180 34 MLAC080 26 27 1 0.4 610687 7691106 49 -60 180 34 MLAC081 59 60 1 1.1 604797 7690800 50 -60 180 80 MLAC085 50 51 1 0.7 604796 7691120 50 -60 180 80 New Aircore 4m composite sampling MLAC121 4 12 8 0.4 608692 7690884 49 -60 181 63 MLAC129 16 20 4 0.5 609786 7690930 50 -60 181 66 MLAC130 60 64 4 0.5 609786 7690970 50 -60 181 77 MLAC131 16 20 4 0.3 609788 7691010 50 -60 181 80 MLAC132 24 28 4 0.7 609790 7691048 50 -60 181 80 MLAC132 44 52 8 0.8 609790 7691048 50 -60 181 80 MLAC132 68 72 4 1.7 609790 7691048 50 -60 181 80 10 | P a g e HoleID Depth Depth Downhole Au Collar East Collar North Collar Dip Azimuth Hole From To Width (m) (g/t) (GDA94) (GDA94) RL (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (m) (m) (GDA94) (m) MLAC132 79 80 1 0.6 609790 7691048 50 -60 181 80 MLAC133 60 64 4 0.4 609790 7691091 49 -60 181 80 MLAC134 8 20 12 0.5 610490 7691069 49 -60 181 66 MLAC134 44 52 8 1.2 610490 7691069 49 -60 181 66 MLAC136 24 28 4 0.6 610491 7691147 49 -60 181 80 MLAC139 36 40 4 0.5 609487 7690661 50 -60 181 67 MLAC142 20 24 4 0.4 609892 7690646 50 -60 180 80 MLAC175 4 8 4 0.3 605442 7690939 50 -60 180 70 MLAC176 16 20 4 0.5 605442 7691022 50 -60 180 50 MLAC186 8 9 1 0.4 605759 7691017 50 -60 180 9 New RC 1m sampling MLRC270 40 44 4 2.2 608963 7690959 50 -55 173 114 MLRC270 49 50 1 2.1 608963 7690959 50 -55 173 114 MLRC271 25 31 6 0.8 608963 7690997 49 -55 178 132 incl 33 34 1 4.7 608988 7690695 50 -55 180 132 MLRC273 33 36 3 2.3 608988 7690695 50 -55 180 132 MLRC274 52 69 17 1.0 608794 7690672 50 -55 178 78 incl 53 54 1 3.3 608794 7690672 50 -55 178 78 incl 64 66 2 2.4 608794 7690672 50 -55 178 78 MLRC275 98 101 3 1.8 608791 7690716 50 -55 177 132 incl 99 100 1 4.4 608791 7690716 50 -55 177 132 incl 106 107 1 4.5 608791 7690716 50 -55 177 132 MLRC275 106 112 6 1.2 608791 7690716 50 -55 177 132 MLRC276 40 47 7 0.7 610090 7690931 50 -55 176 132 MLRC276 82 86 4 0.6 610090 7690931 50 -55 176 132 MLRC277 71 76 5 1.0 609694 7690911 50 -55 177 120 incl 72 73 1 2.4 609694 7690911 50 -55 177 120 MLRC278 1 5 4 1.3 608240 7690880 50 -55 178 90 MLRC278 48 50 2 1.3 608240 7690880 50 -55 178 90 MLRC279 103 105 2 1.5 608241 7690927 51 -55 176 114 MLRC280 47 48 1 1.6 609287 7690747 50 -56 177 168 MLRC280 73 74 1 1.1 609287 7690747 50 -56 177 168 MLRC280 81 82 1 0.9 609287 7690747 50 -56 177 168 MLRC280 92 95 3 0.8 609287 7690747 50 -56 177 168 MLRC280 127 128 1 1.2 609287 7690747 50 -56 177 168 MLRC280 132 136 4 0.5 609287 7690747 50 -56 177 168 MLRC282 13 15 2 0.4 609389 7690722 50 -56 180 102 MLRC282 27 30 3 7.9 609389 7690722 50 -56 180 102 MLRC282 53 68 15 1.0 609389 7690722 50 -56 180 102 incl 58 59 1 3.5 609389 7690722 50 -56 180 102 MLRC282 77 87 10 2.8 609389 7690722 50 -56 180 102 incl 83 86 3 7.4 609389 7690722 50 -56 180 102 MLRC282 91 92 1 0.8 609389 7690722 50 -56 180 102 MLRC283 41 42 1 1.0 609392 7690763 50 -57 180 186 MLRC283 84 86 2 1.2 609392 7690763 50 -57 180 186 MLRC283 91 92 1 0.4 609392 7690763 50 -57 180 186 MLRC283 104 114 10 1.0 609392 7690763 50 -57 180 186 MLRC283 128 131 3 1.0 609392 7690763 50 -57 180 186 MLRC283 154 155 1 1.8 609392 7690763 50 -57 180 186 MLRC283 160 162 2 1.4 609392 7690763 50 -57 180 186 MLRC283 174 177 3 0.6 609392 7690763 50 -57 180 186 MLRC284 31 32 1 0.6 609390 7690801 50 -56 179 138 MLRC284 37 40 3 0.4 609390 7690801 50 -56 179 138 11 | P a g e HoleID Depth Depth Downhole Au Collar East Collar North Collar Dip Azimuth Hole From To Width (m) (g/t) (GDA94) (GDA94) RL (degrees) (GDA94) Depth (m) (m) (GDA94) (m) MLRC284 54 55 1 0.4 609390 7690801 50 -56 179 138 MLRC284 91 96 5 2.1 609390 7690801 50 -56 179 138 incl 94 95 1 7.1 609390 7690801 50 -56 179 138 MLRC284 102 103 1 0.3 609390 7690801 50 -56 179 138 MLRC284 135 136 1 3.1 609390 7690801 50 -56 179 138 MLRC286 111 117 6 0.6 609490 7691076 50 -56 178 132 MLRC287 10 13 3 0.9 609688 7690972 50 -57 185 108 MLRC287 19 35 16 1.5 609688 7690972 50 -57 185 108 incl 24 28 4 3.4 609688 7690972 50 -57 185 108 MLRC287 40 43 3 1.5 609688 7690972 50 -57 185 108 MLRC288 12 19 7 0.3 609691 7691014 50 -56 182 126 MLRC288 24 46 22 0.5 609691 7691014 50 -56 182 126 MLRC288 53 63 10 3.1 609691 7691014 50 -56 182 126 incl 56 60 4 6.7 609691 7691014 50 -56 182 126 MLRC288 79 80 1 0.5 609691 7691014 50 -56 182 126 MLRC288 114 120 6 2.6 609691 7691014 50 -56 182 126 incl 114 116 2 5.9 609691 7691014 50 -56 182 126 MLRC288 125 126 1 0.6 609691 7691014 50 -56 182 126 MLRC289 14 18 4 0.4 610190 7690958 50 -56 175 138 MLRC289 27 32 5 0.6 610190 7690958 50 -56 175 138 MLRC289 37 38 1 0.3 610190 7690958 50 -56 175 138 MLRC289 46 48 2 1.1 610190 7690958 50 -56 175 138 MLRC289 68 69 1 0.3 610190 7690958 50 -56 175 138 MLRC290 35 37 2 0.4 610288 7690929 50 -56 180 72 MLRC291 48 49 1 0.5 610289 7690977 50 -56 180 78 12 | P a g e JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, • All drilling and sampling was undertaken in an industry standard techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry manner standard measurement tools appropriate to the • RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis with samples collected from a minerals under investigation, such as down hole cone splitter mounted on the drill rig cyclone. 1m sample ranges gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). from a typical 2.5-3.5kg These examples should not be taken as limiting the • Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles and broad meaning of sampling. composited over 4m intervals. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure • The independent laboratory pulverises the entire sample for sample representivity and the appropriate calibration analysis as described below of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole • Reverse Circulation(RC) holes were drilled with a 5 1/2-inch bit and techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) face sampling hammer. and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard • Aircore holes were drilled with an 83mm diameter blade bit. tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip • RC and aircore samples were visually assessed for recovery. recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. • Samples are considered representative with generally good • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and recovery. ensure representative nature of the samples. • No sample bias is observed • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • The entire hole has been geologically logged by Company geologists geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of • RC sample results are appropriate for use in a resource estimation detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. 13 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, • RC sampling was carried out by a cone splitter on the rig cyclone techniques and half or all core taken. and drill cuttings were sampled on a 1m and 4m composite basis. sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary • Aircore samples were collected by spear from 1m sample piles preparation split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. and composited over 4m intervals. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and • Industry prepared independent standards are inserted appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. approximately 1 in 20 samples. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- • Each sample was dried, split, crushed and pulverised. sampling stages to maximise representivity of • Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material sampled. samples. • The samples are considered representative and appropriate for • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is this type of drilling representative of the in situ material collected, • RC samples are appropriate for use in a resource estimate. including for instance results for field • Aircore samples are generally of good quality and appropriate for duplicate/second-half sampling. delineation of geochemical trends but are not generally used in • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain resource estimates. size of the material being sampled. Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • The samples were submitted to a commercial independent data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and laboratory in Perth, Australia. laboratory tests whether the technique is considered partial or total. • For RC samples Au was analysed by a 50g charge Fire assay fusion • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF technique with an AAS finish. instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining • Aircore samples were analysed for Au using 25g aqua regia the analysis including instrument make and model, extraction with ICPMS finish and multi-elements by ICPAES and reading times, calibrations factors applied and their ICPMS using aqua regia digestion derivation, etc. • The techniques are considered quantitative in nature. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. • As discussed previously certified reference standards were standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory inserted by the Company and the laboratory also carries out checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy internal standards in individual batches (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. • The standards and duplicates were considered satisfactory Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either • Sample results have been merged by the company's database sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. consultants assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Results have been uploaded into the company database, checked • Documentation of primary data, data entry and verified procedures, data verification, data storage (physical • No adjustments have been made to the assay data. and electronic) protocols. • Results are reported on a length weighted basis • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill • RC drill hole collar locations are located by DGPS to an accuracy of points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine +/-10cm. workings and other locations used in Mineral • Aircore hole collar locations are located by handheld GPS to an Resource estimation. accuracy of 3m. • Specification of the grid system used. • Locations are given in GDA94 zone 50 projection • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Diagrams and location table are provided in the report • Topographic control is by detailed airphoto and Differential GPS data. Data spacing and • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Drilling is on a nominal 100m x 40m grid spacing for RC and 200 x distribution • Whether the data spacing, and distribution is 40m to 1200 x 80m grid spacing for aircore. sufficient to establish the degree of geological and • All holes have been geologically logged and provide a strong basis grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral for geological control and continuity of mineralisation. Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) • Data spacing and distribution of RC drilling is sufficient to provide and classifications applied. support for the results to be used in a resource estimate. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • Sample compositing has not been applied except in reporting of drill intercepts, as described in this Table Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • The drilling is approximately perpendicular to the strike of data in relation unbiased sampling of possible structures and the mineralisation and therefore the sampling is considered 14 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary to geological extent to which this is known, considering the deposit representative of the mineralised zone. structure type. • In some cases, drilling is not at right angles to the dip of • If the relationship between the drilling orientation mineralised structures and as such true widths are less than and the orientation of key mineralised structures is downhole widths. This will be allowed for in resource estimates considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this when geological interpretations are completed. should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples were collected by company personnel and delivered direct to the laboratory via a transport contractor Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • No audits have been completed. Review of QAQC data has been techniques and data. carried out by database consultants and company geologists. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • Mallina is on E47/3504 and is located approximately 80km tenement and ownership including agreements or material issues south of Port Hedland. The tenements are held by Indee Gold land tenure with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, Pty Ltd, which is a 100% subsidiary of De Grey Mining. status overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by • The Mallina prospect includes small scale historic mining and done by other other parties. has had previous drilling undertaken over a period of many parties years. Most previous work was completed by Resolute and Indee Gold, and more recently by NNMA and De Grey Mining. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The mineralisation targeted is hydrothermally emplaced and sediment/quartz hosted gold mineralisation within a shear zone and is similar in style to many other Western Australian gold deposits. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • Drill hole location and directional information provide in the Information understanding of the exploration results including a report. tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: • easting and northing of the drill hole collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. 15 | P a g e Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging • Results are reported to a minimum cutoff grade of 0.3g/t aggregation techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade gold for Mallina with an internal dilution of 3m maximum for methods truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off RC and 4m for aircore. Intervals over 0.5g/t Au and 2gm grades are usually Material and should be stated. metal content are reported. • Intercepts are length weighted averaged. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths • No maximum cuts have been made. of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the • The drill holes are interpreted to be approximately between reporting of Exploration Results. perpendicular to the strike of mineralisation. mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to • Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of widths and the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole reported. widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are results are received, and final geological interpretations have lengths reported, there should be a clear statement to this been completed. effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Plans and sections are provided in the report. tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration • All significant results are provided in this report. reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of • The report is considered balanced and provided in context. both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, • The Mallina Gold deposit has an existing 2012 JORC gold substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): resource of 160,700oz recently reported by De Grey. exploration geological observations; geophysical survey results; data geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. • Programs of follow up RC and diamond drilling aimed at tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or extending resources at depth and laterally are being planned large-scalestep-out drilling). or are underway. • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible • Follow up aircore drilling will be undertaken to test for strike extensions, including the main geological extensions to mineralisation. interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 16 | P a g e Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 23:54:02 UTC 0 Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED 09/26 DE GREY MINING : New high grade gold zones at Mallina PU 08/12 DE GREY MINING LTD : - Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice AQ 08/12 DE GREY MINING : Entitlement Offer Shortfall Notice PU 08/03 DE GREY MINING : DEG Bell Potter Placement Presentation PU 07/29 DE GREY MINING LTD : - Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document AQ 07/28 DE GREY MINING : Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document PU 07/23 DE GREY MINING LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.05 AUD for 1.28 existing .. FA 07/19 DE GREY MINING : Underwritten $22M Capital Raising AQ 07/19 DE GREY MINING : NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 AQ 07/18 DE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province PU