De Grey Mining : Mallina gold mineralisation continues to deliver

1 March 2019

Mallina gold mineralisation continues to deliver.

➢ Step-out resource drilling continues to expand the resource potential at Mallina with results extending mineralisation along strike beyond the existing resources (160,700oz).

➢ 4 additional diamond holes have been completed, stepping out below known thicker zones of gold mineralisation.

➢ Core from 2 additional diamond holes undergoing metallurgical test work.

➢ Diamond drill hole MLRC 259D (results pending) has intersected a 50-70m wide zone of alteration including sulphides and limited quartz veining. This zone is geologically similar to: MLRC214D (56m @ 3.04g/t including 30m @ 5.29g/t) - 80m immediately above; and MLRC 215 (16m @ 3.00g/t including 6m @ 4.66g/t) - 50m immediately above.

➢ New 5km x 1km detailed Sub-Audio Magnetic ("SAM") geophysical survey commenced and expected to be completed during March.

➢ SAM survey is expected to provide greater ability to target further along strike extensions and gain a greater understanding of controlling structures.

➢ Significant new drill results (>5 gram x metres) include:

4.93m @ 1.23g/t Au from 106.32m in MLRC253D incl 1.19m @ 3.73g/t Au from 109.17m

5m @ 2.04g/t Au from 81m in MLRC255

6m @ 1.29g/t Au from 70m in MLRC257 incl 1m @ 5.66g/t Au from 70m

11m @ 1.05g/t Au from 101m in MLRC257 incl 2m @ 2.66g/t Au from 106m

14m @ 1.05g/t Au from 130m in MLRC257

4m @ 1.52g/t Au from 44m in MLRC258

7m @ 1.33g/t Au from 89m in MLRC258 incl 2m @ 2.85g/t Au from 92m

5m @ 1.87g/t Au from 151m in MLRC260

8m @ 1.23g/t Au from 62m in MLRC261 incl 2m @ 3.08g/t Au from 65m

14m @ 1.59g/t Au from 75m in MLRC261 incl 4m @ 3.17g/t Au from 77m

5m @ 1.51g/t Au from 66m in MLRC269

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to announce an update on drilling results from the Mallina deposit that forms part of the 1.4Moz Pilbara Gold Project, located near Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. (ASX release "2018 Total Gold Mineral Resource increases to 1.4Moz", 3 October 2018)

At Mallina, a drill program comprising four diamond tails (total 464m) and 15 RC holes (total 1673m), has been completed, with further encouraging results showing along strike extensions outside of the existing resource model (Figure 2). An additional two diamond holes drilled last year for metallurgical purposes have been partially assayed, and are currently undergoing metallurgical test work with final results pending.

Results for the RC drilling, one of the diamond holes and the precollars of the three other diamond holes have been received. Significant intersections greater than 5 gram x metres are provided in Table 1 and pending results of the three diamond holes are expected during March.

The RC drilling targeted a number of selected lodes with step out extensions both along strike and down dip. The Central Zone has been extended 50m to the west and remains open (Figure 1). An intersection of 5m @ 2.03g/t was intersected in MLRC255, a 50m step out to the west of the current resource in the Mallina Central Zone. Together with intercepts such as 5m @ 1.51g/t Au in lodes to the southeast of the Alfred-Argyle workings, these holes and planned follow up drilling is expected to add to the current Mallina resource base.

The step out diamond drill holes targeted both deeper down dip extensions of the previously intersected wide alteration and gold zones on section 609315E and known mineralised lodes for metallurgy test work. MLRC259D is an 80m step-out below the broad 50-70m wide alteration zone previously intersected (and reported) in MLRC214D (56m @ 3.04g/t including 30m @ 5.29g/t) and 50m below MLRC215 (16m @ 3.00g/t including 6m @ 4.66g/t). Logging of this new hole shows a similarly wide 50-70m alteration zone, including sulphides and limited quartz veining (Figure 1). Assay results are pending for this hole.

Mallina Central Section 603915E

MLRC213D was drilled on the same section as MLRC214D, and results suggest the gold mineralisation has been intersected in weathered portion of the precollar with 11m @ 0.91g/t reported. In general, at the Mallina deposit, the upper weathered portion to approximately 30m depth is interpreted to be partially depleted of gold. This result is consistent with this interpretation. Mineralisation associated with the deeper porphyry in this hole was unfortunately in an area of poor core recovery and does not effectively test this zone. The tail end of MLRC259D has intersected the visibly altered porphyry with results pending.

Two additional diamond holes drilled for metallurgy purposes have been submitted to ALS Metallurgy for test work, including gold assay. Results are pending and are expected during March.

As part of ongoing activities, a Sub-Audio Magnetic (SAM) survey has commenced and is expected to finish in approximately 1-2 weeks. This survey is designed to provide greater ability to target along strike extensions by providing more confidence in the lateral extents of the controlling mineralised structures and allow for larger drill programs to be designed going forward. These larger drill programs are expected to enable larger and more rapid resource extensions to be defined.

Further resource extension drill programs are to be planned based on the results of the SAM survey and the pending diamond core.

Competent Person Statements

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Phil Tornatora, a Competent Person who is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Tornatora is a consultant to De Grey Mining Limited. Mr. Tornatora has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Tornatora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

