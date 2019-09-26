De Grey Mining : New high grade gold zones at Mallina

Drilling for the remainder of 2019 will focus on resource extensions at Mallina, Withnell and Toweranna as our highest priority, together with a substantial aircore drilling program targeting new discoveries along the major highly prospective shear zones and intrusive targets in our large Pilbara Gold Province land position."

These new gold zones represent wide zones of new mineralisation well outside of the existing resource and importantly at shallow depths. The along strike potential remains open and follow-up aircore and RC drilling programs are already underway at Mallina, as they have the capacity to materially increase resources.

"The new aircore drilling results are very encouraging and support our aggressive drilling campaign aiming to substantially increase resources.

Resource potential substantially enhanced - all new zones are outside resource areas. Gold corridor now extended to +7km in strike length and remains open.

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, "De Grey", "Company") is pleased to announce an update on encouraging aircore drilling results from the Mallina deposit. Mallina has a defined gold resource of 3.83Mt @ 1.3g/t for 160,700oz* based on drilling to July 2018 and is hosted within a 7km long portion of the large regional scale Mallina Shear Zone. The deposit and surrounding targets have substantial exploration upside and are located only 15km from the Withnell deposit. (*ASX release "2019 Total Gold Mineral Resource - 21% increase to 1.7Moz", 16 July 2019).

A program of widely spaced aircore drilling comprising 104 holes, totalling 6,305m, was recently completed at Mallina. Drilling was undertaken on lines 200-400m apart, with holes spaced 40m on section. The drilling targeted new SAM geophysical targets and structural interpretation beneath the thin veneer of transported cover. Two sections were drilled 1.8km and 3.0km west of the Mallina resource area with holes at 80m intervals, along an interpreted extension of the Mallina Shear Zone corridor based on aeromagnetics.

Table 1 provides a listing of all results (>2gm*m) and Figure 1 and 2 provides a summary of the new drilling results.

New gold lodes defined in widespaced aircore drilling

Several new lodes have been discovered in the recent shallow aircore drilling program which provides highly encouraging wide and high grade gold mineralisation well outside the current resource areas. The new lodes demonstrate the potential for Mallina to host multiple sub-parallel lodes within a 700m wide corridor.

The discovery of the new lodes is encouraging as it provides potential to substantially increase resources. In many cases, the new aircore intersections are open for at least several hundred metres along strike.

Results for four metre composite sampling of the aircore drilling are given below.

40m @ 3.9g/t Au from 8m incl 8m @ 9.2g/t Au and 12m @ 5.6g/t Au in MLAC037 28m @ 2.6g/t Au from 40m incl 4m @ 5.4g/t Au in MLAC052

32m @ 1.6/t Au from 16m incl 4m @ 5.8g/t Au in MLAC066 20m @ 1.7g/t Au from 4m incl 8m @ 3.4g/t Au in MLAC041 24m @ 0.9g/t Au from 0m in MLAC080

Strong gold mineralisation discovered 3km to the west

A fence of aircore drilling 1.8km west and along strike of all previous drilling intersected 8m @ 1.1g/t Au. This is interpreted to be an extension of the Mallina mineralised corridor. This result is complimented by other anomalous intercepts (4m @ 0.53g/t Au from 16m and 8m @ 0.64g/t Au from 52m in MLAC098) on the same section, in addition to 4m @ 0.3g/t a further 1.2km to the west again. These new results extend gold mineralisation an additional 3km to the west, increasing the prospective mineralised corridor to 7km long x 700m wide and remains open along strike.

Resource extension potential grows

The Mallina resource (3.83Mt @ 1.3g/t for 160,700oz*) is based on drilling to July 2018, with drilling since this date continuing to highlight new mineralisation along strike and at depth from the known lodes, including previously reported 56m @ 3.0g/t, 16m @ 3.0g/t and 13.4m @ 5.1g/t. The discovery of multiple new lodes in widespaced aircore drilling is very encouraging. Additional follow-up drilling has been bought forward including approximately +5,000m of aircore and 1,500m of RC drilling. The RC drilling rig has already commenced detailed drilling across the newly defined lodes. The additional aircore drilling program is expected to commence later this week to extend and better define the trend of the lodes along strike prior to further follow-up RC drilling.

