De Grey Mining : Offer Document 0 07/18/2019 | 12:00am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DE GREY MINING LIMITED ACN 094 206 292 OFFER DOCUMENT For a pro rata renounceable entitlement offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of 1 New Share for every 1.28 existing Shares held by Eligible Shareholders on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share to raise approximately $19,059,921 (before costs) (Offer). The Offer opens on 29 July 2019 and closes at 5:00pm (AEST) on 7 August 2019 (unless it is lawfully extended). Valid acceptances must be received before that time. The Offer is fully underwritten by Bell Potter Securities Limited (ACN 006 390 772) (Australian Financial Services Licence No 243480). Refer to Section 7 for details regarding the terms of the Underwriting Agreement. Applications for New Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made by using or following the instructions on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, as sent with this Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out the Eligible Shareholders' Entitlement to participate in the Offer. Please read the instructions in this Offer Document and on the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form. This document is not a prospectus and does not contain all of the information that an investor may require in order to make an informed investment decision regarding the New Shares offered by this document. The New Shares offered by this Offer Document should be considered as speculative. This Offer Document is not for release to US wire services. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. IMPORTANT INFORMATION.......................................................................................... 1 2. CORPORATE DIRECTORY.............................................................................................. 8 3. CHAIRMAN'S LETTER..................................................................................................... 9 4. DETAILS OF THE OFFER................................................................................................ 11 5. ACTION REQUIRED BY ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS....................................................... 21 6. RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................ 25 7. UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT ..................................................................................... 31 8. DEFINED TERMS........................................................................................................... 36 4953-01/2090482_14 ii 1. IMPORTANT INFORMATION No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Offer Document. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer. This document is not a prospectus

This Offer Document is dated 18 July 2019, has been prepared by De Grey Mining Limited and is for a rights issue of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) of the Company. This Offer Document is not a prospectus under the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with the ASIC. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, the Shares offered by this document.

This Offer Document including each of the documents attached to it and which form part of this Offer Document are important and should be read in their entirety prior to making an investment decision. In particular, Shareholders should refer to the risk factors set out in Section 6. If you do not fully understand this Offer Document or are in any doubt as to how to deal with it, you should consult your professional adviser. Section 708AA of the Corporations Act

This Offer Document has been prepared in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issue) Instrument 2016/84. In general terms, section 708AA permits certain companies to undertake rights issues without being required to use or provide to shareholders a prospectus or other disclosure document. Accordingly, the level of disclosure in this Offer Document is significantly less than the level of disclosure required in, and what you would expect in, a prospectus. Eligible Shareholders should rely on their own knowledge of the Company, refer to disclosures made by the Company to ASX and consult their professional advisers before deciding to accept the Offer. Eligibility

Applications for Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form, as sent with this Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's Entitlement to participate in the Offer. Overseas Shareholders

This Offer Document does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer in any place or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or to issue this Offer Document.

Subject to the below, the Offer is not being extended and Shares will not be issued to Shareholders with a registered address which is outside Australia, New Zealand, Canada (British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec only), Hong Kong and the Netherlands, except to Eligible US Fund Managers in the United States. It is not practicable for the Company to comply with the securities laws of overseas jurisdictions (other than those mentioned above) having regard to the number of overseas Shareholders, the number and value of Shares these Shareholders would be offered and the cost of complying with regulatory requirements in each relevant jurisdiction. 4953-01/2090482_14 1 New Zealand The Entitlements and the New Shares are not being offered to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of these securities is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016. The offer of New Shares is renounceable in favour of members of the public. This document has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority. This document is not a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law is required to contain. Canada (British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec) This document constitutes an offering of Shares only in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec (the Provinces) and to those persons to whom they may be lawfully distributed in the Provinces, and only by persons permitted to sell such Shares. This document is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or a public offering of securities in the Provinces. This document may only be distributed in the Provinces to persons that are 'accredited investors' within the meaning of NI 45-106 - Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, of the Canadian Securities Administrators. No securities commission or similar authority in the Provinces has reviewed or in any way passed upon this document, the merits of the Shares or the offering of the Shares and any representation to the contrary is an offence. No prospectus has been, or will be, filed in the Provinces with respect to the offering of the New Shares or the resale of such securities. Any person in the Provinces lawfully participating in the offer will not receive the information, legal rights or protections that would be afforded had a prospectus been filed and receipted by the securities regulator in the applicable Provinces. Furthermore, any resale of the New Shares in the Provinces must be made in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws which may require resales to be made in accordance with exemptions from dealer registration and prospectus requirements. These resale restrictions may in some circumstances apply to resales of the New Shares outside Canada and, as a result, Canadian purchasers should seek legal advice prior to any resale of the New Shares. The Company, and the directors and officers of the Company, may be located outside Canada, and as a result, it may not be possible for Canadian purchasers to effect service of process within Canada upon the Company or its directors or officers. All or a substantial portion of the assets of the Company and such persons may be located outside Canada, and as a result, it may not be possible to satisfy a judgement against the Company or such persons in Canada or to enforce a judgement obtained in Canadian courts against the Company or such persons outside Canada. Any financial information contained in this document has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and also comply with International Financial Reporting Standards and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Unless stated otherwise, all dollar amounts contained in this document are in Australian dollars. 4953-01/2090482_14 2 Statutory rights of action for damages or rescission Securities legislation in the Provinces may provide purchasers with, in addition to any other rights they may have at law, rights of rescission or to damages, or both, when an offering memorandum that is delivered to purchasers contains a misrepresentation. These rights and remedies must be exercised within prescribed time limits and are subject to the defences contained in applicable securities legislation. Prospective purchasers should refer to the applicable provisions of the securities legislation of the Provinces for the particulars of these rights or consult with a legal adviser. The following is a summary of the statutory rights of rescission or to damages, or both, available to purchasers in Ontario. In Ontario, every purchaser of the New Shares purchased pursuant to this document (other than (a) a "Canadian financial institution" or a "Schedule III bank" (each as defined in NI 45-106), (b) the Business Development Bank of Canada or (c) a subsidiary of any person referred to in (a) or (b) above, if the person owns all the voting securities of the subsidiary, except the voting securities required by law to be owned by the directors of that subsidiary) shall have a statutory right of action for damages and/or rescission against the Company if this document or any amendment thereto contains a misrepresentation. If a purchaser elects to exercise the right of action for rescission, the purchaser will have no right of action for damages against the Company. This right of action for rescission or damages is in addition to and without derogation from any other right the purchaser may have at law. In particular, Section 130.1 of the Securities Act (Ontario) provides that, if this document contains a misrepresentation, a purchaser who purchases the New Shares during the period of distribution shall be deemed to have relied on the misrepresentation if it was a misrepresentation at the time of purchase and has a right of action for damages or, alternatively, may elect to exercise a right of rescission against the Company, provided that (a) the Company will not be liable if it proves that the purchaser purchased the New Shares with knowledge of the misrepresentation; (b) in an action for damages, the Company is not liable for all or any portion of the damages that the Company proves does not represent the depreciation in value of the New Shares as a result of the misrepresentation relied upon; and (c) in no case shall the amount recoverable exceed the price at which the New Shares were offered. Section 138 of the Securities Act (Ontario) provides that no action shall be commenced to enforce these rights more than (a) in the case of any action for rescission, 180 days after the date of the transaction that gave rise to the cause of action or (b) in the case of any action, other than an action for rescission, the earlier of (i) 180 days after the purchaser first had knowledge of the fact giving rise to the cause of action or (ii) three years after the date of the transaction that gave rise to the cause of action. These rights are in addition to and not in derogation from any other right the purchaser may have. Certain Canadian income tax considerations Prospective purchasers of the New Shares and Options should consult their own tax adviser with respect to any taxes payable in connection with the acquisition, holding or disposition of the New Shares as any discussion of taxation related matters in this document is not a comprehensive description and there are a number of substantive Canadian tax compliance requirements for investors in the Provinces. 4953-01/2090482_14 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer De Grey Mining Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 03:59:04 UTC 0 Latest news on DE GREY MINING LIMITED 12:05a DE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province PU 07/18 DE GREY MINING : Cleansing Notice PU 07/18 DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B PU 07/18 DE GREY MINING : Offer Document PU 07/17 DE GREY MINING : Underwritten $22M Capital Raising PU 07/12 DE GREY MINING : Withnell drilling continues to delineate high grade gold lodes AQ 07/03 DE GREY MINING : Multiple new targets increase exploration potential AQ 07/01 DE GREY MINING : expands exploration potential through LOI with NOVO AQ 06/14 DE GREY MINING : test work reveals up to 96.3% gold recoveries at Toweranna AQ 06/11 DE GREY MINING : Ongoing High Grade Intercepts at Toweranna AQ