De Grey Mining : Response to ASX Aware Letter

Terms defined in the ASX Aware Query have the same meaning where used in this response.

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX: DEG, De Grey or Company) provides the following response to the questions contained within a letter from ASX Limited ("ASX") titled "De Grey Mining Limited ("DEG") Aware Query" dated 1 May 2020 and received by email 4.27pm WST (Aware Query).

The Company regularly considers its capital raising requirements, and since the Hemi discovery announcement on 6 February 2020 it has been offered capital raising opportunities on a regular basis. The share price of De Grey has risen dramatically since that discovery and continued to do so during April. It is in the context of the recent exploration success, ongoing exploration expenditure, the price of gold and the general environment for listed gold companies that it would not be unreasonable for De Grey to consider raising capital.

During that period the Company did not initiate any broker discussions but did field a number of approaches as noted in our ASX release titled "Response to AFR Article" dated 16 April 2020.The approaches were not pursued by the Company as they did not provide for the register that the Company was seeking and at that time the Company had not determined the mechanism, quantum, nor timing of any proposed raising.

With the ongoing strength in the share price of the Company the Company re-assessed its position once it had provided a drilling update on Aquila and Brolga on 22 April 2020 as:

It was aware that there was significant interest in the Company from blue chip global resource and gold funds who would provide the register the Company was trying to build; and

It had achieved an outcome from Bell Potter on sharing the capital raising through a Joint Lead Manager role.

A formal capital raising mandate from Bell Potter and Argonaut as Joint Lead Managers was delivered to the Company on 22 April 2020 for consideration. The Company held a board meeting after the close of the market on Wednesday, 22 April 2020. At that meeting capital raising proposals were tabled for consideration by the board.

The board approved the execution of the JLMM in that meeting and it was subsequently email delivered to each of Bell Potter and Argonaut immediately after the board meeting on 22 April 2020.

The trading halt was requested and granted pre-open on 23 April 2020.

4. When did DEG first initiate the Placement? As part of your response, please confirm when DEG signed the mandate/s relating to the Placement with Bell Potter, Argonaut and Azure respectively

Please see the response in paragraph 3.

On 10 March 2020, the Company appointed Azure as corporate advisors. The engagement was a general engagement and not specific to the capital raising set out in the Announcement. The engagement also included the provision of advice in relation to the possibility of a placement to an industry corporate. Azure did however provide valuable support to the Company during the Capital Raising Activities.

