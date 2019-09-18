De La Rue : Additional Listing

De La Rue plc

18 September 2019

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for 13,943 Ordinary shares of 44 152/175p each, that have been issued under The De La Rue Annual Bonus Plan, to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The shares rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will occur on or around 8.00am on 20 September 2019.

De La Rue plc's LEI code is 213800DH741LZWIJXP78.