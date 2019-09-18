Log in
DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
De La Rue : Additional Listing

09/18/2019 | 07:37am EDT
RNS Number : 7730M
De La Rue PLC
18 September 2019

De La Rue plc

18 September 2019

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for 13,943 Ordinary shares of 44 152/175p each, that have been issued under The De La Rue Annual Bonus Plan, to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The shares rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will occur on or around 8.00am on 20 September 2019.

De La Rue plc's LEI code is 213800DH741LZWIJXP78.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 11:36:06 UTC
