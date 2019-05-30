Log in
De La Rue plc

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/30 03:20:04 am
344.75 GBp   -24.64%
03:16aDE LA RUE : Passport maker De La Rue issues profit warning, CEO to leave
RE
03:09aDE LA RUE : announces 2018/19 full year results
PU
02:34aDE LA RUE : Directorate Change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

De La Rue : Directorate Change

0
05/30/2019 | 02:34am EDT
RNS Number : 5366A
De La Rue PLC
30 May 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

30th May 2019, 7:00am

DE LA RUE PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT RE: CEO

De La Rue plc ('De La Rue' or the 'Company') announces that Martin Sutherland has agreed with the Board of the Company that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a Director of the Company. The Board has commenced a process to identify Martin's successor and Martin has agreed that he will continue to serve as CEO until his successor is in place in order to assist an orderly succession.

Chairman Philip Rogerson said:

'For the past five years Martin has brought tremendous energy and strategic insight to moving the Company from a traditional manufacturing business to a service-oriented business building on leading edge technological solutions, as well as refocusing the business on its core strengths and bringing greater balance to the portfolio. The Company is now well positioned to move to the next phase of this journey. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Martin on behalf of the Board and colleagues for all that he has achieved. I would also like to thank him for his commitment to ensuring a smooth handover of his responsibilities. We will be conducting a search for his successor, which will begin immediately.'

CEO Martin Sutherland added:

'After nearly five years leading this great Company I am proud of what we have achieved together. It has been a time of significant structural change in the industry and real strategic change within the business. With a clear strategic vision now in place and being executed, now feels like the right time for me to hand over to a new leader, to take things to the next phase. I wish the Board and the Company every success.'

Notes to Editors

For the remainder of his term as CEO, Martin will continue on the same terms and conditions of employment, which are summarised in De La Rue's 2018 Annual Report. As required by section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, the Company will in due course publish further details of Martin's remuneration payments on its website, www.delarue.com.

De La Rue plc's LEI code is 213800DH741LZWIJXP78.

The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Ed Peppiatt (General Counsel and Company Secretary).

Enquiries:

De La Rue plc +44 (0)1256 605000

Philip Rogerson Chairman

Lili Huang Head of Investor Relations

Brunswick +44 (0)207 404 5959

Azadeh Varzi

Stuart Donnelly

About De La Rue

De La Rue's purpose is to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy. As a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organisations, De La Rue provides products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods.

As the world's largest designer and commercial printer of banknotes, De La Rue designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes, banknote substrates and security features to customers in a world where currency will continue to be a key part of the developing payments eco-system. De La Rue is the only integrated supplier of both paper and polymer banknotes, and creates security features that ensure banknotes are protected against counterfeiting.

De La Rue is the world's largest commercial designer and printer of passports, delivering national and international identity tokens and software solutions for governments in a world that is increasingly focused on the importance of a legal and secure identity for every individual.

De La Rue also creates and delivers secure product identifiers and 'track and trace' software for governments and commercial customers alike to help to tackle the challenge of illicit or counterfeit goods and the collection of revenue and excise duties.

De La Rue is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:DLAR). For further information visit www.delarue.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
BOAUKSKRKUAVUAR

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 06:33:03 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,78  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
