De La Rue : Directorate Change

30th May 2019, 7:00am

DE LA RUE PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT RE: CEO

De La Rue plc ('De La Rue' or the 'Company') announces that Martin Sutherland has agreed with the Board of the Company that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a Director of the Company. The Board has commenced a process to identify Martin's successor and Martin has agreed that he will continue to serve as CEO until his successor is in place in order to assist an orderly succession.

Chairman Philip Rogerson said:

'For the past five years Martin has brought tremendous energy and strategic insight to moving the Company from a traditional manufacturing business to a service-oriented business building on leading edge technological solutions, as well as refocusing the business on its core strengths and bringing greater balance to the portfolio. The Company is now well positioned to move to the next phase of this journey. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Martin on behalf of the Board and colleagues for all that he has achieved. I would also like to thank him for his commitment to ensuring a smooth handover of his responsibilities. We will be conducting a search for his successor, which will begin immediately.'

CEO Martin Sutherland added:

'After nearly five years leading this great Company I am proud of what we have achieved together. It has been a time of significant structural change in the industry and real strategic change within the business. With a clear strategic vision now in place and being executed, now feels like the right time for me to hand over to a new leader, to take things to the next phase. I wish the Board and the Company every success.'

For the remainder of his term as CEO, Martin will continue on the same terms and conditions of employment, which are summarised in De La Rue's 2018 Annual Report.

