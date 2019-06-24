De La Rue : Directorate Changes

24 June 2019

DE LA RUE PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

De La Rue plc (the 'Company') announces that Andy Stevens, Senior Independent Director, who was appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company on 2 January 2013, has informed the Board of his intention to step down as a Director of the Company due to his other commitments.

Andy will remain on the Board until such time as a successor as Senior Independent Director has been appointed, but in any event until no later than 31 December 2019. Until then he will continue as the Senior Independent Director and accordingly will be standing for re-election at the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

As previously announced, the search for a new CEO is underway, led by the Chairman. The Chairman has indicated his intention to retire from the Board as part of an orderly succession process following the appointment and integration of the new CEO.

In this context a search has commenced for two Non-executive Directors with the intention to replace the Chairman and Senior Independent Director in line with the succession process outlined above.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Maria da Cunha, Non-executive Director, is appointed the designated Non-executive Director responsible for Workforce Engagement.

De La Rue plc's LEI code is 213800DH741LZWIJXP78.

Enquiries:

De La Rue plc +44 (0)1256 605000

Philip Rogerson Chairman

Brunswick +44 (0)207 404 5959

Azadeh Varzi

Stuart Donnelly

About De La Rue

De La Rue's purpose is to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy. As a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organisations, De La Rue provides products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods.

As the world's largest designer and commercial printer of banknotes, De La Rue designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes, banknote substrates and security features to customers in a world where currency will continue to be a key part of the developing payments eco-system. De La Rue is the only integrated supplier of both paper and polymer banknotes, and creates security features that ensure banknotes are protected against counterfeiting.

De La Rue is the world's largest commercial designer and printer of passports, delivering national and international identity tokens and software solutions for governments in a world that is increasingly focused on the importance of a legal and secure identity for every individual.

De La Rue also creates and delivers secure product identifiers and 'track and trace' software for governments and commercial customers alike to help to tackle the challenge of illicit or counterfeit goods and the collection of revenue and excise duties.

De La Rue is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:DLAR). For further information visit www.delarue.com