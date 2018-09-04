De La Rue : HSBC Hong Kong unveil their 2018 new series of banknotes, designed in collaboration with De La Rue

HSBC Hong Kong have revealed the designs of their new banknote family, with the complete new series designed in collaboration with De La Rue.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) set a theme for the Note Issuing Banks - HSBC, Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank - to base their new series of notes on the 'Facets of life in Hong Kong'.

De La Rue and HSBC wanted to create something wholly different with these designs and used a combination of design techniques. The portraits and vignettes on both the front and back of the notes utilise specially commissioned watercolours, which were then painstakingly rendered into highly secure note design by our skilled design team. This technique affords the notes a wonderfully distinctive style. The front features the famous HSBC bronze lion, 'Stitt' framed by the HSBC head office in Hong Kong. Each note in the series depicts 'Stitt' from a different perspective.

The reverse of each note showcases different aspects of Hong Kong, from the prosperity and development of the financial metropolis to its unique natural geology and landscape. Moving through the note series, you then see exquisite designs resembling rich culture and heritage depicted in Cantonese Opera, abundant flora and fauna, and finally leisure and entertainment highlighting a family tea gathering.

The HK$1000 and HK$500 will be the first banknotes to enter circulation in 2018, followed by the rest of the new family throughout 2019 and 2020.

De La Rue's Creative Director Julian Payne commented 'Our design team are immensely proud of their work on this new series for HSBC. De La Rueand HSBC collaborated on the design of their 2010 series, so being able to partner with HSBC again shows the strength of our ongoing relationship. We were eager to create a completely new style for the upcoming series, using innovative design techniques and tapping into the expertise of many different designers from within De La Rue. The design was a tremendous team effort from both De La Rueand HSBC designers, and is a true resemblance of the passion and dedication from the team for this project.'

Photo above shows employees from Hong Kong Monetary Authority, HSBC Hong Kong and De La Rueat the official launch in Hong Kong on 24th July 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Robin Mackenzie- Marketing Director, De La Rue

e. robin.mackenzie@delarue.com m. +44 (0)7469 378608

About De La Rue:

De La Rue's purpose is to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy. As a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organisations, De La Rueprovides products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods. As the world's largest designer and commercial printer of banknotes, De La Ruedesigns, manufactures and delivers banknotes, banknote substrates and security features to customers in a world where currency will continue to be a key part of the developing payments eco-system.

De La Rueis the only fully integrated supplier of both paper and polymer banknotes, and creates security features that ensure banknotes are protected against counterfeiting. De La Rueis the world's largest commercial printer of passports, delivering national and international identity tokens and software solutions for governments in a world that is increasingly focused on the importance of a legal and secure identity for every individual. De La Ruealso creates and delivers secure product identifiers and 'track and trace' software for governments and commercial customers alike to help to tackle the challenge of illicit or counterfeit goods and the collection of revenue and excise duties.

De La Rueis listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON-DLAR). For further information visit www.delarue.com