Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  De La Rue plc    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC (DLAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

De La Rue : HSBC Hong Kong unveil their 2018 new series of banknotes, designed in collaboration with De La Rue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:07am CEST

HSBC Hong Kong have revealed the designs of their new banknote family, with the complete new series designed in collaboration with De La Rue.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) set a theme for the Note Issuing Banks - HSBC, Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank - to base their new series of notes on the 'Facets of life in Hong Kong'. De La Rue and HSBC wanted to create something wholly different with these designs and used a combination of design techniques. The portraits and vignettes on both the front and back of the notes utilise specially commissioned watercolours, which were then painstakingly rendered into highly secure note design by our skilled design team. This technique affords the notes a wonderfully distinctive style. The front features the famous HSBC bronze lion, 'Stitt' framed by the HSBC head office in Hong Kong. Each note in the series depicts 'Stitt' from a different perspective.

The reverse of each note showcases different aspects of Hong Kong, from the prosperity and development of the financial metropolis to its unique natural geology and landscape. Moving through the note series, you then see exquisite designs resembling rich culture and heritage depicted in Cantonese Opera, abundant flora and fauna, and finally leisure and entertainment highlighting a family tea gathering.

The HK$1000 and HK$500 will be the first banknotes to enter circulation in 2018, followed by the rest of the new family throughout 2019 and 2020.

De La Rue's Creative Director Julian Payne commented 'Our design team are immensely proud of their work on this new series for HSBC. De La Rueand HSBC collaborated on the design of their 2010 series, so being able to partner with HSBC again shows the strength of our ongoing relationship. We were eager to create a completely new style for the upcoming series, using innovative design techniques and tapping into the expertise of many different designers from within De La Rue. The design was a tremendous team effort from both De La Rueand HSBC designers, and is a true resemblance of the passion and dedication from the team for this project.'

Photo above shows employees from Hong Kong Monetary Authority, HSBC Hong Kong and De La Rueat the official launch in Hong Kong on 24th July 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Robin Mackenzie- Marketing Director, De La Rue

e. robin.mackenzie@delarue.com m. +44 (0)7469 378608

About De La Rue:

De La Rue's purpose is to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy. As a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organisations, De La Rueprovides products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods. As the world's largest designer and commercial printer of banknotes, De La Ruedesigns, manufactures and delivers banknotes, banknote substrates and security features to customers in a world where currency will continue to be a key part of the developing payments eco-system.

De La Rueis the only fully integrated supplier of both paper and polymer banknotes, and creates security features that ensure banknotes are protected against counterfeiting. De La Rueis the world's largest commercial printer of passports, delivering national and international identity tokens and software solutions for governments in a world that is increasingly focused on the importance of a legal and secure identity for every individual. De La Ruealso creates and delivers secure product identifiers and 'track and trace' software for governments and commercial customers alike to help to tackle the challenge of illicit or counterfeit goods and the collection of revenue and excise duties.

De La Rueis listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON-DLAR). For further information visit www.delarue.com

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 08:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE LA RUE PLC
10:07aDE LA RUE : HSBC Hong Kong unveil their 2018 new series of banknotes, designed i..
PU
09/03DE LA RUE : Under-Fire Passport Boss Fights For His Job
AQ
09/02DE LA RUE : Activist Turns Up The Heat On Passport Loser
AQ
09/01DE LA RUE : Know About Point-of-Use Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Mark..
AQ
08/29DE LA RUE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/27DE LA RUE : sets the record straight
AQ
08/16DE LA RUE : Additional Listing
PU
08/14DE LA RUE : Why other countries are giving China a licence to print money
AQ
08/14DE LA RUE : Why other countries...
AQ
08/13DE LA RUE : on World Cup holograms
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Eschler Recovery Fund - Q2 2018 Letter From Eschler Recovery Fund 
05/30De La Rue Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/16De La Rue (DLUEY) Presents At Citi Pan-European Business Services And Logisti.. 
01/11De La Rue (DLUEY) Presents At 21st Oddo BHF Forum - Slideshow 
2017De La Rue (DLUEY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 62,5 M
Net income 2019 44,4 M
Debt 2019 60,6 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 11,01
P/E ratio 2020 10,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 487 M
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Graham Rogerson Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Gray Chief Operating Officer
Helen Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Selva Selvaratnam Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-26.27%626
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.14%7 273
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-17.12%5 456
CIMPRESS NV16.78%4 324
DELUXE CORPORATION-22.93%2 820
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.27.98%2 144
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.