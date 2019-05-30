De La Rue : Passport maker De La Rue issues profit warning, CEO to leave

Its shares slumped 15% in early trade.

The company, which last year lost the contract for Britain's new post-Brexit blue passports, also announced cost reduction measures aimed at saving over 20 million pounds by fiscal year 2022 and a reorganisation of its business to sharpen its focus on currency and authentication services.

Sutherland has agreed with the Board to step down as CEO but will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is found, De La Rue said.

The company reported a 6% rise in adjusted operating profit for the full year ended March 31 to 60.1 million pounds, and a 12% rise in revenue to 516.6 million pounds, but said margins were being squeezed.

" ..margin will be impacted by the competitive pressures in banknote print. ... (the) board expects operating profit for FY20 to be somewhat lower than the current year," De La Rue said in a statement.

The company has sold its struggling paper unit and invested in technology to recover from a profit decline due in part to its failure to secure the contract for the post-Brexit blue passports.

It lost the contract to Franco-Dutch digital security group Gemalto, leading to a 3.7 million-pound write-off. Its current contract to make UK passports, worth 400 million pounds, expires in July.

