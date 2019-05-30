Log in
DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
De La Rue : Passport maker De La Rue issues profit warning, CEO to leave

05/30/2019

(Reuters) - De La Rue Plc, the world's largest commercial designer and printer of passports and banknotes, announced on Thursday that Chief Executive Martin Sutherland would step down, as it warned that operating profit would fall this year.

Its shares slumped 15% in early trade.

The company, which last year lost the contract for Britain's new post-Brexit blue passports, also announced cost reduction measures aimed at saving over 20 million pounds by fiscal year 2022 and a reorganisation of its business to sharpen its focus on currency and authentication services.

Sutherland has agreed with the Board to step down as CEO but will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is found, De La Rue said.

The company reported a 6% rise in adjusted operating profit for the full year ended March 31 to 60.1 million pounds, and a 12% rise in revenue to 516.6 million pounds, but said margins were being squeezed.

" ..margin will be impacted by the competitive pressures in banknote print. ... (the) board expects operating profit for FY20 to be somewhat lower than the current year," De La Rue said in a statement.

The company has sold its struggling paper unit and invested in technology to recover from a profit decline due in part to its failure to secure the contract for the post-Brexit blue passports.

It lost the contract to Franco-Dutch digital security group Gemalto, leading to a 3.7 million-pound write-off. Its current contract to make UK passports, worth 400 million pounds, expires in July.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 511 M
EBIT 2019 62,0 M
Net income 2019 46,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 10,26
P/E ratio 2020 9,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 475 M
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Graham Rogerson Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Gray Chief Operating Officer
Helen Margaret Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Selva Selvaratnam Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC8.16%600
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.8.73%7 263
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD5.53%5 336
CIMPRESS NV-15.32%2 670
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 632
DELUXE CORPORATION-2.32%1 639
