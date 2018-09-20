De La Rue : Wins Sveriges Riksbank Contract

De La Rue, the world's largest commercial designer and printer of currency, has been appointed by Sveriges Riksbank, the world's oldest central bank, to produce the Swedish Krona for the next three years.

This prestigious contract is one of the most sought after in the industry and reinforces De La Rue's position as the market leader in currency design and print. There is the potential for the contract to be extended for a further four years at De La Rue's printing site in the UK.

Speaking about the award of the contract, Ann Fridell, Head of the Analysis and Development of Payments Division of Sveriges Riksbanken commented: 'We are pleased to be working with De La Rue. They have demonstrated impressive credentials - from design, print and delivery to their ethical and responsible business practices. We look forward to working with them in the coming years.'

Chief Executive, Martin Sutherland, commenting on the win, said: 'We are delighted to have been entrusted by Sveriges Riksbank to supply their national currency and we look forward to an exciting journey with them over the coming years'.

