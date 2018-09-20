Log in
DE LA RUE PLC (DLAR)

DE LA RUE PLC (DLAR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/20 12:16:02 pm
487.75 GBp   -0.26%
11:48aDE LA RUE : Wins Sveriges Riksbank Contract
PU
09/06DE LA RUE : Analytics wins Top FinTech Prize
PU
09/04DE LA RUE : HSBC Hong Kong unveil their 2018 new series of banknotes..
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

De La Rue : Wins Sveriges Riksbank Contract

0
09/20/2018 | 11:48am CEST

De La Rue, the world's largest commercial designer and printer of currency, has been appointed by Sveriges Riksbank, the world's oldest central bank, to produce the Swedish Krona for the next three years.

This prestigious contract is one of the most sought after in the industry and reinforces De La Rue's position as the market leader in currency design and print. There is the potential for the contract to be extended for a further four years at De La Rue's printing site in the UK.

Speaking about the award of the contract, Ann Fridell, Head of the Analysis and Development of Payments Division of Sveriges Riksbanken commented: 'We are pleased to be working with De La Rue. They have demonstrated impressive credentials - from design, print and delivery to their ethical and responsible business practices. We look forward to working with them in the coming years.'

Chief Executive, Martin Sutherland, commenting on the win, said: 'We are delighted to have been entrusted by Sveriges Riksbank to supply their national currency and we look forward to an exciting journey with them over the coming years'.

For further information, please contact:

Sinead Keller- Head of Media and PR, De La Rue

e. sinead.keller@delarue.com m. +44 (0)7584 155244

About De La Rue:

De La Rue's purpose is to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy. As a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organisations, De La Rue provides products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods. As the world's largest designer and commercial printer of banknotes, De La Rue designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes, banknote substrates and security features to customers in a world where currency will continue to be a key part of the developing payments eco-system.

De La Rue is the only fully integrated supplier of both paper and polymer banknotes, and creates security features that ensure banknotes are protected against counterfeiting. De La Rue is the world's largest commercial printer of passports, delivering national and international identity tokens and software solutions for governments in a world that is increasingly focused on the importance of a legal and secure identity for every individual. De La Rue also creates and delivers secure product identifiers and 'track and trace' software for governments and commercial customers alike to help to tackle the challenge of illicit or counterfeit goods and the collection of revenue and excise duties.

De La Rue is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON-DLAR). For further information visit www.delarue.com

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 09:47:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 62,5 M
Net income 2019 44,4 M
Debt 2019 60,6 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
P/E ratio 2020 10,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 503 M
NameTitle
Martin Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Graham Rogerson Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Gray Chief Operating Officer
Helen Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Selva Selvaratnam Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-23.77%661
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.4.20%7 671
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-11.90%5 678
CIMPRESS NV18.90%4 402
DELUXE CORPORATION-26.86%2 650
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 822
