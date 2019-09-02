Log in
DE LA RUE PLC

Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/30 11:35:06 am
214 GBp   -1.15%
De La Rue : appoints new chairman

09/02/2019 | 02:47am EDT

De La Rue plc ('De La Rue' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Loosemore as a non-executive director and Chairman designate with effect from 2 September 2019. De La Rue also announces that Philip Rogerson has informed the Board that he will retire as Chairman and as a non-executive director on 1 October 2019. Kevin will succeed Philip as Chairman on his retirement.

Kevin Loosemore is currently Chairman of Micro Focus International plc, the FTSE 100 multinational software business, and a non-executive director of Iris Software Group Limited, the provider of accountancy software solutions. In addition to these positions Kevin has served on the boards of a broad spectrum of businesses, including as Chairman of Morse plc and as a non-executive director of Big Food Group plc and Nationwide Building Society. He has also held senior executive positions, including as Chief Operating Officer of Cable & Wireless plc and senior positions in Motorola and IBM. He was Managing Director of one of De La Rue's businesses between 1997 and 1999.

Philip Rogerson has served on the Board of De La Rue since March 2012, and as Chairman since July 2012.

Andy Stevens, senior independent director commented:
'Philip has provided strong leadership to the Board during the past seven years. As Chairman, he has overseen considerable strategic change within the Company and has steered it through a number of successes and challenges. Philip has had a long and distinguished career and on behalf of the rest of the Board and all our employees, I thank him for his dedication and commitment to the Company and wish him well in his retirement.

'The other members of the Board and I are delighted that Kevin has agreed to succeed Philip. De La Rue will benefit enormously from his experience.'

There are no further details relating to the appointment of Kevin Loosemore that are disclosable under paragraph 9.6.13(1) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

De La Rue plc's LEI code is 213800DH741LZWIJXP78.

Enquiries:

De La Rue plc

+44 (0)1256 605000
Paul Sharma - Head of Investor Relations
Helen Willis - Chief Financial Officer

Brunswick

+44 (0)207 404 5959
Azadeh Varzi
Stuart Donnelly

About De La Rue

De La Rue's purpose is to enable every citizen to participate securely in the global economy. As a trusted partner of governments, central banks and commercial organisations, De La Rue provides products and services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity and the movement of goods.

As the world's largest designer and commercial printer of banknotes, De La Rue designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes, banknote substrates and security features to customers in a world where currency will continue to be a key part of the developing payments eco-system. De La Rue is the only integrated supplier of both paper and polymer banknotes, and creates security features that ensure banknotes are protected against counterfeiting.

De La Rue is the world's largest commercial designer and printer of passports, delivering national and international identity tokens and software solutions for governments in a world that is increasingly focused on the importance of a legal and secure identity for every individual.

De La Rue also creates and delivers secure product identifiers and 'track and trace' software for governments and commercial customers alike to help to tackle the challenge of illicit or counterfeit goods and the collection of revenue and excise duties.

De La Rue is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:DLAR). For further information visit www.delarue.com

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:46:09 UTC
