De La Rue : appoints new chairman

De La Rue plc ('De La Rue' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Loosemore as a non-executive director and Chairman designate with effect from 2 September 2019. De La Rue also announces that Philip Rogerson has informed the Board that he will retire as Chairman and as a non-executive director on 1 October 2019. Kevin will succeed Philip as Chairman on his retirement.

Kevin Loosemore is currently Chairman of Micro Focus International plc, the FTSE 100 multinational software business, and a non-executive director of Iris Software Group Limited, the provider of accountancy software solutions. In addition to these positions Kevin has served on the boards of a broad spectrum of businesses, including as Chairman of Morse plc and as a non-executive director of Big Food Group plc and Nationwide Building Society. He has also held senior executive positions, including as Chief Operating Officer of Cable & Wireless plc and senior positions in Motorola and IBM. He was Managing Director of one of De La Rue's businesses between 1997 and 1999.

Philip Rogerson has served on the Board of De La Rue since March 2012, and as Chairman since July 2012.

Andy Stevens, senior independent director commented:

'Philip has provided strong leadership to the Board during the past seven years. As Chairman, he has overseen considerable strategic change within the Company and has steered it through a number of successes and challenges. Philip has had a long and distinguished career and on behalf of the rest of the Board and all our employees, I thank him for his dedication and commitment to the Company and wish him well in his retirement.

'The other members of the Board and I are delighted that Kevin has agreed to succeed Philip. De La Rue will benefit enormously from his experience.'

