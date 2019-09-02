Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  De La Rue plc    DLAR   GB00B3DGH821

DE LA RUE PLC

(DLAR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/30 11:35:06 am
214 GBp   -1.15%
02:47aDE LA RUE : appoints new chairman
PU
02:42aDe La Rue names Kevin Loosemore chairman designate
RE
07/24DE LA RUE : stock dives on news of fraud probe
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

De La Rue names Kevin Loosemore chairman designate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 02:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of De La Rue is seen at De La Rue Malta at Bulebel Industrial Estate in Zejtun

(Reuters) - Banknote and passport printer De La Rue on Monday named software firm Micro Focus' Kevin Loosemore as chairman designate and said he will replace Philip Rogerson, who will retire after more than seven years in the role on Oct. 1.

Rogerson's retirement follows the departure of De La Rue's chief executive officer, who agreed to step down in May after the company warned of a profit downturn this year.

Loosemore's appointment comes as De La Rue faces disruptions after Britain's Serious Fraud Office opened a criminal investigation in July over "suspected corruption" in its business in South Sudan.

The investigation is a setback for De La Rue, which last year lost the 400 million pound ($491.08 million) contract for Britain's new blue passports and has seen its stock tumble since May after a profit warning, the CEO's departure and a one-off hit for non-payment from Venezuela.

Loosemore is currently chairman of Micro Focus. He was on the board of Morse Plc, chief operating officer of Cable & Wireless Plc and has held senior positions in Motorola and IBM.

London-listed De La Rue has designed about a third of the world's banknotes in circulation and is the world's largest commercial printer of passports.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DE LA RUE PLC -1.15% 214 Delayed Quote.-49.41%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MORSES CLUB PLC -0.78% 127 Delayed Quote.-19.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE LA RUE PLC
02:47aDE LA RUE : appoints new chairman
PU
02:42aDe La Rue names Kevin Loosemore chairman designate
RE
07/24DE LA RUE : stock dives on news of fraud probe
AQ
07/23DE LA RUE : shares dive on UK fraud office corruption probe
RE
07/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Upbeat earnings, weaker pound lift FTSE 100 to more than..
RE
07/23LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Rise To Near 11-month High As Johnson Elected ..
DJ
07/19DE LA RUE : work on protecting FIFA's merchandise for the women's world cup feat..
PU
07/17DE LA RUE : Response to crystal amber statement
PU
07/17DE LA RUE : Investor 'threatens to oust chair' at troubled passport printer De L..
AQ
07/04DE LA RUE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 522 M
EBIT 2020 53,2 M
Net income 2020 25,6 M
Debt 2020 99,2 M
Yield 2020 11,7%
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
P/E ratio 2021 7,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 222 M
Chart DE LA RUE PLC
Duration : Period :
De La Rue plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE LA RUE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 335,00  GBp
Last Close Price 214,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Graham Rogerson Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Gray Chief Operating Officer
Helen Margaret Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Selva Selvaratnam Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE LA RUE PLC-49.41%271
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.3.47%6 533
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD8.94%5 130
CIMPRESS NV10.90%3 486
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 244
DELUXE CORPORATION19.88%1 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group