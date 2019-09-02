De La Rue names Kevin Loosemore chairman designate

Rogerson's retirement follows the departure of De La Rue's chief executive officer, who agreed to step down in May after the company warned of a profit downturn this year.

Loosemore's appointment comes as De La Rue faces disruptions after Britain's Serious Fraud Office opened a criminal investigation in July over "suspected corruption" in its business in South Sudan.

The investigation is a setback for De La Rue, which last year lost the 400 million pound ($491.08 million) contract for Britain's new blue passports and has seen its stock tumble since May after a profit warning, the CEO's departure and a one-off hit for non-payment from Venezuela.

Loosemore is currently chairman of Micro Focus. He was on the board of Morse Plc, chief operating officer of Cable & Wireless Plc and has held senior positions in Motorola and IBM.

London-listed De La Rue has designed about a third of the world's banknotes in circulation and is the world's largest commercial printer of passports.

