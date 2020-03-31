De'Longhi S p A : Publication of the Annual Report and other documents for the AGM

Treviso, 31 March 2020

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Publication of the Annual Report and other documents

for the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2020

Today, De' Longhi S.p.A. filed at the Company's registered office and published on its website www.delonghigroup.com(section "Governance" - "Corporate Bodies" - "Shareholders' Meeting 2020"), and on the authorised storage mechanism 1INFO accessible on the website www.1info.itthe following documentation:

the Annual Report as at 31 December 2019 (including: (i) the draft financial statements for the year, (ii) the consolidated financial statements, (iii) the report on operations which includes the proposed resolutions on items 1.1 and 1.2 of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting and the " Consolidated non- financial statement " pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016 with the related certification, and (iv) the certification of the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Art. 154- bis , para. 5 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 - "TUF"), together with the Reports by the Board of Statutory

Auditors and by the External Auditors in accordance with Art. 154- ter of the TUF;

Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure for the financial year 2019;

Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Art. 123- ter of the TUF;

Directors' Report on the share capital increase by payment, in one or more tranches, with the exclusion of pre-emption rights, item on the agenda of the extraordinary part, which includes also the related resolution proposal;