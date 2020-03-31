Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  De'Longhi S.p.A.    DLG   IT0003115950

DE'LONGHI S.P.A.

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

De'Longhi S p A : Publication of the Annual Report and other documents for the AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

Treviso, 31 March 2020

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Publication of the Annual Report and other documents

for the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2020

Today, De' Longhi S.p.A. filed at the Company's registered office and published on its website www.delonghigroup.com(section "Governance" - "Corporate Bodies" - "Shareholders' Meeting 2020"), and on the authorised storage mechanism 1INFO accessible on the website www.1info.itthe following documentation:

  • the Annual Report as at 31 December 2019 (including: (i) the draft financial statements for the year, (ii) the consolidated financial statements, (iii) the report on operations which includes the proposed resolutions on items 1.1 and 1.2 of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting and the "Consolidated non- financial statement" pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016 with the related certification, and (iv) the certification of the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Art. 154-bis, para. 5 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 - "TUF"), together with the Reports by the Board of Statutory
    Auditors and by the External Auditors in accordance with Art. 154-ter of the TUF;
  • Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure for the financial year 2019;
  • Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the TUF;
  • Directors' Report on the share capital increase by payment, in one or more tranches, with the exclusion of pre-emption rights, item on the agenda of the extraordinary part, which includes also the related resolution proposal;
  • Report of the External Auditors on the correspondence to the market value of the issue price of the shares relating to the share capital increase with the exclusion of the option right, pursuant to article 2441, paragraph 4, second subparagraph, of the Italian Civil Code.

1 / 1

Disclaimer

De’Longhi S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 17:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
01:51pDE'LONGHI S P A : Publication of the Annual Report and other documents for the A..
PU
03/23Italian companies enter coronavirus lockdown
RE
03/23DE'LONGHI : update on COVID-19 outbreak, new governmental decree dated March 22n..
PU
03/13DE'LONGHI S P A : De' Longhi starts a share buy-back
PU
03/13DE' LONGHI SPA : 2019 results - ERRATA CORRIGE
PU
03/12DE' LONGHI S.P.A. : year 2019 results
PU
03/12DE'LONGHI : update regarding the effects of the governmental decree dated March ..
PU
03/10DE' LONGHI : statement of the C.E.O. Fabio de' Longhi
PU
03/09DE'LONGHI S.P.A. : annual earnings release
02/03DE'LONGHI S P A : Acquisition of a new production plant in Romania
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 107 M
EBIT 2019 213 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Finance 2019 277 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 2 359 M
Chart DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
De'Longhi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,63  €
Last Close Price 15,78  €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio De'Longhi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe De'Longhi Chairman
Fabrizio Micheli Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Silvia De'Longhi Director
Renato Corrada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE'LONGHI S.P.A.-15.97%2 603
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-1.45%47 203
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-2.40%7 620
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.82%7 061
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-29.03%6 110
GROUPE SEB-19.34%5 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group