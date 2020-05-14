Log in
DE'LONGHI S P A : Publication of the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020
PU
05/12DE' LONGHI SPA : first quarter 2020 results
PU
05/12DE' LONGHI SPA : presentation first quarter 2020 results
PU
De'Longhi S p A : Publication of the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020

05/14/2020 | 02:50am EDT

Treviso - May 14, 2020

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Publication of the

Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020

Please be advised that the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020, approved by the Board of Directors on May 12, 2020 is available to shareholders and the public at the company's registered office, on the company's website at www.delonghigroup.com(section "Investors" - "Results" - "2020"), and on the 1INFO authorised storage mechanism accessible via the website www.1info.it.

1 / 1

Disclaimer

De’Longhi S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:49:08 UTC
