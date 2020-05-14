Treviso - May 14, 2020
De' Longhi S.p.A.
Publication of the
Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020
Please be advised that the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020, approved by the Board of Directors on May 12, 2020 is available to shareholders and the public at the company's registered office, on the company's website at www.delonghigroup.com(section "Investors" - "Results" - "2020"), and on the 1INFO authorised storage mechanism accessible via the website www.1info.it.
