De'Longhi : Notice of publication of the lists for the renewal of the corporate bodies

04/08/2019 | 05:53am EDT

Treviso, 8 April 2019

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Publication of the lists for the appointment of the Board

of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

In relation to the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of De' Longhi S.p.A. on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for 30 April 2019 in a single call, the Company informs that the following lists of candidates with the related required documentation were submitted by the deadline of 5 April 2019:

• Appointment of the Board of Directors

List no. 1submitted by De Longhi Industrial S.A. (holder of no. 85,199,660 shares equal to 56.989% of the share capital), putting forward the following candidates: Giuseppe de' Longhi, Cristina Pagni, Fabio de' Longhi, Silvia de' Longhi, Carlo Garavaglia, Renato Corrada, Stefania Petruccioli, Giorgio Sandri, Massimiliano Benedetti, Luisa Maria Virginia Collina and Silvio Sartori.

List no. 2submitted by Stichting Depositary APG Developed Markets Equity Pool (holder of no. 5,279,233 shares equal to 3.53% of the share capital), putting forward the following candidate Giovanni Ciserani.

List no. 3submitted by a group of asset management and financial intermediary firms (holders of a total of no. 3,676,901 shares equal to 2.460% of the share capital), putting forward the following candidates: Ferruccio Borsani and Barbara Ravera.

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

List no. 1submitted by De Longhi Industrial S.A. (holder of no. 85,199,660 shares equal to 56.989% of the share capital), putting forward the following candidates: Alberto Villani, Paola Mignani and Michele Furlanetto for the office of Standing Auditor, and Laura Braga and Simone Cavalli for the office of Alternate Auditor.

List no. 2submitted by a group of asset management and financial intermediary firms (holders of a total of no. 3,676,901 shares equal to 2.460% of the share capital), putting forward Cesare Conti for the office of Standing Auditor and Alberta Gervasio for the office of Alternate Auditor.

The Company has made the above lists, together with the required documentation, available to the public at the Company's registered office and by means of publication on its website www.delonghigroup.com(section "Investor Relations" - "Governance" - "Shareholders' Meetings" - "2019"), and on the authorised storage mechanism 1INFO accessible on the website www.1info.it.

Disclaimer

De’Longhi S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 09:52:02 UTC
