Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  De'Longhi SpA    DLG   IT0003115950

DE'LONGHI SPA

(DLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

De'Longhi : Publication of the Annual Report and other documents for the AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 11:58am EDT

Treviso, 8 April 2019

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Publication of the Annual Report and other documents

for the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019

Today, De' Longhi S.p.A. made the following documentation available to the public at the Company's registered office and by means of publication on its website www.delonghigroup.com(section "Investor Relations" - "Governance"- "Shareholders' Meetings" -"2019"), and on the authorised storage mechanism 1INFO accessible on the website www.1info.it:

-the Annual Report as at 31 December 2018 (including:(i)the draft financial statements for the year, (ii)the consolidated financial statements, (iii)the report on operations which includes the proposed resolutions on items 1.1 and 1.2 of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting and the "Consolidated non- financial statement" pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016 with the related certification, and (iv) the certification of the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Art. 154-bis, para. 5 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 - "TUF"), together with the Reports by the Board of Statutory Auditors and by the External Auditors in accordance with Art. 154-terof the TUF;

-Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure for the financial year 2018;

-Remuneration Report pursuant to Art.123-terof the TUF, containing the 2019 Remuneration Policy.

1 / 1

Disclaimer

De’Longhi S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 15:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE'LONGHI SPA
11:58aDE'LONGHI : Publication of the Annual Report and other documents for the AGM
PU
05:53aDE'LONGHI : Notice of publication of the lists for the renewal of the corporate ..
PU
03/14DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018
PU
01/09EUROPE : Trade deal optimism boosts European shares as exporters rally
RE
2018DE' LONGHI S.P.A. : financial calendar 2019
PU
2018DE'LONGHI : Notice of publication Interim Financial Report at September 30, 2018
PU
2018DE'LONGHI : S.p.A. 2018 third quarter results
PU
2018DE'LONGHI : Publication of the Half-year Financial Report at 30 June 2018
PU
2018DE'LONGHI : S.p.a. - first half 2018 results
PU
2018DE'LONGHI : Publication of the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 198 M
EBIT 2019 271 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Finance 2019 338 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 18,70
P/E ratio 2020 17,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 3 588 M
Chart DE'LONGHI SPA
Duration : Period :
De'Longhi SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DE'LONGHI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,9 €
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio De'Longhi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe De'Longhi Chairman
Fabrizio Micheli Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Silvia De'Longhi Director
Alberto Clô Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE'LONGHI SPA8.60%4 023
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%52 537
GROUPE SEB43.71%9 118
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 866
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.24.48%8 499
ELECTROLUX AB28.27%7 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About