De'Longhi : Publication of the Annual Report and other documents for the AGM

Treviso, 8 April 2019

De' Longhi S.p.A.

Publication of the Annual Report and other documents

for the Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019

Today, De' Longhi S.p.A. made the following documentation available to the public at the Company's registered office and by means of publication on its website www.delonghigroup.com(section "Investor Relations" - "Governance"- "Shareholders' Meetings" -"2019"), and on the authorised storage mechanism 1INFO accessible on the website www.1info.it:

-the Annual Report as at 31 December 2018 (including:(i)the draft financial statements for the year, (ii)the consolidated financial statements, (iii)the report on operations which includes the proposed resolutions on items 1.1 and 1.2 of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting and the "Consolidated non- financial statement" pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016 with the related certification, and (iv) the certification of the Financial Reporting Officer pursuant to Art. 154-bis, para. 5 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 - "TUF"), together with the Reports by the Board of Statutory Auditors and by the External Auditors in accordance with Art. 154-terof the TUF;

-Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure for the financial year 2018;

-Remuneration Report pursuant to Art.123-terof the TUF, containing the 2019 Remuneration Policy.

