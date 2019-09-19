De Raj Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.09.2019 / 22:59

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): De Raj

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

De Raj Group AG

b) LEI

391200U3FJYPRJ9C9L98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DEOOOA2GSWR1

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.03 EUR 606.39 EUR 3.09 EUR 1452.79 EUR 2.89 EUR 7221.79 EUR 2.88 EUR 2895.79 EUR 3.06 EUR 4583.88 EUR 3.02 EUR 1509.39 EUR 3.01 EUR 4211.82 EUR 3.10 EUR 3096.99 EUR 3.07 EUR 3066.39 EUR 2.87 EUR 5168.30 EUR 2.80 EUR 293.89 EUR 3.05 EUR 3049.39 EUR 2.98 EUR 744.39 EUR 2.97 EUR 1486.39 EUR 2.91 EUR 581.39 EUR 2.95 EUR 2949.39 EUR 2.87 EUR 1436.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.97 EUR 44354.76 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: XFRA

