De Raj Group AG

DE RAJ GROUP AG

(DRJ)
De Raj Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/19/2019 | 05:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2019 / 22:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): De Raj

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
De Raj Group AG

b) LEI
391200U3FJYPRJ9C9L98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DEOOOA2GSWR1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.03 EUR 606.39 EUR
3.09 EUR 1452.79 EUR
2.89 EUR 7221.79 EUR
2.88 EUR 2895.79 EUR
3.06 EUR 4583.88 EUR
3.02 EUR 1509.39 EUR
3.01 EUR 4211.82 EUR
3.10 EUR 3096.99 EUR
3.07 EUR 3066.39 EUR
2.87 EUR 5168.30 EUR
2.80 EUR 293.89 EUR
3.05 EUR 3049.39 EUR
2.98 EUR 744.39 EUR
2.97 EUR 1486.39 EUR
2.91 EUR 581.39 EUR
2.95 EUR 2949.39 EUR
2.87 EUR 1436.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.97 EUR 44354.76 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


19.09.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Str. 79
50739 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53897  19.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander De Raj Chairman-Supervisory Board
Devarajah C. Navaratnam Member-Supervisory Board
Renata Anita De Raj Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE RAJ GROUP AG0.00%145
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED44.85%7 556
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP34.97%5 152
HELMERICH & PAYNE-9.09%4 769
TRANSOCEAN LTD-14.70%3 622
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-4.73%1 970
