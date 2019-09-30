Log in
DE RAJ GROUP AG

(DRJ)
De Raj Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/30/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: De Raj Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
De Raj Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.09.2019 / 19:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

De Raj Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 30, 2019 German: http://www.thederajgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ English: http://www.thederajgroup.com/investors/financial-information/


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Straße 79
50739 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882953  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Nagendran Nadarajah Chairman-Management Board
Vaidyanathan Nateshan Group Chief Executive Officer
Alexander De Raj Chairman-Supervisory Board
Devarajah C. Navaratnam Member-Supervisory Board
Renata Anita De Raj Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE RAJ GROUP AG0.00%143
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED43.79%7 258
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP21.31%4 789
HELMERICH & PAYNE-15.37%4 440
TRANSOCEAN LTD-34.73%2 771
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-16.62%1 747
