Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  De Raj Group AG    DRJ   DE000A2GSWR1

DE RAJ GROUP AG

(DRJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

De Raj Group AG: Fundraising for De Raj Group: EUR50 mn bond issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 03:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Financing
De Raj Group AG: Fundraising for De Raj Group: EUR50 mn bond issue

06-Sep-2019 / 08:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Fundraising for De Raj Group: EUR50 mn bond issue

ITI Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce that it will raise EUR50 mn for De Raj Group (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1 Vienna Stock Exchange). De Raj Group is attracting funds to finance M&A transactions and organic project acquisitions to support robust revenue growth. In addition to its current exposure into energy equipment services, the company expects to increase revenues from acquiring existing revenue generating assets and execution of new contracts for the construction of energy-saving modules.

The bond placement scheduled for September 2019 will be structured as a private issue with a minimum subscription amount of EUR100 k addressed solely to qualified investors. The coupon with quarterly payment will amount to 8% p.a., maturity date will be September 2022.

Vaidyanathan Nateshan (CEO, De Raj Group AG):
"We expect that ITI Capital-managed bond placement will help us finance M&A opportunities in owning and operating mobile offshore units, managing concessions with water treatment assets and generation of solar energy power plants in Europe, Asia and Africa to help us launch the most profitable projects from the current pipeline to support our growth strategy and improve business prospects."

Pierre Iseux (Managing director, ITI Capital Ltd.)
"ITI Capital's expertise and network across financial markets will offer DeRaj Group access to a wide range of international investors to ensure a successful bond placement."

About DE RAJ GROUP
De Raj Group provides oil and gas services and renewable energy solutions to companies in Asia and Europe. The company provides various solutions for the monetization of oil and gas fields to national oil companies, oil field owners, and other technology companies. For more information please visit the corporate website:
https://www.thederajgroup.com
De Raj Group (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1) had initial listing at the EU-regulated Vienna Stock Exchange (IPO held in February 2018). De Raj Group shares are traded on the Open Market in Frankfurt / Main and XETRA since 23 March 2018.

About ITI Capital
The brokerage and investment house for institutional investors and private clients - offering a series of proprietary trading platforms, accessing over 100 markets as well as individual investment opportunities in the financial market and structured fundraising solutions.  

Reporting Person:
Vaidyanathan Nateshan, CEO of De Raj Group AG

06-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Str. 79
50739 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 95 93 70 26
Fax: +49 221 95 93 70 27
E-mail: ir@thederajgroup.com
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1
WKN: A2GSWR
Indices: WBI Wiener Börse Index
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 869531

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

869531  06-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=869531&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DE RAJ GROUP AG
03:00aDE RAJ GROUP AG : Fundraising for De Raj Group: EUR50 mn bond issue
EQ
09/02DE RAJ GROUP AG : De Raj Group concludes agreement with Ecogaz to build liquid g..
EQ
08/21DE RAJ GROUP AG : De Raj Group AG, Germany, is entering into a formal agreement ..
EQ
06/14DE RAJ GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
06/07DE RAJ GROUP AG : De Raj Group AG, Germany, is entering into a Strategic Allianc..
EQ
06/05DE RAJ GROUP AG : De Raj Group AG forms strategic alliance with VA Tech WABAG Lt..
EQ
06/04DE RAJ GROUP AG : De Raj Group AG, Germany, is entering into a Strategic Allianc..
EQ
06/03DE RAJ GROUP AG : Strategic Solar Power Alliance with WIRCON GmbH and Wattkraft ..
EQ
05/21DE RAJ : announces changes in the Management and the Supervisory Board
EQ
05/14DE RAJ GROUP AG (AT) : Release of a Financial report
EQ
More news
Chart DE RAJ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
De Raj Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander De Raj Chairman-Supervisory Board
Devarajah C. Navaratnam Member-Supervisory Board
Renata Anita De Raj Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DE RAJ GROUP AG-59.00%145
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED48.59%7 770
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP26.78%5 019
HELMERICH & PAYNE-22.63%4 059
TRANSOCEAN LTD-28.67%2 869
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-18.26%1 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group