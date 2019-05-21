De Raj : announces changes in the Management and the Supervisory Board

Ad-hoc-News:
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of MAR
De Raj Group AG announces changes in the Management and the Supervisory Board
Cologne, May 21, 2019:
De Raj Group AG, Cologne, (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1, Vienna Stock Exchange - Wiener Börse), announced that the Supervisory Board of the De Raj Group AG appointed Mr Vaidyanathan M. Nateshan as further member of the Management Board as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect for the term of five years. Mr Nateshan represents the Company jointly with the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Dato' Nagendran Nadarajah.
In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr Carlo Arachi as further member of the Management Board with immediate effect for the term of five years after Mr Arachi prior to this resigned from the Supervisory Board of De Raj Group AG according to Sec. 11.4 of the articles of association of the Company for a compelling reason. Mr Arachi represents the Company jointly with the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Dato' Nagendran Nadarajah.
For further information:
De Raj Group AG
Investor Relations
ir@thederajgroup.com
