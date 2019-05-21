Log in
De Raj : announces changes in the Management and the Supervisory Board

0
05/21/2019 | 12:45am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
De Raj Group AG announces changes in the Management and the Supervisory Board

21-May-2019 / 06:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc-News:
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of MAR

De Raj Group AG announces changes in the Management and the Supervisory Board


Cologne, May 21, 2019:
De Raj Group AG, Cologne, (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1, Vienna Stock Exchange - Wiener Börse), announced that the Supervisory Board of the De Raj Group AG appointed Mr Vaidyanathan M. Nateshan as further member of the Management Board as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect for the term of five years. Mr Nateshan represents the Company jointly with the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Dato' Nagendran Nadarajah.

In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr Carlo Arachi as further member of the Management Board with immediate effect for the term of five years after Mr Arachi prior to this resigned from the Supervisory Board of De Raj Group AG according to Sec. 11.4 of the articles of association of the Company for a compelling reason. Mr Arachi represents the Company jointly with the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr Dato' Nagendran Nadarajah.
 

For further information:

De Raj Group AG
Investor Relations
ir@thederajgroup.com


Issuer: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Strasse 79
D-50739 Cologne
Phone: +49 221 95 93 70 26
FAX: +49 221 95 93 70 27
mailto: ir@thederajgroup.com
URL: www.thederajgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1
Stock market: Vienna Stock Exchange, Standard Market Auction
Deutsche Börse, XETRA and Open Market
Index: WBI Wiener Börse Index (All Share Index Vienna Stock Exchange)
Language: English

21-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Christophstr. 15-17
50670 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 299 85 07
Fax: +49 221 299 85 08
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1
WKN: A2GSWR
Indices: WBI Wiener Börse Index
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 813757

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

813757  21-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=813757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
0
