De Raj Group AG    DRJ   DE000A2GSWR1

DE RAJ GROUP AG

(DRJ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 11/13 11:01:32 am
2.42 EUR   -3.97%
De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group negotiates with Bank of Malaysia Berhad

11/13/2019 | 11:25am EST

DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Financing
De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group negotiates with Bank of Malaysia Berhad
13.11.2019 / 17:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

De Raj Group negotiates with Bank of Malaysia Berhad

Germany, Cologne, 13 November 2019: With the PT Pertamina Hulu Energi - West Madura Offshore contract coming to a close, De Raj Group AG ("DRJ"; ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1, Vienna Stock Exchange) have initiated talks with Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (EXIM Bank) to settle the outstanding facilities with its fully owned Labuan subsidiary Hummingbird Energy (L) Inc. Negotitations are currently ongoing and expect to be concluded shortly.

About DE RAJ
De Raj Group provides oil and gas services and renewable energy solutions to companies in Asia and Europe. The company provides various solutions for the monetization of oil and gas fields to national oil companies, oil field owners, and other technology companies. For more information please visit the corporate website: https://www.thederajgroup.com

De Raj Group (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1) had initial listing at the EU-regulated Vienna Stock Exchange (IPO held in February 2018). De Raj Group shares are traded on the Open Market in Frankfurt / Main and XETRA since 23 March 2018.

For further information please contact
De Raj Group AG, Investor Relations, mailto: ir@thederajgroup.com

 

13.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: De Raj Group AG
Robert-Perthel-Str. 79
50739 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 221 95 93 70 26
Fax: +49 221 95 93 70 27
E-mail: ir@thederajgroup.com
Internet: www.thederajgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1
WKN: A2GSWR
Indices: WBI Wiener Börse Index
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 912061

 
End of News DGAP News Service

912061  13.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
