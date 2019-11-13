DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Financing

De Raj Group AG: De Raj Group negotiates with Bank of Malaysia Berhad

13.11.2019 / 17:23

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

De Raj Group negotiates with Bank of Malaysia Berhad



Germany, Cologne, 13 November 2019: With the PT Pertamina Hulu Energi - West Madura Offshore contract coming to a close, De Raj Group AG ("DRJ"; ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1, Vienna Stock Exchange) have initiated talks with Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (EXIM Bank) to settle the outstanding facilities with its fully owned Labuan subsidiary Hummingbird Energy (L) Inc. Negotitations are currently ongoing and expect to be concluded shortly.



About DE RAJ

De Raj Group provides oil and gas services and renewable energy solutions to companies in Asia and Europe. The company provides various solutions for the monetization of oil and gas fields to national oil companies, oil field owners, and other technology companies. For more information please visit the corporate website:



De Raj Group (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1) had initial listing at the EU-regulated Vienna Stock Exchange (IPO held in February 2018). De Raj Group shares are traded on the Open Market in Frankfurt / Main and XETRA since 23 March 2018.



For further information please contact

De Raj Group AG, Investor Relations, mailto:



Germany, Cologne, 13 November 2019: With the PT Pertamina Hulu Energi - West Madura Offshore contract coming to a close, De Raj Group AG ("DRJ"; ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1, Vienna Stock Exchange) have initiated talks with Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (EXIM Bank) to settle the outstanding facilities with its fully owned Labuan subsidiary Hummingbird Energy (L) Inc. Negotitations are currently ongoing and expect to be concluded shortly.De Raj Group provides oil and gas services and renewable energy solutions to companies in Asia and Europe. The company provides various solutions for the monetization of oil and gas fields to national oil companies, oil field owners, and other technology companies. For more information please visit the corporate website: https://www.thederajgroup.com De Raj Group (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1) had initial listing at the EU-regulated Vienna Stock Exchange (IPO held in February 2018). De Raj Group shares are traded on the Open Market in Frankfurt / Main and XETRA since 23 March 2018.For further information please contactDe Raj Group AG, Investor Relations, mailto: ir@thederajgroup.com

13.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

