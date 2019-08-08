Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG    ERMK   DE000A0Z23G6

DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG

(ERMK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Entertainment Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Entertainment Group

08.08.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Entertainment Group

- Successful acquisition and integration strategy consistently continued

- Further expansion of "Schlager and Volksmusik" activities

- Positive boost from the ticketing business

Berlin, August 8, 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker: ERMK, listed in the Prime Standard, has announced that it has acquired a 51% majority interest in MEWES Entertainment Group GmbH.

MEWES Entertainment, founded by Jan Mewes, has been working successfully in the areas of artist management, booking and the event business and has specialised on artists in the field of "Schlager and Volksmusik" for more than 20 years. MEWES Entertainment represents one of the best-known German singers, HEINO, who released his successful album "Mit freundlichen Grüßen," on which he covered German Rock and Pop songs, together with the company. This strategic move not only inspired HEINO's traditional fans, but also opened up a new, significantly younger audience in the Rock and Pop music sector. Jan Mewes has won two LEA awards (Live Entertainment Award). In 2014 he was named best Manager of the Year and in 2017 as Producer and Organiser of the best show of the year "NUTTEN KOKS UND FRISCHE ERDBEEREN." This comedy music show with Mary Roos & Wolfgang Trepper was a real hit and attracted 150,000 visitors. In the area of Rock/Pop, Jan Mewes manages the bookings for well-known artists like Robbie Williams, Revolverheld, Mark Forster, Max Giesinger, Sasha, Alvaro Soler, Namika, Milow and many more.

With this investment, DEAG is further expanding its activities in the area of "Schlager and Volksmusik" and, at the same time, bringing on board Managing Director Jan Mewes, an experienced industry expert who will be bound for the long term. DEAG has been active in this sector for many years by conducting many major events, such as those by Andreas Gabalier, La Brass Banda, Seiler und Speer, Hansi Hinterseer, Rainhard Fendrich, Beatrice Egli, Angelo Kelly or Feuerherz. DEAG can in turn profitably contribute this experience to its cooperation with MEWES Entertainment.

Jan Mewes looks forward to the cooperation positively: "In DEAG, I have a strong partner at my side. Many of my network contacts have had very good experiences with DEAG and Peter Schwenkow in the past. So, it was only a matter of time until I jumped on board the train. I would like to thank the company for its trust. I look forward to working with them and am convinced that we can benefit from each other in the long term."

Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO of DEAG, is convinced: "Jan Mewes brings along very good and long-standing expertise in the area of Pop and Volksmusik. I look forward to working with him. With his broad network and our structural resources, we will create additional synergies for DEAG. The joint content will be merchandised via MyTicket so our ticketing business will also benefit from this investment."

About DEAG
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes around 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.

Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | ERMK) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.

IR contact
cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49-611-20585528
email: deag@cometis.de

 


08.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@cometis.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
WKN: A0Z23G, A2NBF2
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 853975

 
End of News DGAP News Service

853975  08.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=853975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
04:15aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Ent..
PU
04:05aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Ent..
EQ
08/05DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG off to a strong start to the third q..
PU
08/05DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG off to a strong start to the third q..
EQ
08/02DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/15DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/08DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/04DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
07/04DEAG : Convertible bond 2016/2019 fully converted into shares
PU
07/04DEAG : Convertible bond 2016/2019 fully converted into shares
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 214 M
EBIT 2019 9,68 M
Net income 2019 2,94 M
Debt 2019 20,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 79,3 M
Chart DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG
Duration : Period :
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,43  €
Last Close Price 4,02  €
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. H. Schwenkow Chief Executive Officer
Wolf-Dieter Gramatke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chief Operating & Digital Officer
Ralph Quellmalz Chief Financial Officer
Katja Nettesheim Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG29.90%89
TUI-27.71%5 734
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.02%5 600
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-6.54%3 973
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-9.59%2 850
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.33.12%2 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group