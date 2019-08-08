DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Entertainment Group



08.08.2019 / 10:00

Corporate News

DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Entertainment Group

- Successful acquisition and integration strategy consistently continued

- Further expansion of "Schlager and Volksmusik" activities

- Positive boost from the ticketing business

Berlin, August 8, 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker: ERMK, listed in the Prime Standard, has announced that it has acquired a 51% majority interest in MEWES Entertainment Group GmbH.

MEWES Entertainment, founded by Jan Mewes, has been working successfully in the areas of artist management, booking and the event business and has specialised on artists in the field of "Schlager and Volksmusik" for more than 20 years. MEWES Entertainment represents one of the best-known German singers, HEINO, who released his successful album "Mit freundlichen Grüßen," on which he covered German Rock and Pop songs, together with the company. This strategic move not only inspired HEINO's traditional fans, but also opened up a new, significantly younger audience in the Rock and Pop music sector. Jan Mewes has won two LEA awards (Live Entertainment Award). In 2014 he was named best Manager of the Year and in 2017 as Producer and Organiser of the best show of the year "NUTTEN KOKS UND FRISCHE ERDBEEREN." This comedy music show with Mary Roos & Wolfgang Trepper was a real hit and attracted 150,000 visitors. In the area of Rock/Pop, Jan Mewes manages the bookings for well-known artists like Robbie Williams, Revolverheld, Mark Forster, Max Giesinger, Sasha, Alvaro Soler, Namika, Milow and many more.

With this investment, DEAG is further expanding its activities in the area of "Schlager and Volksmusik" and, at the same time, bringing on board Managing Director Jan Mewes, an experienced industry expert who will be bound for the long term. DEAG has been active in this sector for many years by conducting many major events, such as those by Andreas Gabalier, La Brass Banda, Seiler und Speer, Hansi Hinterseer, Rainhard Fendrich, Beatrice Egli, Angelo Kelly or Feuerherz. DEAG can in turn profitably contribute this experience to its cooperation with MEWES Entertainment.

Jan Mewes looks forward to the cooperation positively: "In DEAG, I have a strong partner at my side. Many of my network contacts have had very good experiences with DEAG and Peter Schwenkow in the past. So, it was only a matter of time until I jumped on board the train. I would like to thank the company for its trust. I look forward to working with them and am convinced that we can benefit from each other in the long term."

Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO of DEAG, is convinced: "Jan Mewes brings along very good and long-standing expertise in the area of Pop and Volksmusik. I look forward to working with him. With his broad network and our structural resources, we will create additional synergies for DEAG. The joint content will be merchandised via MyTicket so our ticketing business will also benefit from this investment."

About DEAG

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes around 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.



Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | ERMK) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.



