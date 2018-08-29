Log in
DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG (ERMK)
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG grows strongly in first half of the year and intends to issue a bond

08/29/2018 | 05:30pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG grows strongly in first half of the year and intends to issue a bond

29-Aug-2018 / 17:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

DEAG grows strongly in first half of the year and intends to issue a bond

- Group sales rise by 34% to EUR 118.0 million, group EBIT increases by 263% to EUR 8.1 million

- Company plans to issue a bond in the second half of the year to finance further growth


Berlin, 29 August 2018 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker: ERMK, listed in the Prime Standard, achieved significant growth in sales and earnings in the first half of the current financial year on group level based on preliminary figures. In the first half of 2018, DEAG group recorded a 34.2% increase in revenues to EUR 118.0 million after EUR 87.9 million in the previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)* amounted to EUR 8.1 million compared to EUR 2.2 million in the previous year. Adjusted for the effect of the acquisition of 49% of DEAG Classics AG and the sale of Raymond Gubbay Limited with a profit on deconsolidation of EUR 5.3 million, operating EBIT amounted to EUR 2.8 million after EUR 0.3 million in the same period of the previous year, taking into account the business unit Austria.

The company plans to issue a bond to finance its further development and to diversify its financing structure. DEAG has mandated IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, Düsseldorf ("IKB") for this purpose.

The full report for the first half of 2018 will be published on the company's website in the course of 31 August 2018.

* EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is calculated as described in the group financial statements of DEAG for the financial year 2017 (see 2017 annual report of DEAG, p. 37, downloadable under www.deag.de).

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

Communicating parties: Prof. Peter Schwenkow (CEO), Christian Diekmann (COO/CDO), Detlef Kornett (CMO), Ralph Quellmalz (CFO)

+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++

29-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@cometis.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6
WKN: A0Z23G
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

718803  29-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718803&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
