DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG off to a strong start to the third quarter 2019 with successful open air events

05.08.2019 / 13:10

DEAG off to a strong start to the third quarter 2019 with successful open air events

- 'Sion sous les étoiles,' 'Belladrum' and 'NATURE ONE' completely sold out

- More than 230,000 music fans at open-air events in Germany, UK and Switzerland

- Highly profitable open-air events demonstrate successful M&A strategy

- Growth impetus for its own ticketing business

Berlin, August 5, 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, listed in the Prime Standard, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker: ERMK, has announced that it is off to a successful start to the third quarter of 2019. The three open air events 'Sion sous les étoiles' in Switzerland, 'Belladrum' in the UK and 'NATURE ONE' in Germany have sold out again this year. DEAG sold more than 1100,000 day and multi-day tickets for these three events. In total, the open-air events in the three countries counted more than 230,000 music fans.

Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO of DEAG, comments: 'We are supplementing our organic growth by expanding our own successful entertainment formats with very selective M&A activities. All three open air events are great proof of how successful we are: Established for many years, highly profitable and once again completely sold out, we are not only contributing to strengthening our profitability, but also providing growth impetus in our ticketing business. Via MyTicket we meanwhile sell tickets for all our events as well as third-party content. For NATURE ONE 2020, we are already conducting advance sales again!'

'Sion sous les étoiles' is a traditional and locally established event in the canton of Valais. The same goes for 'Belladrum' in Scotland, which has been sold out since 2009. 'NATURE ONE,' the biggest rave event in Germany and one of the biggest European events on the electro music scene, was voted 'Best Festival 2018' at the German Live Entertainment Awards (LEA).

The three open air events reflect DEAG's successful start into the expected very strong third quarter of 2019. Other highlights in the current quarter include the six stadium shows with Ed Sheeran, as part of the 'Welcome-Back-Tour' in Ipswich and Leeds, the 'Potsdamer Schlössernacht' in the Schlosspark Sanssouci, the flashlight concert on the Berlin Waldbühne and the first open-air concert by Anne-Sophie Mutter in Munich.

About DEAG

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes around 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.

Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | ERMK) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.

