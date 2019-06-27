Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG    ERMK   DE000A0Z23G6

DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG

(ERMK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG to hold 2019 Annual General Meeting in Berlin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:15am EDT

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

27.06.2019 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

DEAG to hold 2019 Annual General Meeting in Berlin

- Executive Board to report on one of the most successful financial years

- All agenda items adopted by a large majority

Berlin, 27 June 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG), Berlin, listed in the Prime Standard, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, WKN: A0Z23G, ERMK, successfully held its 2019 Annual General Meeting today. Looking back on 40 years of company history and 20 years of stock market listing, the Executive Board informed the shareholders in detail about one of the most successful financial years in the company's history.

The Annual General Meeting approved the management's proposals on all agenda items by a very large majority. In particular, the Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for financial year 2018 and approved the creation of new authorised and conditional capital. Mazars GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was appointed auditor of the 2019 financial statements and consolidated financial statements.

'2018 was a very successful year for DEAG. We will continue on the path we have taken and continue to develop our business model in order to grow profitably. The outlook for 2019 is also very good. We are pleased that the capital market appears to share this view and would like to express our sincere thanks to our shareholders for this confidence,' said Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO of DEAG.

About DEAG
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes around 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.

Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | ERMK) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.

IR contact
cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49-611-20585528
email: deag@cometis.de

27.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

DEAG - Deutsche Entertainment AG published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
08:15aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG to hold 2019 Annual General Meeting ..
PU
08:10aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG to hold 2019 Annual General Meeting ..
EQ
06/24DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG: New bonds of DEAG bond 2018/2023 ov..
PU
06/24DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG: New bonds of DEAG bond 2018/2023 ov..
EQ
06/24DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT : plans to increase 2018/2023 bond issue by EUR 5 mi..
PU
06/24DEAG DECIDES TO INCREASE BOND ISSUE : A2nbf2 / isin: de000a2nbf25)
PU
06/24DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT : plans to increase 2018/2023 bond issue by EUR 5 mi..
EQ
06/24DEAG DECIDES TO INCREASE BOND ISSUE : A2nbf2 / isin: de000a2nbf25)
EQ
06/21DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT : expands market position in Switzerland
PU
06/21DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT : expands market position in Switzerland
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 215 M
EBIT 2019 9,58 M
Net income 2019 4,37 M
Finance 2019 8,65 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,31
P/E ratio 2020 17,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 80,4 M
Chart DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG
Duration : Period :
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,38 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. H. Schwenkow Chief Executive Officer
Wolf-Dieter Gramatke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chief Operating & Digital Officer
Ralph Quellmalz Chief Financial Officer
Katja Nettesheim Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG35.69%91
TUI-33.02%5 512
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS23.81%5 101
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-4.37%4 381
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-4.53%2 981
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.25.71%1 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About