DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG (ERMK)
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/29/2018 | 04:00pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.08.2018 / 15:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2018 German: http://www.deag.de/fileadmin/assets/investors/de/berichte/20180630_DEAG_Zwischenbericht.pdf English: http://www.deag.de/fileadmin/assets/investors/en/reports/20180630_DEAG_Interim_Report.pdf


29.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

718773  29.08.2018 



© EQS 2018
