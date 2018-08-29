DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08/29/2018 | 04:00pm CEST
29.08.2018 / 15:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 31, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 31, 2018
German: http://www.deag.de/fileadmin/assets/investors/de/berichte/20180630_DEAG_Zwischenbericht.pdf
English: http://www.deag.de/fileadmin/assets/investors/en/reports/20180630_DEAG_Interim_Report.pdf
