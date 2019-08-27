Log in
  Report  
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/27/2019 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.08.2019 / 09:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2019 German: https://www.deag.de/navi-bottom/investors/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.deag.de/en/navi-bottom/investors/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html


27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863597  27.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 214 M
EBIT 2019 9,68 M
Net income 2019 2,94 M
Debt 2019 20,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 80,3 M
Chart DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG
Duration : Period :
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,43  €
Last Close Price 3,95  €
Spread / Highest target 89,9%
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. H. Schwenkow Chief Executive Officer
Wolf-Dieter Gramatke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chief Operating & Digital Officer
Ralph Quellmalz Chief Financial Officer
Katja Nettesheim Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG31.51%89
TUI-26.75%5 805
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.36%5 670
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-12.96%3 857
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-10.75%2 799
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.39.43%2 276
