DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.08.2019 / 09:57

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 30, 2019 German: https://www.deag.de/navi-bottom/investors/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.deag.de/en/navi-bottom/investors/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

