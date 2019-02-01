Log in
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG    ERMK   DE000A0Z23G6

DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG (ERMK)
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/01/2019 | 12:35pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.02.2019 / 18:33
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Potsdamer Straße 58
Postal code: 10785
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900KBQWH91N5V5D11

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Michael Novogratz
Date of birth: 26 Nov 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Novofam Macro LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.0004202 % 0.00 % 3.0004202 % 18,397,423
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z23G6 552000 % 3.0004202 %
Total 552000 3.0004202 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Michael Novogratz % % %
Novofam Macro LLC 3.0004202 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 Jan 2019


01.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771963  01.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771963&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
