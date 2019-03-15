DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Supervisory Board appoints Roman Velke Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

15.03.2019 / 12:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

DEAG: Supervisory Board appoints Roman Velke Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Berlin, 15 March 2019 - The Supervisory Board of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | ERMK), has appointed Roman Velke to serve as CFO of DEAG with effect from 1 April 2019. Roman Velke takes over the position from his predecessor Ralph Quellmalz, who is leaving DEAG at his own request in most mutual amicable agreement.

Roman Velke has close to 20 years of experience in the areas of finance and auditing and primarily has been working directly and indirectly in the live entertainment industry since the beginning of his career. The graduate salesman and auditor was with BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft until 2011 and subsequently held various positions in finance at DEAG. Roman Velke most recently held the position of 'Divisional Board Member - Business & Financial Affairs, M&A' at DEAG's second management level. In this position, he supported the Executive Board in the implementation of M&A projects, the strategic development and expansion of business areas and in the area of corporate finance. As CFO, Roman Velke will now be responsible for Management Board areas of Finance and Investor Relations as of

1 April 2019.

Ralph Quellmalz is leaving the company to take on new professional challenges. During his term in office, important decisions were made on the further strategic development of DEAG into a leading provider of Live Entertainment, such as focusing in particular on the growth of the profitable Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions. Ralph Quellmalz has set DEAG on an important course towards internationalisation and has set decisive impulses for strengthening profitable growth and capital market communication. The Supervisory Board expressly thanks Ralph Quellmalz for his successful work and commitment - he has thus initiated an important process for the further development of DEAG. The Supervisory Board and the company wish Ralph Quellmalz all the best for his future career and life as well as continued success.

About DEAG

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes around 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.

Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | ERMK) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.

IR contact

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49-611-20585528

email: deag@cometis.de