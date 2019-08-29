Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG    ERMK   DE000A0Z23G6

DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG

(ERMK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment : on track for the full year after first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results
DEAG on track for the full year after first half of 2019

29.08.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

DEAG on track for the full year after first half of 2019

- Group sales in H1 of around EUR 64 million, Group EBITDA margin rises to 5% thanks to optimised ticketing business and profitable product mix

- Sales shift from Q2 to Q3 due to planned large-volume events

- Very strong start to Q3; acquisitions from H1 will contribute to sales for the first time

- Probably one of the strongest fourth quarters in the company's history

- Further acquisitions planned for the second half of the year

Berlin, 29 August 2019 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), Berlin, listed in the Prime Standard, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, Ticker symbol (NEW): LOUD, has announced its preliminary figures on its operating performance in the first half of 2019. Based on these results, the DEAG Group recorded sales of EUR 63.9 million in the first half of 2019, compared to EUR 118.0 million in the previous year. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 3.1 million compared to EUR 4.2 million on a comparable basis. The operating EBITDA margin was 4.9% after 3.6% in the previous year.

The decline in sales is mainly attributable to the seasonal postponement of certain events. For example, the 12 stadium shows with Ed Sheeran in the UK were held in the second quarter of 2018. His "Divide" tour is the most commercially successful tour of all time. In 2019, the 6 concerts with Ed Sheeran organised by DEAG fall in the third quarter. Additional concerts will also be held in July and August with Rock and Pop bands such as Böhse Onkelz, Foreigner, Stereophonics, Limp Bizkit and Toto. For this reason, the company is forecasting sales of around EUR 55 million in the third quarter, an increase of more than 60% over the previous year. In addition, DEAG expects this year to be one of the strongest fourth quarters in company history and above-average growth in earnings. Ticketing and the profitable event formats in the Christmas business are expected to contribute to this.

This assumption is primarily based on organic business expansion. By expanding successful, profitable formats in all business segments, DEAG is continuing its organic growth as planned in the second half of the year. Among other events, the successful "TimeRide" format will be expanded from one to five locations. The successful "Christmas Garden" format will also be offered in six cities instead of three in 2019, including other European countries for the first time. In addition, the Group is increasing the number of its Christmas Circuses from two to three locations. Of particular significance is the fact that DEAG will distribute more than half a million tickets for these events almost exclusively via its MyTicket platform.

Besides the very successful Christmas Village in Kiel, Wuppertal and Hamburg will also be added to the line-up in the winter of this year.

Besides organic growth, DEAG is also pressing ahead with its acquisition and integration strategy. The Group already successfully completed four transactions in Switzerland and Germany in 2019. These include the majority holding in the MEWES Entertainment Group to position itself even more broadly in the "Schlager und Volksmusik" [German popular music] segment. In the second half of the year, the company plans to make further acquisitions to strengthen both its portfolio and existing value creation. In this context, DEAG is closely monitoring the possible effects of the current discussions about the announced Brexit in the UK.

In view of the successful start to the current quarter and the emerging growth opportunities, the Executive Board confirms its forecast for 2019 as a whole.

About DEAG
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes over 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.

Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | LOUD) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.

IR contact
cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49-611-20585528
email: deag@cometis.de


29.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@cometis.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
WKN: A0Z23G, A2NBF2
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 865199

 
End of News DGAP News Service

865199  29.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=865199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
04:05aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT : on track for the full year after first half of 201..
EQ
08/27DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
08/08DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Ent..
PU
08/08DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG acquires majority stake in MEWES Ent..
EQ
08/05DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG off to a strong start to the third q..
PU
08/05DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG off to a strong start to the third q..
EQ
08/02DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/15DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/08DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
07/04DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 214 M
EBIT 2019 9,68 M
Net income 2019 2,94 M
Debt 2019 20,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 79,7 M
Chart DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG
Duration : Period :
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,43  €
Last Close Price 3,90  €
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. H. Schwenkow Chief Executive Officer
Wolf-Dieter Gramatke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chief Operating & Digital Officer
Ralph Quellmalz Chief Financial Officer
Katja Nettesheim Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AG30.55%88
TUI-26.37%5 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.27%5 678
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-15.92%3 915
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-9.38%2 769
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.39.27%2 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group