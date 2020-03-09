Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft    LOUD   DE000A0Z23G6

DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELL

(LOUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG comments on the cancellation recommendations of the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG comments on the cancellation recommendations of the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn

09.03.2020 / 09:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

DEAG comments on the cancellation recommendations of the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn

- Until further notice DEAG will execute all events basically as planned

- DEAG will consider responsibly and decide on a case by case basis

- Full insurance coverage available to DEAG


Berlin, 9 March 2020 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, ticker symbol: LOUD, "DEAG") provides information on the latest developments regarding the "Corona Virus", Covid - 19 and the current recommendation from Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn that major events with more than 1,000 participants could be canceled.

The Management Board of DEAG and those responsible for the individual group companies analyze the current developments and their implications intensively. At the events of its group companies, DEAG will carry out a responsible analysis of the individual case in close coordination with the respective artists, their partners and of course the local authorities and, based on this, will make an appropriate decision on a case by case basis.

DEAG is committed to its customers and their health but also to their enthusiasm for the respective events. DEAG sees the final decision on the implementation of events with the responsible authorities and at the same time respects the decision of every visitor to take part in major events.

For the time being, all events will therefore be carried out according to scheduled dates regardless of the number of participants.

Any cancellations of events by a "high hand" (force majeur) will of course be implemented immediately.

In this case, DEAG has full insurance coverage. Also Events canceled by the authorities due to Covid - 19 are insured.

On the basis of the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and in coordination with the responsible authorities, DEAG will take and implement the necessary precautions for the safe and orderly running of all events.

About DEAG
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model, DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes over 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.

Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G |ticker symbol: LOUD) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.

 

Investor & Public Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Tel: 0049 69 905505-52
Email: deag@edicto.de

 


09.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@edicto.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
WKN: A0Z23G, A2NBF2
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 992339

 
End of News DGAP News Service

992339  09.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=992339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
04:10aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG comments on the cancellation recomme..
EQ
02/28DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
02/25DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
01/28DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/22DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
01/20DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
01/15DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/10DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Change in the DEAG Supervisory Board
EQ
2019DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2019DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG to acquire 75% of the UK ticketing p..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 203 M
EBIT 2019 10,1 M
Net income 2019 0,93 M
Debt 2019 18,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 90,7x
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 93,4 M
Chart DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,95  €
Last Close Price 4,76  €
Spread / Highest target 89,1%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. H. Schwenkow Chief Executive Officer
Wolf-Dieter Gramatke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chief Operating & Digital Officer
Roman Velke Chief Financial Officer
Katja Nettesheim Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT8.68%106
TUI AG-46.18%4 093
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-49.29%1 985
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-1.72%1 349
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-24.78%1 094
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED0.82%869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group