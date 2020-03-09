DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG comments on the cancellation recommendations of the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

09.03.2020

DEAG comments on the cancellation recommendations of the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn

- Until further notice DEAG will execute all events basically as planned

- DEAG will consider responsibly and decide on a case by case basis

- Full insurance coverage available to DEAG



Berlin, 9 March 2020 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, ticker symbol: LOUD, "DEAG") provides information on the latest developments regarding the "Corona Virus", Covid - 19 and the current recommendation from Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn that major events with more than 1,000 participants could be canceled.

The Management Board of DEAG and those responsible for the individual group companies analyze the current developments and their implications intensively. At the events of its group companies, DEAG will carry out a responsible analysis of the individual case in close coordination with the respective artists, their partners and of course the local authorities and, based on this, will make an appropriate decision on a case by case basis.

DEAG is committed to its customers and their health but also to their enthusiasm for the respective events. DEAG sees the final decision on the implementation of events with the responsible authorities and at the same time respects the decision of every visitor to take part in major events.

For the time being, all events will therefore be carried out according to scheduled dates regardless of the number of participants.

Any cancellations of events by a "high hand" (force majeur) will of course be implemented immediately.

In this case, DEAG has full insurance coverage. Also Events canceled by the authorities due to Covid - 19 are insured.

On the basis of the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and in coordination with the responsible authorities, DEAG will take and implement the necessary precautions for the safe and orderly running of all events.

About DEAG

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe with subsidiaries in its core markets. DEAG produces and profitably organises a broad range of live entertainment events and concerts. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model, DEAG has extensive expertise in the organisation, marketing and holding of events, as well as in ticket sales via its own ticketing platform 'MyTicket' for its own and third-party content. The highly scalable business model of MyTicket strengthens DEAG on its way to increasing profitability. DEAG promotes over 4,000 concerts and events a year and currently sells more than 5 million tickets, of which a steadily increasing share is sold via its high-turnover ticketing platform MyTicket.



Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed since 1998, DEAG's core businesses include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions. The Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions divisions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content. With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G |ticker symbol: LOUD) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of Deutsche Börse.

