DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELL

(LOUD)
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/28/2020 | 04:10am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2020 / 10:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolf-Dieter
Last name(s): Gramatke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900KBQWH91N5V5D11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.1600 EUR 9417.00 EUR
5.3400 EUR 9120.72 EUR
5.1800 EUR 6288.52 EUR
5.3000 EUR 280.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.2306 EUR 25107.1400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57111  28.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
