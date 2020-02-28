DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.02.2020 / 10:04

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Wolf-Dieter Last name(s): Gramatke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900KBQWH91N5V5D11

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.1600 EUR 9417.00 EUR 5.3400 EUR 9120.72 EUR 5.1800 EUR 6288.52 EUR 5.3000 EUR 280.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.2306 EUR 25107.1400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

