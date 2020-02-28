|
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/28/2020 | 04:10am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.02.2020 / 10:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Wolf-Dieter
|Last name(s):
|Gramatke
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23G6
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5.1600 EUR
|9417.00 EUR
|5.3400 EUR
|9120.72 EUR
|5.1800 EUR
|6288.52 EUR
|5.3000 EUR
|280.90 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|5.2306 EUR
|25107.1400 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Potsdamer Straße 58
|
|10785 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deag.de
|
|
|Sales 2019
|203 M
|EBIT 2019
|10,1 M
|Net income 2019
|0,93 M
|Debt 2019
|18,0 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|101x
|P/E ratio 2020
|35,3x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,60x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,50x
|Capitalization
|104 M
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
6,83 €
|Last Close Price
|
5,30 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
69,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
28,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-1,89%