Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft    LOUD   DE000A0Z23G6

DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELL

(LOUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.08.2020 / 18:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Potsdamer Straße 58
Postal code: 10785
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900KBQWH91N5V5D11

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Aug 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % 19625976
Previous notification 9.98 % 0.00 % 9.98 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z23G6 0 979897 0.00 % 4.99 %
Total 979897 4.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH 4.99 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Aug 2020


11.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1115365  11.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1115365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
12:50pDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
06/16DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/27DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG initially off to a successful start ..
EQ
05/11DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
04/28DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
04/09DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/31DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
03/27DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Moritz Schwenkow appointed Member of the ..
EQ
03/24DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : 2019 a successful year for DEAG with a fu..
EQ
03/09DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : DEAG comments on the cancellation recomme..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2020 -4,94 M -5,81 M -5,81 M
Net Debt 2020 29,5 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,3 M 69,7 M 69,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,69 €
Last Close Price 3,02 €
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 88,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. H. Schwenkow Chief Executive Officer
Wolf-Dieter Gramatke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chief Operating & Digital Officer
Roman Velke Chief Financial Officer
Katja Nettesheim Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-31.05%70
TUI AG-65.96%2 689
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-31.41%1 381
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-43.01%888
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-14.49%829
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-49.22%778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group