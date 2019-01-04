Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 10:01:32 pm
4.26 USD   +3.15%
2018DEAN FOODS CO : half-yearly earnings release
2018DEAN FOODS CO : quaterly earnings release
2018DEAN FOODS CO : annual earnings release
Dean Foods : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

01/04/2019 | 12:39am CET

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

OWNERSHIP

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. This transaction involved a gift of securities by the Reporting Person to a Family Trust. The Reporting Person and his spouse serve as trustees and are beneficiaries of the Family Trust.

Remarks:

Kay F. Stockler Attorney-in-

01/03/2019

Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Dean Foods Company published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 23:38:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 739 M
EBIT 2018 27,7 M
Net income 2018 -91,7 M
Debt 2018 881 M
Yield 2018 7,82%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 3 441,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 377 M
Chart DEAN FOODS CO
Duration : Period :
Dean Foods Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAN FOODS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph P. Scozzafava Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim L. Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Jody L. Macedonio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John R. Muse Independent Director
V. Janet Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAN FOODS CO0.00%377
NESTLÉ0.00%248 069
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.35%57 993
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.70%52 850
DANONE-0.76%47 533
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY0.00%22 958
