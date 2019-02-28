Dean Foods : Friendly's Celebrates Mini Indulgences With The Launch Of Friendly's Cake Singles

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Friendly's®, a Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) brand, is launching Cake Singles, individual ice cream cake cups inspired by the company's iconic ice cream cakes. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat on-the-go or attempting to please a whole family with different cake favorites, these mini treats make any occasion, big or small, even friendlier. Cake Singles were created to deliver the same indulgence as traditional Friendly's ice cream cakes, with added convenience and versatility.

'With Friendly's Cake Singles, we saw an opportunity to use the same great flavor combinations that consumers have loved for years and deliver on their desire for more variety and convenience in their sweet treats,' said Mark Schneider, Marketing Director, Ice Cream, Dean Foods. 'Over the years, we've received requests to sell ice cream cakes by the slice and with this innovation, we're delivering on that desire without compromising the taste or quality our customers expect from Friendly's. The single-serving cups guarantee there's something for everyone and allow customers to enjoy their favorites any time.'

Made with the same ingredients as Friendly's ice cream cakes, these 8.5oz cups of decadent delights are so convenient, they make any occasion a dessert occasion. With four iconic flavors, including Strawberry Krunch Cake, Birthday Cake, Chocolate Krunch Cake and Strawberry Cheesecake, having a slice (or four) of your favorite treat has never been easier.

Strawberry Krunch: Layers of strawberry and vanilla ice creams separated by strawberry éclair crunchies, topped with strawberry sauce, whipped topping and more strawberry éclair crunchies.

Birthday Cake: Layers of vanilla and chocolate ice creams separated by chocolate crunchies, topped with blue icing, whipped topping and colorful confetti.

Chocolate Krunch: Layers of vanilla and chocolate ice creams separated by chocolate éclair crunchies, topped with Friendly's fudge sauce, whipped topping and more chocolate éclair crunchies.

Strawberry Cheesecake: Layers of cheesecake flavored and strawberry ice creams separated by graham crunchies, topped with thick graham cracker crust, whipped topping and more graham crunchies.

Friendly's Cake Singles are available at Wal-Mart stores nationwide, located in a freezer within the bakery department. To learn more about Friendly's Cake Singles and where to buy them, visit Friendlys.com.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fresh fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure®, the country's first and largest fresh, white milk national brand, and TruMoo®, the leading national refrigerated flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena®, Berkeley Farms®, Country Fresh®, Dean's®, Friendly's®, Garelick Farms®, LAND O LAKES®[1]milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®, Mayfield®, McArthur®, Meadow Gold®, Oak Farms®, PET®[2], T.G. Lee®, Tuscan® and more. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 national, regional and local dairy brands as well as private labels. Dean Foods also makes and distributes ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, and bottled water. Over 16,000 employees across the country work every day to make Dean Foods the most admired and trusted provider of wholesome, great-tasting dairy products at every occasion. For more information about Dean Foods and its brands, visit www.deanfoods.com .

1 The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O'Lakes, Inc. and is used under license.

2 PET is a trademark of Eagle Family Foods Group LLC, under license.

