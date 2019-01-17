Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dean Foods Co    DF

DEAN FOODS CO (DF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 04:01:35 pm
4.39 USD   -4.15%
2018DEAN FOODS CO : half-yearly earnings release
2018DEAN FOODS CO : quaterly earnings release
2018DEAN FOODS CO : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dean Foods : Names Jeff Dawson SVP, Chief Accounting Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 04:31pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) named Jeff Dawson as its Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, effective January 28, 2019. In this capacity, Dawson will be responsible for enterprise-wide accounting operations, including internal and external financial reporting, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. Dawson will report to Jody Macedonio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Dawson brings more than 25 years of accounting and finance experience to Dean Foods. Most recently, Dawson served as Chief Accounting Officer, North America for Nokia Oy (formerly Alcatel-Lucent SA). Prior to this, he held senior financial positions with The Black & Decker Corporation and Georgia-Pacific Corporation. Dawson's career also includes financial work with Velocita Corporation. Dawson began his career with Deloitte & Touche after receiving a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We're thrilled to have Jeff join Dean Foods and bring his extensive experience leading accounting and finance organizations to our team," said Jody Macedonio. "Jeff's abilities as a financial leader, along with his broad expertise in financial reporting, internal controls and process improvements, will help us enhance our capabilities as we move forward."

Dawson replaces Scott Vopni who left the Company to pursue other opportunities.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods® is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure®, the country's first and largest fresh, white milk national brand, and TruMoo®, the leading national flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena®, Berkeley Farms®, Country Fresh®, Dean's®, Friendly's®, Garelick Farms®, LAND O LAKES®* milk and cultured products*, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®, Mayfield®, McArthur®, Meadow Gold®, Oak Farms®, PET®**, T.G. Lee®, Tuscan® and more. Dean Foods also has a joint venture with Organic Valley®, distributing fresh organic products to local retailers. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 local and regional dairy brands and private labels. Dean Foods also makes and distributes ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, and bottled water. Almost 16,000 employees across the country work every day to make Dean Foods the most admired and trusted provider of wholesome, great-tasting dairy products at every occasion. For more information about Dean Foods and its brands, visit www.deanfoods.com.

*The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O'Lakes, Inc. and is used by license.
**PET is a trademark used by license.

CONTACT: Investor Relations/External Communications, Suzanne Rosenberg, +1 214-303-3438. Media please contact +1 214-721-7766 or media@deanfoods.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dean-foods-names-jeff-dawson-svp-chief-accounting-officer-300780312.html

SOURCE Dean Foods Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEAN FOODS CO
04:31pDEAN FOODS : Names Jeff Dawson SVP, Chief Accounting Officer
PR
08:05aDEAN FOODS : Appoints Chris Finck SVP, Chief Sales Officer
AQ
01/03DEAN FOODS : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
2018DEAN FOODS : Las Vegas gambler Walters loses insider trading appeal
RE
2018DEAN FOODS CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018DEAN FOODS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018DEAN FOODS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
2018DEAN FOODS : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
2018DEAN FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2018DEAN FOODS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.