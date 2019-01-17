Dean Foods : Names Jeff Dawson SVP, Chief Accounting Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) named Jeff Dawson as its Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, effective January 28, 2019. In this capacity, Dawson will be responsible for enterprise-wide accounting operations, including internal and external financial reporting, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. Dawson will report to Jody Macedonio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Dawson brings more than 25 years of accounting and finance experience to Dean Foods. Most recently, Dawson served as Chief Accounting Officer, North America for Nokia Oy (formerly Alcatel-Lucent SA). Prior to this, he held senior financial positions with The Black & Decker Corporation and Georgia-Pacific Corporation. Dawson's career also includes financial work with Velocita Corporation. Dawson began his career with Deloitte & Touche after receiving a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We're thrilled to have Jeff join Dean Foods and bring his extensive experience leading accounting and finance organizations to our team," said Jody Macedonio. "Jeff's abilities as a financial leader, along with his broad expertise in financial reporting, internal controls and process improvements, will help us enhance our capabilities as we move forward."

Dawson replaces Scott Vopni who left the Company to pursue other opportunities.

