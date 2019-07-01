Dean Foods : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

Log in
07/01/2019 | 06:23am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):

July 1, 2019 (June 28, 2019)

Dean Foods Company

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

1-12755

75-2559681

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

2711 North Haskell Ave., Suite 3400

Dallas, TX 75204

(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (214) 303-3400

Not Applicable.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $.01 par value

DF

New York Stock Exchange

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Completion of Real Estate and Equipment Appraisal Work for Borrowing Base and Amendment to Senior Secured Borrowing Base Revolving Credit Facility

Dean Foods Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), previously entered into a Credit Agreement, dated as of February 22, 2019 (the "Credit Agreement"), by and among the Company, the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, as administrative agent (the "Administrative Agent"), and the lenders party thereto, pursuant to which the lenders party thereto have provided the Company with a senior secured borrowing base revolving credit facility with a maximum facility amount of $265 million (the "Credit Facility").

Under the Credit Agreement, the Company's borrowing base was limited to (i) at any time prior to the completion of certain conditions relating to the granting of a security interest in certain of the Company's equipment and real property and the Company's election to include such equipment and real property in the borrowing base, $175 million and (ii) thereafter, 65% of the appraised value of the real property and equipment included in the borrowing base at such time.

On June 28, 2019, the Company and the subsidiary guarantors completed the mortgage and appraisal work required under the Credit Agreement for a substantial portion of the covered real property and equipment. The Company entered into a First Amendment to the Credit Agreement (the "Amendment") with the Administrative Agent and the lenders party thereto to, among other things, permit the Company's borrowing base to equal 65% of the appraised value of the real property and equipment included in the appraisal report delivered to the Administrative Agent (up to $265 million).

On June 28, 2019, the Company elected to include real estate and equipment located at 16 of its facilities having an appraised value in excess of $450 million in the borrowing base.

This description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Exhibits

10.1 First Amendment to Credit Agreement, dated as of June 28, 2019, by and among Dean Foods Company; the subsidiary guarantors thereto; the lenders party thereto; and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, as Administrative Agent.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 1, 2019

DEAN FOODS COMPANY

By:

/s/ Russell F. Coleman

Russell F. Coleman

Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and

Government Affairs

3

Exhibit 10.1

FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

This FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT (this "Amendment"), is dated as of June 28, 2019, by and among DEAN FOODS COMPANY, a Delaware corporation (the "Borrower"), the Subsidiary Guarantors party hereto, each of the various financial institutions which is a signatory hereto, as a Lender, and COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A., NEW YORK BRANCH, in its capacity as administrative agent (in such capacity, "Administrative Agent").

W I T N E S S E T H:

WHEREAS, the Borrower, the financial institutions signatory thereto as "Lenders", and Administrative Agent are parties to that certain Credit Agreement dated as of February 22, 2019 (as may be amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Credit Agreement");

WHEREAS, the Borrower has requested that certain terms and conditions of the Credit Agreement be amended as more specifically set forth herein;

and

WHEREAS, subject to the terms and conditions hereof, Administrative Agent and the Lenders party hereto have agreed to the requested amendments.

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises set forth above, the terms and conditions contained herein and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto agree that all capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Credit Agreement, and further agree as follows:

  1. 1. Amendments to Credit Agreement.

  2. Section 1.01 of the Credit Agreement, Defined Terms, is hereby modified and amended by deleting the definitions of "Borrowing Base", "Covenant Trigger Event" and "Mortgaged Property" set forth therein in their entirety and inserting in lieu thereof, respectively, the following:

""Borrowing Base" means (a) from the Effective Date through the Initial PP&E Conditions Completion Date, the amount of $175,000,000, and (b) on the first Business Day after the Initial PP&E Conditions Completion Date and at any time thereafter, 65% of the Appraised Value of all Eligible Property, as determined based on the Borrowing Base Certificate then most recently delivered pursuant to Section 5.01(f). For the avoidance of doubt, the Borrower shall be permitted from time to time, in its sole discretion, to increase the amount of the Borrowing Base by including additional property which satisfies the requirements with respect to Eligible Property and delivering a Borrowing Base Certificate with respect to such additional property in accordance with Section

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dean Foods Company published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:22:07 UTC
